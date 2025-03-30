Sri Lanka's 'City Of Light' Is An Affordable Getaway That Looks Like The British Countryside But Tropical

With a gorgeous coastline, colorful culture, and low prices, Sri Lanka is a tropical travel gem with Bali-like vibes but without the tourist crowds. While its golden beaches offer a host of activities from surfing to whale watching and even turtle sanctuaries in Sri Lanka's most underrated beach town, Tangale, the South Asian country's hilly inland is replete with national parks and imposing remnants of its colonial past. Situated just over 100 miles east of the capital city of Colombo is the picturesque town of Nuwara Eliya, also known as Little England. The small town is surrounded by tea plantations and dotted with colonial buildings which, when lit up at night, are the possible inspiration for its name, which translates in the local Sinhalese language to "City of Lights." The town's modern history goes back to when it was discovered by a British officer and was subsequently developed as a British retreat.

Nuwara Eliya still retains much of its vintage charm, allowing you to enjoy staying in hotels housed in British-era buildings while sipping on some of the best tea in the world which is grown in the region. Like most of Sri Lanka, prices are pocket-friendly compared to what you'd have to pay at other tourist destinations for similar experiences. Nuwara Eliya is also well-placed for short trips to various viewpoints and is a potential starting point for what is considered Sri Lanka's most picturesque train ride. Incidentally, the country's first train line was also laid by the British, but not everything in your experience in this picturesque town needs to have Western roots since you'll also get to sample Sri Lanka's famous cuisine.