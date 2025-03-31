Ohio's Picture-Perfect Town Where Artistic Energy Flows Alongside Cascading Falls And Cozy Cafes
Cleveland is an amazing place to visit, but there is a plethora of hidden gems to explore nearby, such as this city on Lake Erie's coast with Victorian-era charm. And, just 40 minutes away, there's a stunning little village called Chagrin Falls that's so picture-perfect you'll think you just walked into a postcard. Don't let the name of this small town put you off — there's nothing but good vibes to be had here. A strong sense of community pervades Chagrin Falls — the well-preserved historical buildings; active arts scene; and cozy, independently-owned cafes all contribute to making this town incredibly welcoming. And with a population of just over 4,000, it's the perfect haven for those wanting to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.
Adding to the beauty of the town is the waterfall for which it's named, located right in its center. It's actually this waterfall and the river it's connected to, the Chagrin River, that the town's earliest settlers decided to make the region their home, as they were used to power the various mills that were built there. Chagrin Falls was incorporated in 1844, and it wouldn't take long before it became a thriving place of industry. As businesses became more lucrative, locals built nicer houses, along with churches, schools, community centers, and arts institutions. And while the town has changed quite a bit over the years, its signature waterfall remains as important as ever, serving as the setting for some of its biggest events, such as the Blossom Time Festival held in May.
Chagrin Falls has a thriving arts scene
While Ohio may not immediately come to mind when thinking of cultural hotspots in the U.S. it's actually home to many thriving, small-town arts scenes, one of which is Chagrin Falls — (for another can't-miss Ohio art scene, check out this low-key creative spot near Cincinnati). The Valley Art Center is the main creative driving force in Chagrin Falls as it offers many art classes throughout the year to artists of all skill levels in a variety of mediums, is home to two art galleries — the Bowen Gallery and the Patron Gallery — and hosts the Art by the Falls outdoor festival annually during the second weekend of June.
There's also Glass Asylum, a glass-blowing studio where experienced artists make and sell stunning kaleidoscopic glass pieces. And if you want to learn how to become a glass artist yourself, it offers beginner and advanced courses that you can sign up for privately or with a group. Glass Asylum has a wide range of pieces its artists will teach you how to create, such as ornaments, champagne flutes, vases, paperweights, and more.
And for those interested in live entertainment, there's the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, which hosts numerous plays, concerts, and musicals throughout the year. Starting as a group of local performers in 1930 before getting their own venue in 1949, CVLT has delighted audiences of all ages with its unique blend of classic productions and eclectic shows.
Chagrin Falls' cafes are hard to beat
Ohio takes food seriously; after all, it is home to one of America's biggest grocery stores. So is it any wonder that Chagrin Falls has quite a nice variety of dining options? Start your day at Lemon Falls, which serves up plenty of classic breakfast staples like granola parfaits and avocado toast, with a good selection of coffee and tea. And while you're waiting for your order, be sure to peruse their marketplace to pick up something for later, such as a croissant sandwich, some lasagna, or one of their delicious cookies.
For coffee lovers, there's Tame Rabbit, which features a stellar menu of java prepared with ethically sourced beans. In addition to the usual espresso, Americano, macchiato, and latte, they've got a lovely array of coffee from around the world if you're in the mood for something a little more exotic. Tame Rabbit is also a great place to gather with friends as they frequently host open mic events, game nights, and more.
Another comfy cafe to check out in Chagrin Falls is Two & Company; help yourself to a tasty wrap, scramble, or order of avocado toast for breakfast, and chow down on a sumptuous sandwich, salad, or burger for lunch, all made with fresh local ingredients. And the best part about dining at Two & Company is that you're supporting their mission of helping people of all abilities in their career and life goals.