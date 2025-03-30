A Little-Known New Jersey Island Is A Secluded Gem Known For Unique Charm, Lots Of Wildlife, And 'Magic'

There are plenty of ways to experience the magic of Sedge. The 1,900-acre preserve is dotted with tidal marshes, creeks, ponds, and open water, making it one of New Jersey's most charming places. Before water lovers get excited, swimming isn't permitted on the island. Compared to the sandy beaches and resort towns of the Jersey Shore, Sedge Island is a marshy coastal grassland best explored by kayak. Once you step into the kayak, you'll get to enjoy a variety of activities, including birding, clamming, and seining.

From the Buster Islands Trail to the Marsh Elder Trail, Island Beach State Park has many kayaking trails, each charming in its own way. If the idea of kayaking by yourself makes you jittery, the Spizzle Creek Bird Blind Trail is your best bet. It's short and close to land but still boasts great opportunities to see birds. Whether you're kayaking around Sedge Island or staying at the educational center, you're likely to spot ospreys. Barnegat Bay and the surrounding sedge islands are together home to the largest osprey habitat in the state, and late March through the end of May is the best time to spot them. Its water world is equally stunning and is home to rays, northern diamondback terrapins, and American oystercatchers.

One drawback of opting for a kayak day tour is that you won't get access to all parts of the sedge islands. Unlike in the residential program with the research center, landing on the main Sedge Island will be off-limits. A day tour will introduce you to the area primarily through its water trails. You won't have a reason to complain, though, as these trails are simply magnificent and perfect for ecologists and environmental enthusiasts of any age.