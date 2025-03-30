Sri Lanka's 'City Of Light' Is An Affordable Getaway That Looks Like The British Countryside But Tropical
With a gorgeous coastline, colorful culture, and low prices, Sri Lanka is a tropical travel gem with Bali-like vibes but without the tourist crowds. While its golden beaches offer a host of activities from surfing to whale watching and even turtle sanctuaries in Sri Lanka's most underrated beach town, Tangale, the South Asian country's hilly inland is replete with national parks and imposing remnants of its colonial past. Situated just over 100 miles east of the capital city of Colombo is the picturesque town of Nuwara Eliya, also known as Little England. The small town is surrounded by tea plantations and dotted with colonial buildings which, when lit up at night, are the possible inspiration for its name, which translates in the local Sinhalese language to "City of Lights." The town's modern history goes back to when it was discovered by a British officer and was subsequently developed as a British retreat.
Nuwara Eliya still retains much of its vintage charm, allowing you to enjoy staying in hotels housed in British-era buildings while sipping on some of the best tea in the world which is grown in the region. Like most of Sri Lanka, prices are pocket-friendly compared to what you'd have to pay at other tourist destinations for similar experiences. Nuwara Eliya is also well-placed for short trips to various viewpoints and is a potential starting point for what is considered Sri Lanka's most picturesque train ride. Incidentally, the country's first train line was also laid by the British, but not everything in your experience in this picturesque town needs to have Western roots since you'll also get to sample Sri Lanka's famous cuisine.
Nuwara Eliya's colonial past lingers in the city's attractions
Nuwara Eliya's history goes back to old stone carvings dating back to the 10th century that were discovered there. First occupied by the British in 1818, it was considered the highest point in the country at the time and enjoyed a cooler climate than the rest of the region. Ideal for growing crops like tea and coffee, Nuwara Eliya soon became home to several British estates. Consequently, the British, who were in the process of colonizing the country (called Ceylon at the time), developed the town, and the British Governor, Sir William Gregory, even considered making Nuwara Eliya the country's capital. The city's famous Gregory Lake was made under his purview.
Because of Nuwara Eliya's elevated status during the colonial period, it boasts several imposing colonial buildings. From the Tudor-style post office building to St. Xavier's Church which took over a decade to build. Close to the post office is the 27-acre Victoria Park, formerly a British botanical garden. Nuwara Eliya is also home to rich Sri Lankan culture, including the Seetha Amman Temple, which houses idols said to be several centuries old and connected to ancient religious lore.
A particular colonial legacy that has since become proudly local is tea, which was introduced in Sri Lanka by the British. Walk through one of the many tea estates in and around Nuwara Eliya and enjoy watching the growing process and sampling some of the country's (and by extension the world's) finest tea.
Nuwara Eliya is easy (and essential) to include in your Sri Lanka trip
Nuwara Eliya is centrally located in Sri Lanka's southern half about a 5-hour drive from the capital, Colombo. Busses and cabs are easy to book and cheap, with the former usually under USD 5 per trip. The scenic train ride lasts about 7 hours and drops you at Nanuoya station, which is about a 20-minute drive to Nuwara Eliya. Tickets are only about $11 per person, and you'll get to enjoy the landscape slowly transforming from coastal to hills covered with lush tea plantations that are characteristic of central Sri Lanka. Tuk-tuks are the easiest way to get around in Nuwara Eliya, but ask a local for approximate prices so you don't get overcharged.
The town's elevation spawns a pleasant climate most months, but the monsoon season between July and October experiences heavy rainfall and is best avoided. There are lots of accommodation options for every budget. The Hill Club Hotel is a colonial-era building set amidst vast grounds with rooms starting from about USD 150 per night for a double room. There are also several cheaper guesthouses available from as low as USD 20 a night.
Since you're in one of the country's most picturesque regions, take the time to explore Nuwara Eliya's surrounding areas. Horton Plains National Park is less than an hour away and features stunning panoramas from the World's End and Mini World's End viewpoints. The country's most scenic train ride can also be undertaken from Nuwara Eliya to Ella, or you can head to Sri Lanka's dreamy mountain capital, Kandy, which is less than 50 miles away by road.