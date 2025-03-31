Kentucky's Charming 'City Of Firsts' Offers Historic Experiences, Cute Quaint Shops, And Bourbon Tastings

Danville, Kentucky, is an alluring small town that is ideal for a weekend getaway. Like Versailles, the small town in the heart of horse country, Danville is one of the many quaint destinations near Lexington, located just under 37 miles away. It was established in 1787 and became part of the Commonwealth of Kentucky in 1792 when Kentucky became the 15th state.

Known as the "City of Firsts," Danville is also quite rich in history and innovation, having been the site of the first courthouse in Kentucky (1785), first post office (1792), and first state-sponsored school for the deaf (1825). McDowell House was the home of the first doctor who successfully removed an ovarian tumor in 1809. In 1881, the city built the first public school for Black Americans. Besides the many historic and cultural sites that contributed to the development of Kentucky, you can also simply enjoy shopping and bourbon tasting in Danville.

The best way to reach Danville is by renting a car and taking US 27-S from Lexington, driving for approximately 50 minutes. The best time to visit Danville is between April and June or August and September when the weather is the most pleasant, between 53-73 degrees Fahrenheit. Besides standard hotels like Hampton Inn Danville and Quality Inn Danville, several cute AirBnBs are available in town if you prefer a more cozy stay. You can also get a room in the pre-Civil War home at Bottom House Bed & Breakfast in Perryville, about 10 miles from Danville.