Are Dogs Allowed On Amtrak Trains? What You Should Know Before Your Trip

Traveling across the United States isn't the easiest thing in the world. Unlike many other countries, public transportation is quite limited. Buses and trains are an option, but traveling on them can sometimes be a little complicated, especially if you have pets. Planes do permit dogs, but flying with them isn't easy, nor is it always safe to put your pet in cargo. Depending on the destination, driving can be an option, but it isn't the most practical or affordable alternative, either.

Knowing the struggles of flying with a dog, you might be looking for a more feasible way to travel. Amtrak trains do have a few perks over planes, including shorter travel times (route dependent), the ability to get up and stretch, and a smoother boarding process. You also get a chance to see stunning views you'd miss on the plane, especially on America's longest train ride that boasts breathtaking scenery of mountains, rivers, and big cities. However, there might be a slight concern about whether or not your dog is allowed to ride with you. After all, there's no point in traveling across the country if your best friend isn't by your side.

You can take dogs (and cats) on Amtrak trains as long as they are housebroken, have up-to-date vaccines, are healthy, and not disruptive. Routes do differ slightly regarding their pet rules, but all trains require tickets for pets, and the cost is roughly $30 to $40 per pet to board the train. Before you go packing up your dog's bags, though, there are some rules and guidelines you need to understand first.