England's Historic Lighthouse Turned Cozy B&B Is A Serene Escape With Sweeping Cliffy Coastal Views

The English seaside is no stranger to striking and dramatic scenery, from secluded and unspoiled coves to this surreal, artsy beachscape. In the center of it all, perched high atop the Seven Sisters cliffs on the South Coast, stands a lone lighthouse. Built in 1832 to warn ships of the dangers of the nearby promontory Beachy Head, this squat little light station is surrounded by striking scenery. The beautiful chalk cliffs, the expansive South Downs National Park in the background, and the English Channel stretching from horizon to horizon combine to create a stunning vista. Now, imagine staying here for the night.

The Belle Tout Lighthouse may be an iconic landmark of the South Coast, but it's also a five-star bed and breakfast. It has five rooms, each themed and decorated to perfection. The lightroom, which once held the lamp and lens assembly, is now a spectacular lounge area with 360-degree views of the English countryside and seaside.

The Seven Sisters are the chalk cliffs that mark the southern edge of the South Downs in East Sussex. The cliffs stretch from the coast from the country park at Cuckmere Haven to the point at Beachy Head. The lighthouse is on the 100-mile-long South Downs Way, a walking and biking trail connecting Winchester in Hampshire to Eastbourne along the clifftops.