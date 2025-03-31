One Historic Massachusetts City With Beautiful Beaches And Whale Watching Is America's Oldest Seaport
Massachusetts has no shortage of historic coastal communities like Cape Cod, a favorite destination for tourists who return year after year. But while there are some amazing experiences that can only be had on the Cape, the crowds and costs during high season are no joke. On summer weekends, it can take hours just to drive over the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, leaving you feeling like there has to be a better way to enjoy a New England coastal vacation.
It may be a good idea to consider heading north of Boston instead, where historic destinations like Marblehead and Salem (which is just as good for a summer visit as it is for Halloween) have a lot to offer. But there's one city in particular that seems to have it all when it comes to quintessential coastal charm — Gloucester, Massachusetts.
Located just about 25 miles from Boston's Logan International Airport, Gloucester is a special north shore gem that sets itself apart with its rich maritime history and beautiful coastline. Affordable places to dine and stay, family-friendly beaches, and world-renowned whale watching are just a few of the many reasons this special city deserves to be your next summer vacation destination.
Gloucester's rich maritime history and cultural significance
If historical significance is what you're after, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP), the United States Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Department of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration all acknowledge Gloucester as America's oldest seaport. Settlement of the city dates all the way back to 1623, which means this laid-back destination has just over 400 years of rich maritime history to explore.
When it comes to art and cultural significance, the Cape Ann Museum is not to be missed. The museum aims to celebrate the history and diversity of Cape Ann through its impressive collection of local maritime art and artifacts by immersing visitors in exhibitions of all kinds, from pieces by local sculptors to vintage maritime photography.
The Gloucester Fisherman's Memorial pays homage to all of the lives lost at sea over the course of the city's history. The Man at the Wheel statue (pictured above) keeps watch over the waterfront, accompanied by plaques featuring the names of all of the fishermen who never made it back to the city's shore. The real-life story of five Gloucester fishermen who set sail on the Andrea Gail and were lost at sea inspired the 2000 feature film "The Perfect Storm." Scenes from the movie depicted a local bar called the Crow's Nest, and although it was too small to film in, stars Mark Wahlberg and George Clooney did spend time in the real Crow's Nest while they were in town.
Gloucester has an abundance of family-friendly beaches
If relaxing in the sun and sand is your idea of a vacation, budget-friendly Gloucester may be the perfect place to plan to visit on your next summer getaway. With no shortage of coastline, visitors can enjoy a day by the ocean at Good Harbor Beach, Wingaersheek Beach, or Stage Fort Park Beach. But be forewarned — although you won't find Cape-sized crowds, these are both popular vacation spots as well as day-trip destinations for locals. It's mandatory to reserve non-resident parking, which you can do up to 10 days in advance, according to the City of Gloucester's website.
Good Harbor Beach is known for its white sand, as well as offering accessibility to Salt Island at low tide. It is manned by lifeguards from 9:00am to 5:00pm daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day, making it a great option for families with kids who love to swim. Wingaersheek Beach is the place to go if you love a nice long beach walk, as it abuts the Annisquam River and Ipswich Bay. Check the local tide charts and take advantage of the exposed sandbar at low tide; it's the perfect place for a relaxing stroll.
Half Moon Beach, named for its crescent shape, is a quieter option. Located in Stage Fort Park, it holds the same lifeguard hours as Good Harbor and offers abundant space for both picnics and cookouts. If relaxing with your latest summer read is on the agenda, this smaller haven is the place to go. Cressy's Beach, also part of Stage Fort Park, would be a more rugged choice. It's known to be a bit rocky and offers beautiful views of Gloucester Harbor.
Where to dine in Gloucester
As the oldest port in America, it's safe to assume that Gloucester has no shortage of excellent waterfront spots to enjoy seafood. And while this is absolutely true, the dining options offer more variety than you might think.
If it's seafood that you're after, the Seaport Grille at 6 Rowe Sq. ranks on Tripadvisor as the city's number one restaurant, and for good reason. The food is fresh, the servings are generous, and you can enjoy it all from one of the two large outdoor decks that overlook Gloucester Harbor. Coming in a close second on the Tripadvisor list is The Causeway Restaurant. Another local favorite, they offer fried seafood platters paired with classic Italian entrees for those looking for an alternative to fish.
If American cuisine is your preference, The Franklin Cape Ann offers a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. If you're looking for river views, a more lively vibe, and fun options like seafood-stuffed pineapple, Mile Marker One, located at Cape Ann's Marina Resort, is not to be missed.
Gloucester has varied options for lodging
When it comes to laying your head down at night, Gloucester has a myriad of options to choose from, many of which are more affordable than other Massachusetts coastal destinations. If you're looking for a classic hotel stay, TripAdvisor lists the Beauport Hotel Gloucester as a bestseller and the best value out of 30 places to book in the city, and your nautical-inspired room will be just a 5-minute walk to Pavilion Beach.
When it comes to inns and B&Bs, the Harborview Inn is a four-season gem situated right on Gloucester Harbor. Most rooms boast a harbor view, guests receive a complimentary continental breakfast, and the inn is just a short walk from the best the city has to offer — shops and restaurants, museums, downtown galleries, and, of course, beaches.
If you're traveling with a larger party, Gloucester has no shortage of vacation rental houses, cottages, and efficiencies to choose from. For more independent travelers, the Cape Ann Camp Site in West Gloucester offers 200 wooded campsites with nearby beaches and boating. Family-owned and operated since 1949, this 80-acre sanctuary offers RV sites, picnic tables, showers, ice, wood, and a convenience store, all located just one mile from Wingaersheek Beach.
Gloucester is a world-renowned spot for whale watching
While the world's top whale watching destinations include the islands of Hawaii, Bermuda, and the Dominican Republic, you may be surprised to learn that the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, one of the most famous sites for whale watching activity in the entire world, is only 12 miles off the coast of Massachusetts — and the easiest way to reach it is from the shores of Gloucester. Whale watching season begins as early as the middle of April and lasts through October, but the most activity can be found beginning in May, which is also an ideal time to go to beat the summer crowds. Humpback whales are most frequently sighted off the coast of Gloucester, but there are up to eight other species in these waters. In addition, it's likely there's more marine life to witness on one of these special excursions, and sharks, seals, dolphins, fish, turtles, and seabirds are all likely possibilities.
There are two main whale watching companies based out of Gloucester, and both are very highly rated when it comes to customer satisfaction. Cape Ann Whale Watch and 7 Seas Whale Watch offer similar packages, with trips out to the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary that last approximately 4 hours in vessels that feature temperature-controlled cabins. The activity in the sanctuary is so reliable that whale sightings are guaranteed by the tour companies.
Make sure to dress in layers for your excursion, as temperatures out on the water are often cooler than in town, even on the hottest days of summer. Hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are a must, and heavier layers are appropriate for the early- and late-season excursions. Non-slip shoes are recommended for safety, and, of course, don't forget to bring a camera.