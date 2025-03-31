One Historic Massachusetts City With Beautiful Beaches And Whale Watching Is America's Oldest Seaport

Massachusetts has no shortage of historic coastal communities like Cape Cod, a favorite destination for tourists who return year after year. But while there are some amazing experiences that can only be had on the Cape, the crowds and costs during high season are no joke. On summer weekends, it can take hours just to drive over the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, leaving you feeling like there has to be a better way to enjoy a New England coastal vacation.

It may be a good idea to consider heading north of Boston instead, where historic destinations like Marblehead and Salem (which is just as good for a summer visit as it is for Halloween) have a lot to offer. But there's one city in particular that seems to have it all when it comes to quintessential coastal charm — Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Located just about 25 miles from Boston's Logan International Airport, Gloucester is a special north shore gem that sets itself apart with its rich maritime history and beautiful coastline. Affordable places to dine and stay, family-friendly beaches, and world-renowned whale watching are just a few of the many reasons this special city deserves to be your next summer vacation destination.