Rick Steves Wants Everyone To Stop Letting One Common Travel Blunder Ruin Their Vacation
Traveling can be one of life's most extraordinary experiences. You get to learn about different cultures, and science even says travel can be the best secret weapon to longevity. A lot goes into planning a trip, however, and it's easy to make mistakes. You may arrive at a place just as it's closing, forget to factor in lines, or even get pickpocketed. This can be frustrating and upsetting, but travel pro Rick Steves is here to remind us not to let these mistakes ruin your vacation.
"Many tourists get indignant when they make a mistake or get ripped off," he says on his website. "When something happens, it's best to get over it. The joy of travel is not the sights and not necessarily doing it right." Steves believes that remembering to have fun and rolling with the punches can make for a much better vacation. You're not likely to get every little thing right, but laughing it off can mean the difference between an upsetting vacation and unforgettable memories.
Sometimes, the vacation blunders we experience can turn into something great, like making a turn at the wrong corner and finding a local restaurant with incredible food. Whatever happens, make it an experience worth telling stories about later. What is going to sound better: "I screwed up the directions to this one place, and I was angry for the rest of the week," or "I messed up where we were going but ended up at a lovely shop where I bought a pretty vase, and we all laughed about my poor sense of direction"?
Preventing mistakes and letting them become fun memories if they happen
Rick Steves advises folks to expect the unexpected when they travel. Assume that something could go wrong, and remind yourself to smile despite any adversity. You're in a real city, not a postcard. Sites sometimes close for maintenance, and trains get delayed. Remember that there are always other attractions to visit, and your vacation won't be ruined just because you didn't check out that one bucket list building. Steves also suggests asking locals for help when we need it. Look at it as an opportunity to meet new people you wouldn't have met otherwise. You can overcome language barriers by trying out a translation app on your phone or drawing a picture. Collect experiences — good and bad — and regard them as a slice of time that makes for a powerful story.
One thing many travelers do after a mishap occurs is beat themselves up for not being more prepared. However, it's important to remember that everyone makes mistakes. Even people who travel for a living can forget their phone chargers, overpack, or book their rental car for the wrong week. Steves himself has been pickpocketed in several European cities despite the great advice he has for preventing it. If it can happen to the pros, it can happen to anyone.
Finally, whether you get ripped off at a store that gives you the wrong change or take a train to the wrong town, you're still on vacation. Stop for a second and look around you. In the end, it doesn't matter. You're in a new place, doing something you'll remember forever. Pause, breathe, and laugh it off — that's the memory you'll want to keep.