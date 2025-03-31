Rick Steves Wants Everyone To Stop Letting One Common Travel Blunder Ruin Their Vacation

Traveling can be one of life's most extraordinary experiences. You get to learn about different cultures, and science even says travel can be the best secret weapon to longevity. A lot goes into planning a trip, however, and it's easy to make mistakes. You may arrive at a place just as it's closing, forget to factor in lines, or even get pickpocketed. This can be frustrating and upsetting, but travel pro Rick Steves is here to remind us not to let these mistakes ruin your vacation.

"Many tourists get indignant when they make a mistake or get ripped off," he says on his website. "When something happens, it's best to get over it. The joy of travel is not the sights and not necessarily doing it right." Steves believes that remembering to have fun and rolling with the punches can make for a much better vacation. You're not likely to get every little thing right, but laughing it off can mean the difference between an upsetting vacation and unforgettable memories.

Sometimes, the vacation blunders we experience can turn into something great, like making a turn at the wrong corner and finding a local restaurant with incredible food. Whatever happens, make it an experience worth telling stories about later. What is going to sound better: "I screwed up the directions to this one place, and I was angry for the rest of the week," or "I messed up where we were going but ended up at a lovely shop where I bought a pretty vase, and we all laughed about my poor sense of direction"?