Escape Fort Wayne's Urban Bustle At This Indiana State Park With Easy Scenic Trails And Bison Sightings

When you get to Ouabache, camping is the way to go to make the most of your stay. With 124 campsites with electric hookups and four youth tent areas, there's plenty of space — remember to reserve your site online before you go. The campground features flush toilets, hot showers, and water and dump stations. While you won't find full hookups here, many sites do fit trailers — so feel free to bring your rig and settle in.

Those camping with a group can head to the Lodge Recreation Building, which boasts a fireplace and kitchen — making it a great spot for daytime hangouts. And if you ever need an area for lunch, you can reserve a picnic shelter, fire up the grill, and have a nice barbecue. Playgrounds, tennis, basketball, bocce ball, and volleyball courts are scattered around the park, ideal for families who want to be active on their getaway. Whether you're camping with friends or embarking on a solo trip, Ouabache lets you trade city noise for nature and wide-open skies.

With all of that sorted out, most people will run straight to Kunkel Lake for a refreshing swim or to relax by the shore. For a little adventure, rent a kayak to see the lake from a different side. You can also rent a rowboat or paddleboat for a different kind of water activity. Meanwhile, anglers can cast their lines for bass, bluegill, and more — just grab your fishing gear and soak in the peaceful waters of the lake. But don't forget to save your energy for the best part of Ouabache State Park: hiking and bison viewing.