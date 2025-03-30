A Secret Lakeside Retreat Hidden In North Carolina's Smoky Mountains Offers A Quiet Cozy Escape

One of the best ways to gain an appreciation for Lake Junaluska is walking the nearly four-mile path around the lake. A smooth, flat trail winds around the entirety of Lake Junaluska — granting views of both town and rolling mountains as you wander by the water. It passes by most of the big hotels, resorts, and campgrounds in the area, so no matter where you're staying, you should be able to get to it within just a few minutes.

Prefer to do some paddling? Swing by Lake Junaluska Outfitters to pick up a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. Be sure to check its calendar, however, as it's only open in the summer and on certain weekends in the fall and spring. If you'd rather relax, sign up for a Lake Cruise to learn more about the town's history while soaking up some of the best views in western North Carolina.

Anyone staying in Lake Junaluska should allot several hours to exploring an East Coast road known as "America's Favorite Drive." The entire road can take up to a week to traverse, but spending even a lazy afternoon rolling through the mountains is highly recommended. Be sure to bring a camera and plenty of snacks, as you'll likely want to spend more time on the scenic road than you initially planned.