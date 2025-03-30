These Scenic Road Trips From Chicago Showcase Stunning National Parks And Pristine Sandy Beaches
As the weather warms up, many individuals embrace outdoor adventures. One of the most popular are scenic road trips (like these Hawaiian road trips), which allow travelers to take in the natural beauty of various towns and cities. Some of the most popular road trips from Chicago feature stunning national parks and pristine sandy beaches along the way. For a short trip, the town of Galena is a perfect fit. Located just three hours outside Chicago, the two cities could not be more different. Founded in 1826, Galena embraces its old-time charm through its many historical buildings.
Another short trip that's worth it for its stunning natural beauty is the Starved Rock State Park. Located less than two hours from Chicago, the park is a nature lover and outdoor adventure enthusiast's dream. With its many waterfalls and hiking trails, visitors can go hiking, kayaking, or simply enjoy the stunning scenery. Speaking of beautiful scenery, Holland, Michigan, with its beach town vibes, is another popular destination. Located a little over two hours from Chicago, the small town offers a charming, cozy vibe with soft, sandy beaches for beach lovers.
Holland is a part of the larger Allegan County, home to the equally charming and breathtaking cities of Fennville (an organic food lover's paradise with its many orchards and berry farms), Douglas, and Saugatuck (both lakeside paradises). If you're up for a longer road trip ready to explore sandy dunes and enjoy pet-friendly beaches, it may be worth heading to Traverse City, Michigan; roughly five hours away from Chicago. Long drives are also good for discovering some unique roadside stops.
Midwestern sand dunes are only a short trip away
If planning a road trip is overwhelming, try using AI. No matter how you plan the trip, there's no shortage of scenic views around Chicago. A journey from Chicago to Madison, Wisconsin includes the beauty of Lake Michigan along the way and, time permitting, a quick stop at the national landmark Chiwaukee Prairie in Pleasant Prairie, well-known for its impressive natural ecosystem. If you develop a craving for cheese on the road, the Mars Cheese Castle in Kenosha is a must-stop. The iconic Wisconsin landmark is legendary for its huge selection of local cheeses.
Another Wisconsin city worth visiting from Chicago is Milwaukee. The trip there offers an eclectic mix of stunning landmarks and quirky local spots. The historic Lake Forest Market Square is a must for a cozy, small-town feel. For some lakeside fun, while also taking in a bit of history, the Wind Point Lighthouse in Racine County is worth exploring. Interstate 65 will also take road trippers from Chicago to Indianapolis with while offering many sites and stops along the way, including the Indiana Dunes National Park, renowned for its unique landscape and stunning beaches.
Another national park that's driving distance from Chicago is Cuyahoga Valley National Park near Cleveland, Ohio. It's a bit of a drive at roughly six hours, but you'll get to enjoy the beautiful forests just south of Lake Erie as you make your way over. With it being so close to Cleveland, this is a great option if you want a little nightlife with your nature getaway.