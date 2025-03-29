Common In-Flight Safety Mistakes Passengers Make Without Realizing It

To some people, boarding a flight is like catching a bus. They do it so often that they think they're pros who know everything there is to know about the dos and don'ts of traveling through the sky. While we're not disputing that experience is valuable and can make a huge difference, there are some common in-flight mistakes that passengers from all walks of life make without even realizing it. Planes are built with safety in mind and airlines do their best to get travelers from A to B unscathed, but there are some things that everyone should be aware of.

From the hidden dangers of plane tap water to the most dangerous (and worryingly common) outfit you can wear on a flight, it's time to buckle up and take a few moments to read this important safety briefing. Knowledge is power — and it just might save you from contracting a nasty illness, causing an injury, or much worse.