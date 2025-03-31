Avoid The Crowds At Glacier National Park For This Equally Scenic But Unsung Washington Destination

Glacier National Park is unquestionably one of the most breathtaking places in the Americas; a land so blessed with jagged peaks and idyllic valleys that it's been hailed as the "Crown of the Continent." All that beauty brings crowds — a whopping 2.9 million people visited Montana's Rocky Mountain wonderland in 2023, according to the National Park Service. So, what if there was somewhere just as eye-wateringly gorgeous only much less famous, where you could hike unbusy trails between wildflower meadows and peer up at ice caps above the pine forests? There is, and it's called Mount Baker.

What might come as a surprise is just how accessible this off-the-beaten-track wilderness is. Mount Baker rises in the northern part of the vast Mount Baker–Snoqualmie National Forest but famously overlooks not one but two major North American metropolises. You can drive to some of the main trailheads from Vancouver in just over two hours or from Seattle in a touch under three hours on Interstate 5, branching off near Chuckanut Junction. And that's to get to Mount Baker itself. There are many more trails, lookout points, and scenic byways to be had in the greater national forest reserve, some of which are under an hour from the heart of the Rainy City.

Despite its proximity to the big CBDs of the Pacific Northwest, Mount Baker–Snoqualmie National Forest still feels relatively empty. An estimated 2 million people visit annually, roughly a third less than at Glacier National Park.