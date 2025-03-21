Portugal's Wildly Underrated Coastal City Offers Sandy Shores, Local Flair, And Sun-Kissed Streets

Portugal isn't exactly a secret when it comes to beloved traveling destinations. The country is one of the most popular tourist hubs in the world and has been for some time. From Portugal's breathtaking beaches to its wondrous capital — Lisbon, an iconic foodie paradise — it's not tough to come up with reasons as to what makes this Iberian gem so special.

When thinking about a possible trip to Portugal, it's easy for travelers to fall into the trap of only deciding between Lisbon and Porto (the country's two largest cities). As incredible as these spots are, Portugal is filled with so many other places that are often overlooked and, frankly, far less crowded — places like Olhão.

As a coastal town in the Algarve region of southern Portugal with a population of roughly 44,000, Olhão stands out not only as an underrated tourist destination but also as a bustling port. The city offers scenic sandy views, charming shoreside flair, delicious seafood, a vibrant and historic old town, easy access to a series of beautiful islands, and an opportunity to see some of the less touristy aspects of the country.