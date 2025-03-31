Are Dogs Allowed On Amtrak Trains? What You Should Know Before Your Trip
Traveling across the United States isn't the easiest thing in the world. Unlike many other countries, public transportation is quite limited. Buses and trains are an option, but traveling on them can sometimes be a little complicated, especially if you have pets. Planes do permit dogs, but flying with them isn't easy, nor is it always safe to put your pet in cargo. Depending on the destination, driving can be an option, but it isn't the most practical or affordable alternative, either.
Knowing the struggles of flying with a dog, you might be looking for a more feasible way to travel. Amtrak trains do have a few perks over planes, including shorter travel times (route dependent), the ability to get up and stretch, and a smoother boarding process. You also get a chance to see stunning views you'd miss on the plane, especially on America's longest train ride that boasts breathtaking scenery of mountains, rivers, and big cities. However, there might be a slight concern about whether or not your dog is allowed to ride with you. After all, there's no point in traveling across the country if your best friend isn't by your side.
You can take dogs (and cats) on Amtrak trains as long as they are housebroken, have up-to-date vaccines, are healthy, and not disruptive. Routes do differ slightly regarding their pet rules, but all trains require tickets for pets, and the cost is roughly $30 to $40 per pet to board the train. Before you go packing up your dog's bags, though, there are some rules and guidelines you need to understand first.
Details to know before planning a trip with your dog on Amtrak
Though some dogs are allowed on trains, not all are. Unless your pooch is a service animal, both the dog and its carrier combined must weigh less than 20 pounds to be accepted, and the carrier counts as one of your carry-on bags. Also, there is a limit on how long dogs can travel. They are not permitted on trips over seven hours, including time on different trains and transfers. Moreover, your dog is required to stay in the carrier the entire trip.
There are a few other rules as well. A big one is that per train, only five pets are allowed. This means you'll need to book your and your pooch's spots in advance. While you don't have to reserve your pets for every ride, it is highly recommended that you do so to make sure you and your dog get on the train. Also, there is a limit of only one pet per person, so if you have two dogs, even if they're small, you may want to find an alternate way to travel.
There are also limits as to which areas of the train pets are allowed. They are welcome in Coach Class and Acela Business Class, while on certain routes, there are specific pet-friendly cars. However, areas like First Class, quiet cars, and food cars are pet-free. But it's not just pets that are subject to specific and strict rules — there are a few everyday items you might not know are banned on Amtrak trains, including certain foods and sporting goods.