The Gorgeous And Highly Underrated European Country That Is Also The Most Digitally Advanced

When people think of technologically advanced travel, they tend to imagine seemingly futuristic, tech-savvy places like Japan. But Estonia is actually the world's leading country when it comes to technology and digital innovation. Alongside Latvia and Lithuania, Estonia makes up one of the three Baltic states on the northeastern shores of Europe. Stretching up into the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland, it's a country with a history stretching back to the Romans and the Vikings, and its capital city, Tallinn, is a charming bastion of old-world culture hidden behind medieval walls (like the famous Viru Gate).

It shouldn't be too surprising that Estonia has been dubbed as one of the world's "most digitally advanced societies", according to UNESCO. After all, this is the country that invented Skype, the online video-call software that has practically become a verb ("let's Skype later"). Estonians can also access almost all government services digitally, along with other public resources like health care and schools. For a country with a somewhat turbulent past of invasion from its neighbors, with the most recent example being the Soviet Union occupation that lasted until the '90s, the nation's push into the 21st century, providing digital accessibility for its citizens, is admirable.

Estonia is a place with endless options of places to see and activities do. You name it, Estonia's got it: ancient castles, hilly vistas, and sandy beaches. And if you visit Estonia during the festive season, you'll get to experience a truly medieval winter wonderland in Tallinn, which has one of the best Christmas markets on the continent.