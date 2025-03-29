Hidden In Portland's Trendy Urban Arts District Is An Underground Geothermal Spa That's A Tropical Oasis
Imagine a world-class spa experience, complete with underground pools, a state-of-the-art conservatory, and sleek, modern, sustainably-built hotel rooms. At first, you might assume that you have to travel to some major city like New York or Los Angeles to indulge yourself in such luxury. However, you only need to visit the Alberta Arts District of Northeast Portland, Oregon.
Located due east of the largest urban forest in the United States and directly north of America's coolest neighborhood, CASCADA is transforming what you should expect from a modern spa/hotel experience. It has all the trappings of an ultra-luxury resort but with modest prices and eco-friendly architecture.
The crown jewel of CASCADA is its series of underground thermal spas. Once you go below street level, you'll swear you're in another world. Best of all, you can visit for just the day or stay for a weekend for a more restorative experience. Put on your best bathing suit, and let's see what Cascada is all about.
What to expect when visiting the CASCADA Thermal Springs & Spa
The area that houses CASCADA was first envisioned as a co-living space, but instead it evolved into an all-in-one hotel, spa, restaurant, and cafe. The project is the brainchild of Seattle-based alternative energy company SolTerra, and CASCADA's aim is to bring tourists to the Alberta Arts District. Typically, innovative resorts like this one would be in Downtown Portland, but by being in the Northeast area, visitors can explore more of the funky neighborhoods that make the city so unique. Plus, because the building was created by SolTerra, it includes various eco-friendly designs, such as hydronic loops, to repurpose heat and limit energy waste.
If you're staying at CASCADA, there are 100 rooms divided into three options: a spacious two-bedroom suite, a one-bedroom Skyloft, or a studio. Studios are more like a traditional hotel room with just a bed and a few amenities. If you upgrade to a loft or two-bedroom suite, you get a full kitchen and on-site laundry. So, whether you're staying only a night or a few weeks, you'll feel right at home. Rates start at around $300 per night for a studio, $400 for a Sky Loft, AND $675 for a two-bedroom suite.
Hotel guests get a discount on the thermal spa package, but you can book a two-and-a-half-hour session for just $100 (at the time of this writing). This price includes access to the sauna, ice fountain and steam room, "The Conservatory," a social mineral pool, and "The Sanctuary," a silent mineral pool. Speaking isn't allowed in "The Sanctuary," so even if you're not alone, you can still relax in quiet seclusion. The spa is only open to guests 21 and over. There are also spa treatments you can add to your bill, like fitness classes, massages, and facials.
How to incorporate CASCADA into your next Portland trip
Thankfully, because CASCADA is already on the east side of the city, it's much closer to the Portland airport than any downtown hotel. Plus, PDX is one of the best airports in America for food, so you can grab a bite to eat when waiting for your departure home. The ride to CASCADA is about 20 minutes, depending on traffic.
Technically, CASCADA has everything you could need, including a cafe and a full-service restaurant called Terra Mae. The restaurant offers a blend of Portuguese and Japanese cuisine, with eclectic dishes like yakibuta pork belly, linguiça croquettes, and garlic confit duck legs. You can also enjoy ramen, raw sashimi, and simpler plates like fish and chips or rotisserie Peri-Peri chicken.
But don't feel limited to the offerings at CASCADA. Between spa visits, you can walk around the neighborhood and find many unique offerings for dining and shopping. For example, across the street is Radio Room, a converted gas station that offers cocktails, live music, and a selection of gourmet American eats. Or, you can head east down Alberta Street and sample dishes from multiple vendors at the Warehouse food cart pod. There's always something going on in the Alberta Arts District.