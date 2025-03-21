Portugal's Wildly Underrated Coastal City Offers Sandy Shores, Local Flair, And Sun-Kissed Streets
Portugal isn't exactly a secret when it comes to beloved traveling destinations. The country is one of the most popular tourist hubs in the world and has been for some time. From Portugal's breathtaking beaches to its wondrous capital — Lisbon, an iconic foodie paradise — it's not tough to come up with reasons as to what makes this Iberian gem so special.
When thinking about a possible trip to Portugal, it's easy for travelers to fall into the trap of only deciding between Lisbon and Porto (the country's two largest cities). As incredible as these spots are, Portugal is filled with so many other places that are often overlooked and, frankly, far less crowded — places like Olhão.
As a coastal town in the Algarve region of southern Portugal with a population of roughly 44,000, Olhão stands out not only as an underrated tourist destination but also as a bustling port. The city offers scenic sandy views, charming shoreside flair, delicious seafood, a vibrant and historic old town, easy access to a series of beautiful islands, and an opportunity to see some of the less touristy aspects of the country.
Olhão offers an authentic Portuguese experience
The cobbled streets of Olhão's old town, along with some of its gorgeous and colorful historic architecture, should act as a focal point for your trip into town. The city's prominent church (Igreja Matriz de Nossa Senhora do Rosário), with its beautiful whitewashed walls and storied history that dates back to the 17th century, serves as one of the city's most well-known landmarks. For a fee of just €1 (as of this writing), visitors can walk up the bell tower for a spectacular view of Olhão.
Olhão's fish port is the biggest in the Algarve region, helping the city differentiate itself from some of the neighboring touristy resort areas. Naturally, this means an abundance of incredible seafood and a thriving market scene, which is located right under twin red brick buildings that beautifully contrast the sun-kissed cobbled streets and help reflect the region's Moorish roots.
While Olhão itself may not boast its own beaches, you should still pack your swimsuit and sunscreen, as the city is very close to scenic sandbar islands like Culatra and Armona (which is home to its own beaches along with the famous white sands of Fuseta Beach). The two islands help make up the iconic Ria Formosa and are just 20- to 30-minute ferry rides away, with one-way tickets costing only a couple of euros.
Tips when traveling to Olhão, Portugal
Olhão is about three and a half hours away from Lisbon by train or bus. If you happen to be partying it up in Spain before hopping over to Portugal, it's a similar distance between Olhão and Seville (a city Rick Steves dubbed a "perpetual siesta"). If you're eager to fly into Portugal but want to stay away from the capital, Faro International Airport is a convenient choice as it has numerous direct flights from many major European hubs, and it's only a 20-minute drive from Olhão.
The Algarve region, like the rest of the country, gets very busy during the summer months. If you want to try and dodge the crowds, consider heading to Olhão during autumn, when the weather is a little bit cooler and the throngs of travelers are a little less dense. For hotels in the city, prices vary greatly. On the lower end, you can expect to pay between €50 and €70 a night.
