The Texas Hill Country Town Known As The 'Cowboy Capital Of The World' Is Just Like A Western Movie Set

As the heartland of cowboy culture in America, you'll find plenty of attractions on offer that reflect Bandera's frontier heritage. Bandera ProRodeo is one of the most popular activities in the state, a roaring rodeo where visitors can enjoy bull riding, barrel racing, and roping. Visitors should also not miss the opportunity to take a horseback riding tour through Hill Country's incredible landscapes. The Flying L Ranch is the perfect place to do this, offering excursions for all riding abilities, with the opportunity to witness some of Hill Country's wildlife along the way. If you're lucky, you might catch a glimpse of a whitetail deer, roadrunner, an armadillo, or hawk. The ranch is also complete with a pool and golf course, perfect for all types of family fun.

Nature lovers are spoiled for choice with things to do in Bandera. With over 5,000 acres of diverse natural terrain, the Hill Country State National Area is one of the best places to enjoy Texas' stunning nature. Here visitors can camp, birdwatch, picnic, and hike, not to mention enjoy some of the best views of the Medina River, where there is also the opportunity to fish. Bandera also has a lot to offer in terms of culture, with attractions such as the Frontier Times Museum being the perfect way to learn about the town's gun-slinging past. Exhibiting artifacts such as guns, spurs, and saddles, and other oddities such as a two-faced goat, this museum will give you a true glimpse into the realities of the Wild West.