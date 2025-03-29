Hidden In Portland's Trendy Urban Arts District Is An Underground Geothermal Spa That's A Tropical Oasis

The area that houses CASCADA was first envisioned as a co-living space, but instead it evolved into an all-in-one hotel, spa, restaurant, and cafe. The project is the brainchild of Seattle-based alternative energy company SolTerra, and CASCADA's aim is to bring tourists to the Alberta Arts District. Typically, innovative resorts like this one would be in Downtown Portland, but by being in the Northeast area, visitors can explore more of the funky neighborhoods that make the city so unique. Plus, because the building was created by SolTerra, it includes various eco-friendly designs, such as hydronic loops, to repurpose heat and limit energy waste.

If you're staying at CASCADA, there are 100 rooms divided into three options: a spacious two-bedroom suite, a one-bedroom Skyloft, or a studio. Studios are more like a traditional hotel room with just a bed and a few amenities. If you upgrade to a loft or two-bedroom suite, you get a full kitchen and on-site laundry. So, whether you're staying only a night or a few weeks, you'll feel right at home. Rates start at around $300 per night for a studio, $400 for a Sky Loft, AND $675 for a two-bedroom suite.

Hotel guests get a discount on the thermal spa package, but you can book a two-and-a-half-hour session for just $100 (at the time of this writing). This price includes access to the sauna, ice fountain and steam room, "The Conservatory," a social mineral pool, and "The Sanctuary," a silent mineral pool. Speaking isn't allowed in "The Sanctuary," so even if you're not alone, you can still relax in quiet seclusion. The spa is only open to guests 21 and over. There are also spa treatments you can add to your bill, like fitness classes, massages, and facials.