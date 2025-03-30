One Of Alaska's Best Glistening Glacier Lakes Is An Easily Accessible Mountain Gem To Kayak And Camp
Whether you're traveling out to the far flung, black sand beaches of the Aleutian Islands or deep in the woods of Tongass National Forest, where hikers can safely watch bears in their own habitat, Alaska is not immediately thought of as "accessible." Usually you have to do a fair bit of trekking to get anywhere in the state. Yet, just outside of Anchorage is a highly accessible state park that is home to one of Alaska's best glistening glacial lakes that is an amazing place to kayak and camp.
Eklutna Lake is an exceptional body of water that sits at the base of the Chugach Mountains in the aptly named Chugach State Park. The lake has been connected to the native Dena'ina Athabascan people for hundreds of years. The abundant fish and wildlife have been prized by upland hunters for centuries. While great efforts have been made to keep the lake pristine, it also serves as a vital water and power source for nearby Anchorage — Alaska's largest city and home to the world's largest chocolate waterfall.
The city itself is easily accessed via Anchorage International Airport. From there, it's a little over an hour's drive north on Alaska Route 1 to Eklutna Lake. So, when you fly in, spend a day or two exploring Anchorage and adjusting to the endless summer light. Then, head off to camp and explore one of the most stunning landscapes in the entire state.
Exploring the waters of Eklutna Lake
With over 3 million lakes to its name, Alaska is one place that kayakers can come back to for their entire lives and never paddle the same place twice. While all of these dramatic waters beckon to be explored, Eklutna Lake is the body of water that best captures the Alaska paddling experience in a single location. The turquoise-blue color of this glistening lake are the product of the silty glacial waters that flow into the lake via the Eklutna River.
At 7 miles long and with relatively calm waters, Eklutna Lake is a dream to kayak, canoe, or paddle board. There is a boat launch along the lake for hand-carry boats only. Electrically powered boats are allowed on Eklutna Lake, but no strong, gas-powered boats are allowed. This provides paddlers with a more serene experience as they paddle the lake and take in the surrounding mountain scenery.
Since Alaska is easier to reach by air than car, you're most likely not going to be bringing your own boat with you when you visit Eklutna Lake. Thankfully, Lifetime Adventures is a kayak rental and touring company that specifically services Eklutna Lake. Its rates start at $50, and you can choose to rent for as little as two hours or as long as overnight. All told, Lifetime Adventures makes it very easy for paddlers of all abilities to explore this amazing lake. Just note: Lifejackets are required at all times.
Plenty of places to camp at Eklutna Lake
There is a reason a place like Lake Clark National Park is an unbelievably beautiful but barely-visited gem: It's exceptionally difficult to access. Alaskan back country at its finest. The reason Eklutna Lake is so popular among visitors is because of how easy it is to get there and the numerous types of camping accommodations you can find upon arrival.
Eklutna Lake Campground has to be one of the finest in the entire state of Alaska. There are 50 first-come, first-served campgrounds that cost only $20 a night. The sites provide ample space, are surrounded by trees, and are well-equipped with latrines, potable water, and fire pits. Bear lockers are also available for you to use to keep your food supplies protected from the local ursine population. There are also five year-round public-use cabins available for rental. Prices vary, with some being farther away from the campgrounds and accessible via ATV, horseback, kayak, or hiking.
The Rainbow Trout Cabin is a newer construction that is nearby the campground. It's an excellent option for traveling families, with a child-safe sleeping loft, wood-fire stove, two porches, and a nearby parking lot for your car. While you're camping, take some time to explore the woods surrounding the lake. The Twin Peaks Trail is a moderately difficult mountain hike that offers stunning vistas of the Chugach Mountains. For something a little easier, take to the Eklutna Lakeside Trail, a 13-mile shared trail open for hiking, biking, and horseback riding.