A Little-Known New Jersey Island Is A Secluded Gem Known For Unique Charm, Lots Of Wildlife, And 'Magic'
The true charm of some destinations lies in their inaccessibility by conventional means of transport. These hidden destinations that fall off the beaten path make the journey all the more thrilling and well worth it, like Sedge Island, which is reachable only by boat. Located in Ocean County's Barnegat Bay in New Jersey, just off the coast of Island Beach State Park, the island is the state's sole marine conservation zone. Angling magazine The Fisherman called it a "magic" place to visit. Visitors must first travel through the state park, then take a 15-minute pontoon boat ride from the Sedge Dock to reach the place — one of the reasons large crowds are rare, leaving plenty of room to indulge in its serenity. Sedge Island is also completely off-grid with no commercial establishments.
The only residential building on the island is the Sedge House, also known as Sedge — a century-old duck hunting lodge that has been converted into an education center. The building has entertained some renowned conservationists and sportsmen in the past and is dedicated to helping visitors understand marshlands in the most breathtaking way possible.
The best way to explore Sedge's unique charm
Sedge House is not open to the public and can only be explored if you're a participant at the center. Students from grades 7 through 12, however, will be able to explore the education center and surrounding environment if they enroll in summer research experiences viewable on the New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife's website. The education center also offers summer programs that are open to adults and families. Eager adventurers will want to keep an eye on the website — Sedge House has very few programs for adults and limited space. The education center itself is an environmentally friendly lodge, but that might also complicate your stay: Sedge House uses solar panels and propane for utilities and has two composting toilets. You will also have to arrange your own food for the duration of your stay. It might sound a little intimidating, but that's exactly what makes the place unique.
If you cannot plan far ahead or are reluctant to be off-grid for several days, the best alternative is to opt for a day tour through the Island Beach Nature Programs, managed by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Island Beach runs guided kayaking and clamming trips in the summertime that travel along the sedge islands, including the one where Sedge House is built.
Experiencing the magic of Sedge Island
There are plenty of ways to experience the magic of Sedge. The 1,900-acre preserve is dotted with tidal marshes, creeks, ponds, and open water, making it one of New Jersey's most charming places. Before water lovers get excited, swimming isn't permitted on the island. Compared to the sandy beaches and resort towns of the Jersey Shore, Sedge Island is a marshy coastal grassland best explored by kayak. Once you step into the kayak, you'll get to enjoy a variety of activities, including birding, clamming, and seining.
From the Buster Islands Trail to the Marsh Elder Trail, Island Beach State Park has many kayaking trails, each charming in its own way. If the idea of kayaking by yourself makes you jittery, the Spizzle Creek Bird Blind Trail is your best bet. It's short and close to land but still boasts great opportunities to see birds. Whether you're kayaking around Sedge Island or staying at the educational center, you're likely to spot ospreys. Barnegat Bay and the surrounding sedge islands are together home to the largest osprey habitat in the state, and late March through the end of May is the best time to spot them. Its water world is equally stunning and is home to rays, northern diamondback terrapins, and American oystercatchers.
One drawback of opting for a kayak day tour is that you won't get access to all parts of the sedge islands. Unlike in the residential program with the research center, landing on the main Sedge Island will be off-limits. A day tour will introduce you to the area primarily through its water trails. You won't have a reason to complain, though, as these trails are simply magnificent and perfect for ecologists and environmental enthusiasts of any age.
Preparing for your trip to Sedge Island and Island Beach State Park
If you're considering the residential program on Sedge Island as an adult or family, you might have to book months in advance. For those planning to buy tickets for kayaking tours via Island Beach Nature Programs, you'll need to do it a day early, as sales close at 4 p.m. the day before the tour.
For anyone on a day trip to the area who can't spend three nights at the educational center, Island Beach State Park would be an ideal destination. The place itself has tons of interesting spots to explore, and the state park staff offer free educational events every day from touch tank talks to seining lessons. The neighboring towns have plenty of budget-friendly accommodations (mostly motels), so lodging won't be an issue. Atlantic City International Airport is the closest major airport to Island Beach State Park for international or interstate travelers and rarely takes more than an hour and a half to reach from the state park, though Newark Liberty International Airport is also a common choice. For more family vacation fun, check out our guide to New Jersey's Long Beach Island.