California's Most Underrated Wine Region Is A Charming Riverside Paradise With History And Redwoods

In between the California coastal town of Mendocino and the hot springs serenity and charm of Calistoga, an underrated wine region with a unique past and gorgeous natural landscapes awaits you. Located about two hours north of San Francisco, the village of Hopland delights visitors with tasting rooms, historic intrigue, curious wildlife, and views of the Russian River. Thanks to nearby attractions like Mailliard Redwoods State Natural Reserve, travelers will also find the region a perfect base camp for marveling at lush forest habitats.

Reaching this one-of-a-kind destination can be done in a few ways. Air travel is simple with international airports located a reasonable drive away in Oakland and San Francisco. However, prospective visitors should know that some sections of the drive from these airports to Hopland can be tricky. This route also encounters tolls, and prices can fluctuate, so make sure to carry some cash with you in the car. Of course, if you happen to be coming into the region via Amtrak's Coast Starlight train, you can always get off at the Davis or Sacramento stop and drive a little under three hours to Hopland. While the final leg of your trip will take longer than the drive from San Francisco, it may be worth it to experience a train route with unforgettable views.

Upon arriving in Hopland, look forward to a Mediterranean climate that lends itself to pleasant days full of winery-hopping and outdoor sightseeing. Here, the summers are dry and warm, while winter brings rain and temperatures that rarely drop below freezing. For shoulder season prices, early fall and spring are decent options, as the rainy season typically doesn't hit full force until November and usually tapers off in February. That said, Hopland offers fun opportunities year-round with events like Barrel Tasting 101 in January, Hopland Harvest Days in October, Hopland Spring Passport days in May, and the Hopland Farmers' Market on Sundays throughout the summer.