England's Historic Lighthouse Turned Cozy B&B Is A Serene Escape With Sweeping Cliffy Coastal Views
The English seaside is no stranger to striking and dramatic scenery, from secluded and unspoiled coves to this surreal, artsy beachscape. In the center of it all, perched high atop the Seven Sisters cliffs on the South Coast, stands a lone lighthouse. Built in 1832 to warn ships of the dangers of the nearby promontory Beachy Head, this squat little light station is surrounded by striking scenery. The beautiful chalk cliffs, the expansive South Downs National Park in the background, and the English Channel stretching from horizon to horizon combine to create a stunning vista. Now, imagine staying here for the night.
The Belle Tout Lighthouse may be an iconic landmark of the South Coast, but it's also a five-star bed and breakfast. It has five rooms, each themed and decorated to perfection. The lightroom, which once held the lamp and lens assembly, is now a spectacular lounge area with 360-degree views of the English countryside and seaside.
The Seven Sisters are the chalk cliffs that mark the southern edge of the South Downs in East Sussex. The cliffs stretch from the coast from the country park at Cuckmere Haven to the point at Beachy Head. The lighthouse is on the 100-mile-long South Downs Way, a walking and biking trail connecting Winchester in Hampshire to Eastbourne along the clifftops.
Staying in the iconic Belle Tout Lighthouse
It's believed that a light to protect ships was established in the area as far back as 1670. The present Belle Tout lighthouse was built in 1828, but in 1899, it was decided to abandon it as it was often shrouded by mist and not visible from sea. It was decommissioned in 1902 when the current lighthouse at the base of the cliffs at Beachy Head replaced it. Belle Tout then went through many phases before it became a bed and breakfast, including being partly destroyed during World War II and restored in the 1950s. The BBC owned it for a time, and it was featured in TV and films. As the cliffs below eroded, the entire building had to be relocated in 1999 to a location a mere 56 feet away.
From 2008 to 2010, Belle Tout was renovated to become a unique place to stay, a resurrection that was documented on the Channel 5 television program "Build a New Life." The tower and adjoining building now house six rooms, including the unique Keeper's Loft inside the original structure. Every room features stunning views of the South Downs, but the best are found from the lantern room, which is now a comfortable lounge. There's another guest lounge in the main building, and breakfast is made with local ingredients by an experienced chef.
The lighthouse has a perfect five-star TripAdvisor rating and was a Traveler's Choice Award winner in 2024. Visitors rave about the stunning views, welcoming staff, tasty breakfasts, and ideal location. The lighthouse is convenient to the city of Eastbourne and many scenic spots along the Seven Sisters, one of the longest undeveloped sections on the South Coast. Just a 20-minute walk down the path takes you to Birling Gap, where you can access the beach via stairs.
Planning your lighthouse stay at Beachy Head
If you want to play lighthouse keeper for a night or two, there are few better or more comfortable places to do it. Belle Tout is about 15 minutes from Eastbourne by car, just off Beachy Head Road. Traveling by bus will take about 45 minutes, and there are rail links from Eastbourne to Brighton and London Victoria. Of course, walking the South Downs Way is another way to get here, but the easy public transport makes it possible to mix up your transportation methods. The lighthouse is located just over five miles along the path from the Eastbourne pier and about the same distance from the Seven Sisters Country Park.
Rates for the rooms at Belle Tout range between £210 and £310 per night as of this writing. There is a two-night minimum stay, but there may be short-notice single nights available. There are also special rates for three- or five-night stays, depending on the time of year and your day of check-in. The inn does not allow children under 15, bachelor or bachelorette groups, or pets. They have a 14-day cancellation policy, but if your room cannot be rebooked, you are responsible for the full price. Bookings can be made directly on the Belle Tout Lighthouse website.
The British Isles may be famous for their rainy weather, but with some planning, it's pretty easy to have an outstanding vacation on the South Coast. The best time to visit England is during July and August, when daytime highs are in the upper 60s. You can expect clear skies for more than half the time, and there's around a 20 percent chance of rain on average.