These Scenic Road Trips From Chicago Showcase Stunning National Parks And Pristine Sandy Beaches

As the weather warms up, many individuals embrace outdoor adventures. One of the most popular are scenic road trips (like these Hawaiian road trips), which allow travelers to take in the natural beauty of various towns and cities. Some of the most popular road trips from Chicago feature stunning national parks and pristine sandy beaches along the way. For a short trip, the town of Galena is a perfect fit. Located just three hours outside Chicago, the two cities could not be more different. Founded in 1826, Galena embraces its old-time charm through its many historical buildings.

Another short trip that's worth it for its stunning natural beauty is the Starved Rock State Park. Located less than two hours from Chicago, the park is a nature lover and outdoor adventure enthusiast's dream. With its many waterfalls and hiking trails, visitors can go hiking, kayaking, or simply enjoy the stunning scenery. Speaking of beautiful scenery, Holland, Michigan, with its beach town vibes, is another popular destination. Located a little over two hours from Chicago, the small town offers a charming, cozy vibe with soft, sandy beaches for beach lovers.

Holland is a part of the larger Allegan County, home to the equally charming and breathtaking cities of Fennville (an organic food lover's paradise with its many orchards and berry farms), Douglas, and Saugatuck (both lakeside paradises). If you're up for a longer road trip ready to explore sandy dunes and enjoy pet-friendly beaches, it may be worth heading to Traverse City, Michigan; roughly five hours away from Chicago. Long drives are also good for discovering some unique roadside stops.