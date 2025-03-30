A Beachy New York Hamlet Near Niagara Falls Offers A Nostalgic Lakeside Getaway With Charming Shops

Upstate New York's Lake Ontario shoreline is full of small waterfront towns, each with its own distinct character, from historic harbors to lively boardwalks. Whether you're drawn to the marina and antiques of charming Sackets Harbor or the welcoming New England vibe of Sodus Point, there's a lakeside escape for every traveler. One place to add to your travel list if you have a soft spot for nostalgic Northeast attractions and eclectic pier-side shops is Olcott, New York, a hamlet within the town of Newfane.

Olcott is an easy, scenic 45-minute drive from Niagara Falls, following the curve of the Niagara River and Lake Ontario. The hamlet may be small, but it packs in plenty of charm, from its beachfront park and lighthouse to its rows of colorful, cottage-style shops. The best time to visit is summer or early fall, when the town hosts outdoor events and visitors can stroll the boardwalk in the sun. Shops and attractions close from November through April, but in the warmer months you can experience Olcott's lakeside magic.