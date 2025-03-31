Situated Between Valencia And Barcelona Is A Wildly Underrated Gothic City For A Taste Of Traditional Spain

The sea road between Barcelona and the underrated foodie city of Valencia is a wonderful drive and a great spot for a Spanish road trip. Hugging the Mediterranean coast, you'll pass stunning beaches, rugged cliffs, and dramatic mountain peaks, the natural beauty of the Ebro Delta and the Parc Natural de la Serra d'Irta, as well as gorgeous cities like Tarragona, an uncrowded and cheaper alternative to Barcelona. But the highlight of this delightful route is found just off the main road, about 35 miles inland. Perched on a hill overlooking the plains, the ancient walled city of Morella is an impressive sight, and although small, it is well worth a short detour to discover the charms of this wildly underrated Gothic town.

Morella is a fairly remote spot and is definitely best visited as part of a Spanish road trip from Barcelona to Valencia. The nearest airport is Valencia Airport, around a 2-hour drive away, with Barcelona-El Prat Airport reachable in just under three hours. It is also a wonderful place for outdoor adventurers looking for a base for an expedition, as the surrounding landscape is filled with fantastic hiking trails.

What makes Morella stand out from other hill towns of the region is its rich, fascinating history. Due to its imposing hilltop location, it has been an important strategic position for centuries. Originally settled by the Iberian peoples and then ancient Greeks and Romans, many of the oldest remaining buildings in the town were built by the Visigoths, who took over Morella from the Romans. The town passed back and forth between the Moorish and Christian rulers who warred in Spain for hundreds of years, and played an important role in the War of the Spanish Succession, the Napoleonic Wars, and the Spanish Civil War.