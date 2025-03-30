One Of Georgia's Most Dazzling Lakes Is An Unsung Gem Surrounded By World-Class Golfing And Log Cabins
A beautiful stream-fed lake tucked into the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of northwest Georgia, just over an hour north of Atlanta by car, is also one of the Peach State's cleanest lakes and an excellent retreat for golfers, anglers and boaters looking for an easy escape from the city. Boasting more than 20 miles of shoreline and ringed by beautiful vacation rentals and log-cabin homes, Lake Arrowhead is an amazing destination for a long-weekend away from the city's chaos. It's not a town or a city on the lake but a lake community, similar to the scenic Buford, Georgia, with its eclectic main street full of artsy displays and shops.
With a number of 18-hole golf courses situated close to the lakeside community, the Lake Arrowhead area is popular with vacation golfers visiting from Atlanta. Guests to the area can tackle the stunning Highlands Golf Course at the Lake Arrowhead Yacht and Country Club, a well-known course carved into the mountains. The signature course at Lake Arrowhead, Highlands is an 18-hole championship course that blends nicely into the rolling landscape of the foothills. Throw in beautiful lakeside vacation rentals that allow visitors the freedom and privacy of their own retreat, and Lake Arrowhead offers an ideal getaway for anyone in need of a peaceful, mountain vacation.
There are 45 golf courses within easy reach of a Lake Arrowhead vacation rental
The community of Canton, which is the largest population center close to Lake Arrowhead, is the center of the golf universe in Cherokee County. Home to 45 golf courses, many of them within an easy drive of Lake Arrowhead, the county is a budding golf destination. From a stunning lakeside rental home complete with mountain views and maybe a pool and a hot tub, golf vacationers can literally pick their course and, within a short drive, be on the first tee at sun up.
To the east of Lake Arrowhead, about 20 minutes, is Callahan Golf Links, a more open course than Highlands. The links-style course fits its name, and golfers will find plenty to challenge them at Callahan. Designed and built in 2007, the course features true links assets, like deep-cut rough and pot bunkers that spell trouble for wayward drives. A short 20-minute drive southeast of Lake Arrowhead is the Fairways of Canton Golf Club. The par-72, 18-hole course is a more traditional Southern course, with fairways lined by tall Georgia pines and tight greens. The course website warns golfers that the course "cannot be overpowered" — the small greens demand some precision and finesse to be successful.
There are many other golf choices around Canton, all within a reasonable drive of a beautiful Lake Arrowhead vacation rental. And, for non-golfers who might like to spend time on the water, it's good to know that Lake Arrowhead is uncrowded and safe, quite unlike Lake Lanier, Georgia's largest lake and one of the deadliest In America.
Lake Arrowhead offers more than just golf
While golfers are definitely discovering the beauty of Lake Arrowhead, a visit to the area isn't just for those anxious to hit the golf course. Lake Arrowhead is a 540-acre private lake that reaches depths of 80 feet, and the only way to gain access to it is with permission of an area homeowner, or by renting a vacation home at the lake and using it as a fishing home base. The lake is home to largemouth bass and various sunfish and catfish, and the fishing can be quite good. While it's not the well-known Georgia fishing destination like Carters Lake, Georgia's 'Miracle in the Mountains,' the state's deepest lake with trails, campsites, and unparalleled beauty, Arrowhead Lake has its own, quiet appeal.
Even though a Lake Arrowhead golf or fishing vacation is doable, thanks to the many homes available for short-term stays, the area around the lake is a burgeoning community. The private lake is the area's best asset, and the association that manages the neighborhoods around the lake is busy promoting the area to potential homeowners or investment buyers interested in operating quality short-term rentals. With lots of golf courses nearby, and the lure of the lake and the mountains, Lake Arrowhead has the potential to be more than just a vacation. Visitors seeking a lake retreat might also be tempted to invest in a home in the area and take advantage of the unique lifestyle available at this stunning Georgia lake.