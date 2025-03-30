A Beachy New York Hamlet Near Niagara Falls Offers A Nostalgic Lakeside Getaway With Charming Shops
Upstate New York's Lake Ontario shoreline is full of small waterfront towns, each with its own distinct character, from historic harbors to lively boardwalks. Whether you're drawn to the marina and antiques of charming Sackets Harbor or the welcoming New England vibe of Sodus Point, there's a lakeside escape for every traveler. One place to add to your travel list if you have a soft spot for nostalgic Northeast attractions and eclectic pier-side shops is Olcott, New York, a hamlet within the town of Newfane.
Olcott is an easy, scenic 45-minute drive from Niagara Falls, following the curve of the Niagara River and Lake Ontario. The hamlet may be small, but it packs in plenty of charm, from its beachfront park and lighthouse to its rows of colorful, cottage-style shops. The best time to visit is summer or early fall, when the town hosts outdoor events and visitors can stroll the boardwalk in the sun. Shops and attractions close from November through April, but in the warmer months you can experience Olcott's lakeside magic.
Enjoy a classic summer day at Olcott's waterfront
Olcott's waterfront has a beach where you can take in sweeping views of Lake Ontario's horizon all the way to the Toronto skyline. While there's a sandy swimming area, keep in mind that water conditions vary, and swimming is often restricted based on water quality reports from the Niagara County Department of Health. But don't worry — there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the shoreline. For a relaxing day outdoors, head to Krull Park, a 325-acre lakeside retreat with tennis courts, a volleyball court, a splash park, grills, and picnic shelters. If you're curious about Olcott's history, stop by the Ye Olde Log Cabin Museum at the park, a free attraction that tells of the town's past.
Just next to Krull Park, you'll find Olcott Beach Carousel Park, one of the town's most delightfully nostalgic attractions. This vintage kiddie amusement park features classic rides, including a 1928 Hershell-Spillman carousel, and a retro arcade with skee ball. There's no admission fee, and rides are just 25 cents each. One visitor on Tripdavisor said, "5 kiddie ride[s] plus the carousel provide enough to keep the little ones occupied and happy for hours." Then walk three-minutes around the block to see the Olcott Lighthouse, a replica of the town's 1873 lighthouse.
Stroll and shop among Olcott's colorful cottages
One of Olcott's most charming draws is its Lakeview Village Shoppes — a boardwalk-style collection of vibrantly painted cottages packed with boutiques, cafés, and artisan goods. Each tiny "shoppe" is its own small business, offering everything from handmade crafts to sweet treats. Among the standout spots is Chenez's Popcorn, where you'll find more than 40 flavors of gourmet popcorn. For coffee lovers, Dragonfly Espress_O serves Hawaiian-harvested roasted coffee, and those with a taste for nostalgia can browse K.M. Treats and Kave Man Treasures, a delightful blend of vintage collectibles and classic candies. During the summer months, the boardwalk comes alive with Friday night live music and wine tastings featuring vineyards from the nearby Niagara region.
The nearest major airport to reach Olcott is Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF), from which it's a 50-minute drive north to Olcott. If you're already in Niagara Falls, a 45-minute drive along Route 18 on the lakeside will take you straight to the hamlet. While Olcott isn't packed with restaurants, you'll find cozy local spots like Covey's Cove, a small but well-loved joint with a 4.6-star rating on Tripadvisor. If you're looking to extend your Lake Ontario adventure, consider a drive two hours east to the ever-changing landscapes of Chimney Bluffs State Park, where towering clay formations rise above the shoreline.