One Of Georgia's Most Dazzling Lakes Is An Unsung Gem Surrounded By World-Class Golfing And Log Cabins

The community of Canton, which is the largest population center close to Lake Arrowhead, is the center of the golf universe in Cherokee County. Home to 45 golf courses, many of them within an easy drive of Lake Arrowhead, the county is a budding golf destination. From a stunning lakeside rental home complete with mountain views and maybe a pool and a hot tub, golf vacationers can literally pick their course and, within a short drive, be on the first tee at sun up.

To the east of Lake Arrowhead, about 20 minutes, is Callahan Golf Links, a more open course than Highlands. The links-style course fits its name, and golfers will find plenty to challenge them at Callahan. Designed and built in 2007, the course features true links assets, like deep-cut rough and pot bunkers that spell trouble for wayward drives. A short 20-minute drive southeast of Lake Arrowhead is the Fairways of Canton Golf Club. The par-72, 18-hole course is a more traditional Southern course, with fairways lined by tall Georgia pines and tight greens. The course website warns golfers that the course "cannot be overpowered" — the small greens demand some precision and finesse to be successful.

There are many other golf choices around Canton, all within a reasonable drive of a beautiful Lake Arrowhead vacation rental. And, for non-golfers who might like to spend time on the water, it's good to know that Lake Arrowhead is uncrowded and safe, quite unlike Lake Lanier, Georgia's largest lake and one of the deadliest In America.