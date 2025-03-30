California's Most Underrated Wine Region Is A Charming Riverside Paradise With History And Redwoods
In between the California coastal town of Mendocino and the hot springs serenity and charm of Calistoga, an underrated wine region with a unique past and gorgeous natural landscapes awaits you. Located about two hours north of San Francisco, the village of Hopland delights visitors with tasting rooms, historic intrigue, curious wildlife, and views of the Russian River. Thanks to nearby attractions like Mailliard Redwoods State Natural Reserve, travelers will also find the region a perfect base camp for marveling at lush forest habitats.
Reaching this one-of-a-kind destination can be done in a few ways. Air travel is simple with international airports located a reasonable drive away in Oakland and San Francisco. However, prospective visitors should know that some sections of the drive from these airports to Hopland can be tricky. This route also encounters tolls, and prices can fluctuate, so make sure to carry some cash with you in the car. Of course, if you happen to be coming into the region via Amtrak's Coast Starlight train, you can always get off at the Davis or Sacramento stop and drive a little under three hours to Hopland. While the final leg of your trip will take longer than the drive from San Francisco, it may be worth it to experience a train route with unforgettable views.
Upon arriving in Hopland, look forward to a Mediterranean climate that lends itself to pleasant days full of winery-hopping and outdoor sightseeing. Here, the summers are dry and warm, while winter brings rain and temperatures that rarely drop below freezing. For shoulder season prices, early fall and spring are decent options, as the rainy season typically doesn't hit full force until November and usually tapers off in February. That said, Hopland offers fun opportunities year-round with events like Barrel Tasting 101 in January, Hopland Harvest Days in October, Hopland Spring Passport days in May, and the Hopland Farmers' Market on Sundays throughout the summer.
You won't want to miss the wine scene in Hopland
Given its spot in a region with a wine history dating back to the 1850s, Hopland treats visitors to a fantastic selection of wineries, distilleries, and tasting rooms. Start your wine tour of Hopland at Campovida, where you'll discover why this part of California has been dubbed one of America's greenest wine regions. Campovida is a family-owned winery that prioritizes organic farming and production practices. Named one of California's top wineries in 2019 by the San Francisco Chronicle, Campovida invites you to sip on organic wines during a fireside tasting inside a historic barn, try seasonal fare during a steward's sampling, or even stay on the farm overnight for a more in-depth experience.
Just down the road from Campovida, sightseers will find three more wine hubs within walking distance of each other. First, hit up the McNab Ridge Winery Tasting Room, which features excellent service and a dog-friendly patio area where you can sip wine by a fire pit. Then, stroll on over to The Golden Pig Wine Shop (also known as Sip Mendocino) for hand-selected, small-lot wines that you can pair with a menu of small plates, brunch dishes, desserts, and more. Next door, round out this trio of stops at the Graziano Family of Wines Tasting Room. Lauded for having knowledgeable hosts, this tasting room is a cozy place to try both artisan wines and locally made olive oil.
An extra 2 to 4 miles away, try even more wine at Saracina Vineyards and Jaxon Keys Winery & Distillery. Saracina Vineyards showcases award-winning wines on lush grounds home to olive trees, alpacas, and goats, while Jaxon Keys Winery & Distillery appeals to history buffs curious to sip brandy or wine at a facility with a tale dating back to 1844.
Explore Hopland's history and natural beauty
Even before the wine boom in the 1800s, Hopland had a rich history tied to the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians. Still preserving its culture and traditions today, this community has a long history of living along the Russian River. Follow this river through Hopland just under 6 miles south to reach Frog Woman Rock, a California Registered Historical Landmark that shares insight into how local Indigenous cultures connect to the region's natural wonders. Travelers willing to take a roughly 20-minute drive north of Hopland can see another side to local history at Vichy Springs Resort. Over 170 years old, this legendary hot spring destination takes its name from Vichy, the famous mineral hot springs in France. Visit for a day to lounge poolside, or book a longer stay and really get to know this historic landmark.
Of course, if a historic hotel stay is what you're after, Hopland's Thatcher Hotel is also an excellent pick. Founded in 1890, the hotel invites guests to peruse its updated Victorian property, which includes an atmospheric library room and on-site bar and café. As you explore the grounds, look out for the fabled ghost who some say roams the hotel. However, you're much more likely to see native plants and owls around the hotel than anything paranormal.
For a closer look at Hopland's flora and fauna, mosey on over to the University of California Hopland Research & Extension Center. Don't let the name scare you away — Spread across over 5,300 acres, this facility welcomes visitors looking to hike, join a nature class, or learn how to care for and shear sheep. Hopland is also only around an hour north of the Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve and less than an hour from Clear Lake (California's largest natural freshwater lake).