One Of Alaska's Best Glistening Glacier Lakes Is An Easily Accessible Mountain Gem To Kayak And Camp

Whether you're traveling out to the far flung, black sand beaches of the Aleutian Islands or deep in the woods of Tongass National Forest, where hikers can safely watch bears in their own habitat, Alaska is not immediately thought of as "accessible." Usually you have to do a fair bit of trekking to get anywhere in the state. Yet, just outside of Anchorage is a highly accessible state park that is home to one of Alaska's best glistening glacial lakes that is an amazing place to kayak and camp.

Eklutna Lake is an exceptional body of water that sits at the base of the Chugach Mountains in the aptly named Chugach State Park. The lake has been connected to the native Dena'ina Athabascan people for hundreds of years. The abundant fish and wildlife have been prized by upland hunters for centuries. While great efforts have been made to keep the lake pristine, it also serves as a vital water and power source for nearby Anchorage — Alaska's largest city and home to the world's largest chocolate waterfall.

The city itself is easily accessed via Anchorage International Airport. From there, it's a little over an hour's drive north on Alaska Route 1 to Eklutna Lake. So, when you fly in, spend a day or two exploring Anchorage and adjusting to the endless summer light. Then, head off to camp and explore one of the most stunning landscapes in the entire state.