This Coastal Park In Portugal Hides Abandoned Chapels, Vibrant Blue Waters, And White Sandy Beaches

Although reaching the chapel is only a 16-minute walk, the grotto takes some getting to, as it's at the end of a 200-step staircase between Alpertuche and Pilotos beaches. The popular trail is also narrow, and as the entrance to the cave is nearly at sea level, you'll want to avoid going on days when the sea is experiencing turbulence. Booking a combination tour could be easier in terms of finding your way, and it is also a good opportunity to take in the region's scenic views, food, wine, and beaches.

Speaking of beaches, you won't want to miss the white sandy beaches that border the park, such as Praia do Creiro, a popular getaway for Lisbonites that's convenient for its lifeguards, beach umbrella rentals, and large parking area. A few cafes also overlook the islet, and, interestingly, you'll find a small plot of Roman Ruins, dating back to 1 AD.

For a taste of seclusion away from the crowds, take a moderately difficult trek from the road above, which ultimately reveals Praia dos Coelhos, a secluded paradise with sparkling, calm waters, and very few people. The beach is wild and has no amenities, so bring any supplies you may need. Right next door is Praia dos Galapinhos, one of the best beaches in Portugal, and you can also access this pretty stretch of sand and sea from a shrubbery-lined pathway after taking the 4472 bus to the last stop. Alternatively, you can simply scramble over some rocks during low tide from neighboring Praia Galapos.