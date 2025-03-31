Avoid The Crowds At Glacier National Park For This Equally Scenic But Unsung Washington Destination
Glacier National Park is unquestionably one of the most breathtaking places in the Americas; a land so blessed with jagged peaks and idyllic valleys that it's been hailed as the "Crown of the Continent." All that beauty brings crowds — a whopping 2.9 million people visited Montana's Rocky Mountain wonderland in 2023, according to the National Park Service. So, what if there was somewhere just as eye-wateringly gorgeous only much less famous, where you could hike unbusy trails between wildflower meadows and peer up at ice caps above the pine forests? There is, and it's called Mount Baker.
What might come as a surprise is just how accessible this off-the-beaten-track wilderness is. Mount Baker rises in the northern part of the vast Mount Baker–Snoqualmie National Forest but famously overlooks not one but two major North American metropolises. You can drive to some of the main trailheads from Vancouver in just over two hours or from Seattle in a touch under three hours on Interstate 5, branching off near Chuckanut Junction. And that's to get to Mount Baker itself. There are many more trails, lookout points, and scenic byways to be had in the greater national forest reserve, some of which are under an hour from the heart of the Rainy City.
Despite its proximity to the big CBDs of the Pacific Northwest, Mount Baker–Snoqualmie National Forest still feels relatively empty. An estimated 2 million people visit annually, roughly a third less than at Glacier National Park.
The incredible scenery of Mount Baker
Dormant, ice-capped volcanoes; valleys filled with sweeps of old-growth cedar and Douglas fir; meadows of blooming wildflowers in the spring — there's no end to the gasp-inducing scenery you'll encounter in the Mount Baker–Snoqualmie National Forest.
The incredible vistas begin on the drive in, too. Yes, Glacier National Park might have the Going-to-the-Sun Road, but Mount Baker boasts the equally striking Mount Baker Scenic Byway, a 57-mile odyssey that snakes through the North Cascades, beginning in the town of Bellingham and ending deep inside the northern portion of the reserve. Driving this stretch has to be one of the highlights of the whole park, as it includes sightings of the wide Nooksack River, beautiful stands of maple trees and pines, and — of course — that unforgettable front-on view of Mount Shuksan with glittering Picture Lake in the foreground.
In the summer and fall months, usually between July and October when there's no snow, you'll be able to continue all the way to the fabled lookout at Artist Point on a road that whisks you more than 5,000 feet up. The views there are truly panoramic, with Mount Baker itself looming high overhead. Tripadvisor reviewer @PDWanjari commented that they didn't expect to find such wilderness, adding "If you have been to Glacier National Park in Montana and you liked it, you'll find this place equivalent."
Hiking in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest
Mount Baker itself is just one part of the greater Mount Baker–Snoqualmie National Forest that covers a mighty 1.7 million acres of the Cascades and counts 1,500 miles of hiking paths within its borders. To put it another way: It's a haven for travelers who like to lace up their boots and hoof it on the trails. There's lots on offer, from short loops right up to hardcore ascents that include big elevation gains; something for everyone.
According to AllTrails, who ranked the best trails in the whole national forest, it's the moderate Snow Lake Trail that reigns supreme. It's a 7.2-mile round-trip hike that begins at the Alpental Ski Area and climbs 1,800 feet to offer views of its namesake lake, all framed by the shark-tooth mountain of Roosevelt Peak and sheer-cut Chair Peak.
There are also some highly rated trails that begin at Artist Point at the end of Mount Baker Scenic Byway. Naturally, these are only accessible during the summer, when the road leading there is cleared of snow. For something moderately challenging, hike the Chain Lakes Loop, which links up a series of alpine waters that have incredible views of Mount Baker, along with untouched forests filled with wild berry bushes. An easier, shorter option is the interpretive Artist Ridge Trail, which flaunts similarly spectacular vistas but without the sweat-inducing hiking.