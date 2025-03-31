Hidden On Spain's Green Coast Is A Wildly Underrated Beach Paradise With Exceptional Food, Charm And Art

While Andalucía gets all the attention for its blissful Costa del Sol, you would be missing out if you overlooked the north of Spain as your next beach destination. There are many empty beaches you can find from Galicia all the way to the Basque country, but if you're looking for a beach town that combines the cultural and historic offerings of a larger city and the soft sands of an ideal coastal vacation, Gijón is where you want to go.

Located on the Green Coast, which happens to be a wildly underrated foodie region, Gijón is the largest city in the province of Asturias but only the 15th largest city in Spain. The city sits 27 miles from the nearest airport in Santiago del Monte or a two-hour drive east from Santander in the Cantabria region and makes a great base for exploring the whole Asturias coastal region. There's a lot to see in town beyond the golden beaches, like appreciating historic architecture from Roman to Art Nouveau. Here's everything you need to know to get started in planning a trip to the underrated city of Gijón.