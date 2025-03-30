One Of The World's Oldest Libraries Is A Giant Spectacular Paris Gem With A Wildly Impressive Collection

If you're a bibliophile who is visiting Paris, the Bibliothèque Nationale de France Richelieu is a stop that's worth your while. Located in the 2nd arrondissement, the Richelieu library — one of the five establishments that collectively make up the Bibliothèque Nationale de France (La BnF) — holds a specific claim to fame. Besides being one of the oldest libraries in the world, it is the historic site where manuscripts, books, and publications have been stored since 1721. For 12 years, the Richelieu location went through extensive renovations before revealing its stunning new look to the public in 2022, just a year past its 300th anniversary.

While tourists flock in droves to the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, or the Musée d'Orsay, the BnF is a hidden gem that is a less-crowded alternative to these famous landmarks. And, formerly closed off to the public, it is now free of charge to anyone who wants to bask in the presence of books while surrounded by sumptuous architecture and rich historical background, emphasizing why Paris is a top-ranked destination for any visitor, whether you're in a group or solo traveling.

This isn't a normal library — it's a sprawling complex composed of a palace, a hotel, and recent structures, located within proximity of some of the city's most renowned locations — the Palais-Royal, the covered passageway Galerie Vivienne, and the Opera. From the ornate Baroqueness of the Mazarin Galerie to the breathtaking volumes of the free-to-access Oval Room and the newly-opened BnF Museum, the Richelieu site is an under-the-radar destination that must not be missed.