Situated Between San Antonio And Houston, 'The Wildflower Capital Of Texas' Is A Thrilling, Colorful Getaway

Since 1999, DeWitt County has officially been known as the "Wildflower Capital of Texas." Every spring, the county's town of Cuero — located nearly two hours to the east of San Antonio (home to its own world-class botanical garden) and little more than two and a half hours west of Houston — finds itself carpeted by thousands of beautiful blooming flowers. From spotting lazy daisies and bluebonnets, to partaking in Cuero's unique flowery festivals and tours, DeWitt County is the perfect spring destination for any nature lover in the United States.

Despite Cuero holding the title of Texas' Wildflower Capital for around 25 years, some people disagree with this designation, believing instead that the city of Temple should be recognized as the brimming center stage for wildflower blooms in the Lone Star State. Regardless of which side you may take in this quarrel, though, there's no doubt that the whole of Texas is an amazing stage for flower-viewing, and Cuero is sure to provide travelers with amazing experiences worthy of their time.

To fully enjoy the peak of Texas' wildflower season, be sure to plan your visit for some point in mid-March through early April, though the season lasts all the way into the beginning of the summer's early rains. The closest major airport to Cuero is the San Antonio International Airport (SAT), and your flower-viewing road trip can start upon the US 87-N highway, allowing you to enjoy the flower-filled highways of the Southwest as you head to your destination.