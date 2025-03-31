This Coastal Park In Portugal Hides Abandoned Chapels, Vibrant Blue Waters, And White Sandy Beaches
Portugal is a top travel destination for its rich culture, fine cuisine, and a breathtaking coastline that draws tourists from around the world. Its coastal towns in particular are beautiful gems, each offering unique charms such as this city with local flair and sun-kissed streets, and of course marvelous beaches. Arrabida Natural Park, a 22-mile-long park is along Portugal's magnificent coastline, and hugs the western shoreline facing the Atlantic Ocean. The lush, mountainous park overlooks limestone cliffs and a sea so pristine it's basically see-through. Reaching this verdant paradise is surprisingly easy, as it's under an hour's drive from Lisbon, and in between Setubal and Sesimbra.
An abundance of intriguing wildlife roams Arrabida Natural Park, such as red foxes and small-spotted genets, but to get a sense of the park's peopled intrigues, you'll want to hike the trails that unveil a collection of secret chapels, where Franciscan monks retreated for prayerful getaways. One of the most intriguing of these is Lapa de Santa Margarida, a small cave at the base of Arrabida Mountain that hides an ornately painted altar to Saint Margaret. The chapel dates back to the 17th century and today is decorated with small gifts and offerings.
Although reaching the chapel is only a 16-minute walk, the grotto takes some getting to, as it's at the end of a 200-step staircase between Alpertuche and Pilotos beaches. The popular trail is also narrow, and as the entrance to the cave is nearly at sea level, you'll want to avoid going on days when the sea is experiencing turbulence. Booking a combination tour could be easier in terms of finding your way, and it is also a good opportunity to take in the region's scenic views, food, wine, and beaches.
Speaking of beaches, you won't want to miss the white sandy beaches that border the park, such as Praia do Creiro, a popular getaway for Lisbonites that's convenient for its lifeguards, beach umbrella rentals, and large parking area. A few cafes also overlook the islet, and, interestingly, you'll find a small plot of Roman Ruins, dating back to 1 AD.
For a taste of seclusion away from the crowds, take a moderately difficult trek from the road above, which ultimately reveals Praia dos Coelhos, a secluded paradise with sparkling, calm waters, and very few people. The beach is wild and has no amenities, so bring any supplies you may need. Right next door is Praia dos Galapinhos, one of the best beaches in Portugal, and you can also access this pretty stretch of sand and sea from a shrubbery-lined pathway after taking the 4472 bus to the last stop. Alternatively, you can simply scramble over some rocks during low tide from neighboring Praia Galapos.
What food to try and where to stay near the park
While towns bordering Arrábida Natural Park aren't exactly Lisbon, one of the best foodie destinations in Europe, they still hold their own in terms of cuisine, especially when it comes to seafood. Sesimbra – a charming fishing village that attracts visitors for its watersports, street murals, and historic buildings – boasts a wealth of seafood restaurants. One eatery that stands out is O Velho e o Mar, a beachside establishment with a terrace overlooking Sesimbra Bay. It has consistently received 5 stars on Google, and the regional dishes served there, such as octopus à lagareiro, seafood rice, and fried cuttlefish, pair well with their fine selection of Portuguese wines. Prices are midrange and up, and they're open long hours from 11:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.
Just a 10-minute drive outside of Setubal, attractive for its beaches, wineries, and nature, is a luxury stay with views of the breathtaking hills above town. Hotel Casa Palmela, a renovated 17th-century mansion turned 5-star stay, has wowed guests with its outstanding service and peaceful vibes. You won't regret booking a surprisingly reasonable stay in one of their refined rooms that look out onto well-manicured lawns, a pool, and lush greenery. Shuttle service is also available from the airport, and when you arrive, be sure to check out their range of activities on offer, such as horseback riding through the property and wine tasting.