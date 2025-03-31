The Gorgeous And Highly Underrated European Country That Is Also The Most Digitally Advanced
When people think of technologically advanced travel, they tend to imagine seemingly futuristic, tech-savvy places like Japan. But Estonia is actually the world's leading country when it comes to technology and digital innovation. Alongside Latvia and Lithuania, Estonia makes up one of the three Baltic states on the northeastern shores of Europe. Stretching up into the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland, it's a country with a history stretching back to the Romans and the Vikings, and its capital city, Tallinn, is a charming bastion of old-world culture hidden behind medieval walls (like the famous Viru Gate).
It shouldn't be too surprising that Estonia has been dubbed as one of the world's "most digitally advanced societies", according to UNESCO. After all, this is the country that invented Skype, the online video-call software that has practically become a verb ("let's Skype later"). Estonians can also access almost all government services digitally, along with other public resources like health care and schools. For a country with a somewhat turbulent past of invasion from its neighbors, with the most recent example being the Soviet Union occupation that lasted until the '90s, the nation's push into the 21st century, providing digital accessibility for its citizens, is admirable.
Estonia is a place with endless options of places to see and activities do. You name it, Estonia's got it: ancient castles, hilly vistas, and sandy beaches. And if you visit Estonia during the festive season, you'll get to experience a truly medieval winter wonderland in Tallinn, which has one of the best Christmas markets on the continent.
How Estonia's digital advancement benefits your travel
Being such a digitally forward nation is no small feat, and the Estonian government uses that reputation to boost tourism and immigration. Its innovative e-residency program, designed to attract business owners and skilled workers from overseas, means any visitor can choose to set up their company in Estonia to make use of the country's low startup costs, regardless of their citizenship and location. Sustainability has also become a major consideration for travelers, and in 2022 the country introduced a completely self-driving hydrogen-powered shuttle bus as an initiative to reduce city traffic while delivering passengers to their destinations.
The technological innovation extends to the country's tourism experiences, too. Museums around the country are integrating augmented reality technology into the visitor experience as a dynamic new way to learn about Estonian culture and heritage. The Maritime Museum in Tallinn provides visitors with tablets to enhance their displays of eight historic ships, while the town hall in the eastern border city of Narva used both virtual reality glasses and touchscreens in an immersive exhibition to transport visitors right into the streets of the city as it looked throughout different periods of its history.
Estonia's digital nomad visa option is also a huge draw for remote workers, allowing them to stay long-term within the country beyond the standard 90 days. Lasting for up to a year, the extended visa gives travelers employed by a foreign company the chance to live and travel around Estonia while still being able to work legally and without the hassle of needing to leave the country at the end of the tourist visa period. That's plenty of time to explore all that Estonia has to offer.
Places to visit in Estonia
If you're planning a trip to Estonia, make sure you stop at the capital, Tallinn. Gourmands and historians alike will go absolutely mad for the Olde Hansa in the heart of the city's Old Town, a delightful medieval-themed tavern whose proprietors are committed to bringing back the jolly vibes of 1492. An experience here will be truly unforgettable — sit down to authentic medieval Baltic cuisine like game meat sausages, honey beer, and rose pudding, all meticulously researched from historical recipes of the period. Troubadours dressed in 15th-century finery will serenade you with romantic ballads as you dine.
Rising over the capital city is St Mary's Cathedral, a domed edifice dating back to the 13th century, on Toompea Hill, just a nine-minute walk from the Old Hansa restaurant. Its simple white façade belies the soaring Gothic vaults within, not to mention more than 100 elaborate coats of arms belonging to Estonian nobility on the walls. Another great attraction is the Kadriorg Art Museum, a sumptuous Baroque palace with stunning galleries of classical European paintings and sculptures.
For other cities in Estonia to visit, consider Tartu, a vibrant cultural hub to the south. Since it's a university town, the population is fairly young, and it's known for its dynamic annual events like the Tartu Food and Wine Festival in August. Off the Estonian coast to the east, visit the spas and beaches of the island of Saaremaa, easily reached by a short flight. The island's main city, Kuressaare, is famous for its medieval castle from the 14th century. Another seaside hotspot is Haapsalu, only one hour by car from Tallinn, a picturesque spa resort known for its restorative sea mud. Wherever you decide to go, the beauty of Estonia is waiting.
Planning your trip to Estonia
While there aren't any direct flights from the United States to Estonia, getting there is no more than two stops away. Most of the Nordic carriers like Scandinavian Airlines and Finnair operate regular flights out of Newark and JFK, with brief layovers in Stockholm or Helsinki before touching down in Tallinn (the official name is Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport, which is what you might see when booking a flight there). After that, it's a short bus ride to the city center. Aim to spend at least a few days in Tallinn first to take in all the sights, then you could catch another flight to Tartu, or even rent a car and drive there, which is only just over two hours.
If you're on the West Coast, reaching Estonia might take one extra layover, with flights out of Los Angeles usually stopping in London first before continuing to one of the Scandinavian capitals and finally Tallinn. Another great option is getting to Tallinn by cruise or ferry, especially if you're already in Europe. Cruise lines between the Baltic countries and Scandinavia all pull into port at Tallinn and Saaremaa Harbor, making this a fun way to start your adventures in Estonia. And if you decide to rent a car to explore Estonia on the road, make sure to keep all necessary documents like your driver's license (which will still be valid in Estonia), passport, and rental car agreement with you at all times. Now the only thing left to do is simply book those flights and begin an unforgettable adventure in one of the most underrated countries in Europe.