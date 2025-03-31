Kentucky's Charming 'City Of Firsts' Offers Historic Experiences, Cute Quaint Shops, And Bourbon Tastings
Danville, Kentucky, is an alluring small town that is ideal for a weekend getaway. Like Versailles, the small town in the heart of horse country, Danville is one of the many quaint destinations near Lexington, located just under 37 miles away. It was established in 1787 and became part of the Commonwealth of Kentucky in 1792 when Kentucky became the 15th state.
Known as the "City of Firsts," Danville is also quite rich in history and innovation, having been the site of the first courthouse in Kentucky (1785), first post office (1792), and first state-sponsored school for the deaf (1825). McDowell House was the home of the first doctor who successfully removed an ovarian tumor in 1809. In 1881, the city built the first public school for Black Americans. Besides the many historic and cultural sites that contributed to the development of Kentucky, you can also simply enjoy shopping and bourbon tasting in Danville.
The best way to reach Danville is by renting a car and taking US 27-S from Lexington, driving for approximately 50 minutes. The best time to visit Danville is between April and June or August and September when the weather is the most pleasant, between 53-73 degrees Fahrenheit. Besides standard hotels like Hampton Inn Danville and Quality Inn Danville, several cute AirBnBs are available in town if you prefer a more cozy stay. You can also get a room in the pre-Civil War home at Bottom House Bed & Breakfast in Perryville, about 10 miles from Danville.
The fascinating historic sites of Danville
Constitution Square Historic Site is a free open-air museum in the heart of downtown Danville. It's known as Kentucky's birthplace, where the state's first constitution was signed in 1792. You can also find a little wooden cabin, the first post office west of the Allegheny Mountains. It's a fantastic setting for a stroll and a picnic, conveniently located across the street from the McDowell House. The beautiful federal-style structure was the home of Dr. Ephrim McDowell, the first physician to perform surgery to remove an ovarian tumor. The patient, Jane Todd Crawford, lived 33 more years after the surgery.
Guided tours of the restored 2-story structure are offered between Tuesdays and Saturdays, as you can get a glimpse of life in the early 1800s and hear the whole story of a 19th-century medical miracle. Jacob's Hall Museum, another national historic landmark, showcases the classrooms and dormitories where deaf students studied and lived in the 19th century.
You also can't visit Danville without checking out the Great American Dollhouse Museum, home to over 200 dollhouses, miniature buildings, and room boxes. The focus of the collection is to illustrate American social history on a tiny scale, in which each exhibition is adorned with intricate details — itty bitty furniture, decor, and people — from various timelines of the United States.
Art Center of the Bluegrass is a community center that connects people to art housed in an old federal building. Here, you'll find the GLASS National Art Museum, exhibiting stunning and vibrant glass artwork by Stephen Rolfe Powell. Pioneer Playhouse Theater, founded in 1950, is Kentucky's oldest outdoor theater, specializing in tantalizing performances you can enjoy under the stars.
Other fun things to do in Danville
Danville offers plenty of retail therapy. Anderson's Lifestyle Boutique is set in a cute house, offering visitors apparel, jewelry, and home décor. CAMP has fun textiles, quirky accessories, and Kentucky-themed gifts. If you are after some University of Kentucky swag, head to Cerci on Main, where they also carry fun Danville gifts that you aren't going to find elsewhere. For pre-loved goods, check out Chaplin River Antiques and Barrel Boutique in Perryville, less than a 15-minute drive away.
You can't visit a town in the Bluegrass State without sampling bourbon. Wilderness Trail Distillery is owned by two friends who met as students at the University of Kentucky. They started a band together and decided to launch a distillery to earn extra income. As Danville's first legal distillery since prohibition, Wilderness Trail Distillery blends traditional booze-making methods with new technologies, creating unique flavor profiles. Besides bourbon tasting and distillery tours, you can also learn about the fermentation process and how to craft the perfect smoky cocktails.
Blue Rook Distillery is an outlier in a state famous for bourbon and rye. It specializes in cachaça (kah-SHAH-sah), a liquor distilled from fermented Brazilian sugar cane juice. They also make a mean gin and vodka, too. After your tour or tasting, stop by the Still, the distillery's restaurant and bar, for a delicious meal and handcrafted cocktails. If you're after more of Kentucky's native spirit, be sure to check out Bardstown, the picturesque bourbon capital of the world — only a 50-minute drive via US-150 W.
If you want to see another quaint Kentucky town, drive 15 minutes north to Harrodsburg, Kentucky's oldest city.