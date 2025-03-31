Situated Between San Antonio And Houston, 'The Wildflower Capital Of Texas' Is A Thrilling, Colorful Getaway
Since 1999, DeWitt County has officially been known as the "Wildflower Capital of Texas." Every spring, the county's town of Cuero — located nearly two hours to the east of San Antonio (home to its own world-class botanical garden) and little more than two and a half hours west of Houston — finds itself carpeted by thousands of beautiful blooming flowers. From spotting lazy daisies and bluebonnets, to partaking in Cuero's unique flowery festivals and tours, DeWitt County is the perfect spring destination for any nature lover in the United States.
Despite Cuero holding the title of Texas' Wildflower Capital for around 25 years, some people disagree with this designation, believing instead that the city of Temple should be recognized as the brimming center stage for wildflower blooms in the Lone Star State. Regardless of which side you may take in this quarrel, though, there's no doubt that the whole of Texas is an amazing stage for flower-viewing, and Cuero is sure to provide travelers with amazing experiences worthy of their time.
To fully enjoy the peak of Texas' wildflower season, be sure to plan your visit for some point in mid-March through early April, though the season lasts all the way into the beginning of the summer's early rains. The closest major airport to Cuero is the San Antonio International Airport (SAT), and your flower-viewing road trip can start upon the US 87-N highway, allowing you to enjoy the flower-filled highways of the Southwest as you head to your destination.
Enjoying the wildflower season in the town of Cuero
As spring kicks in, Texas' wildflowers begin to bloom. Cuero normally sees its peak season in April, which is when they start celebrating their annual Wildflower Month. During these festivities, the town hosts many vibrant events, like the Wildflower Bike Ride, which takes you along the more than 800 miles of roads and scenic byways where thousands of blooming wildflowers can be enjoyed.
Furthermore, the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Bureau offers trolley tours through the town's historic landmarks and best flower-viewing spots. The tour costs $45 per person (as of this writing) and includes a visit to the DeWitt Historic Museum and local shops as well as some gifts for those who take it.
You can also stroll around Cuero's historic landmarks, shops, and flower-filled meadows and trails on your own. In fact, the Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Bureau offers tourists a Wildflower Map that details the best routes to follow (either by foot or bike) to ensure you can get the most out of your visit to the town. There's also a brochure that details all the magnificent flower species that bloom amongst DeWitt's rural scenery, an experience that easily rivals many of California's iconic wildflower-viewing spots.
Other things to do around Cuero and places to stay
It may not seem as exciting as seeing the world's largest cowboy boots at San Antonio's high-end mall, but Cuero's Main Street shops and attractions are definitely worth a visit. Here, you'll find the local farmer's market along with chic boutiques like Classy B's Boutique, a shop that offers customers a selection of chic clothing and accessories. Another great shopping stop is Be, a storefront that deals mainly in women's clothing.
If you're looking for a little more culture, you'll also find some great museums here, like the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum or the DeWitt County Historical Museum. Both places will help you learn more about the county as well as the Southwest's overall history. Downtown Cuero is also home to many delicious restaurants, as a number of locally owned eateries like La Plazita Café, La Bella Tavola, and Bahnhof Café, all located along Cuero's Main Street, await you with varied and delicious menus.
As for lodgings around Cuero, you can find the Chisholm Guest House on US Hwy 87 N or the Antler's Inn on Broadway Street, as well as chain hotels like the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Cuero. There's also a place to set up your camper at the Wildflower Inn & RV Park on Esplanade St. Finally, Cuero offers visitors a vast array of outdoor activities to enjoy in addition to their wildflower excursions. You can spend the day kayaking and canoeing along the Guadalupe River or hiking and picnicking at the beautiful Cuero Municipal Park, just to name a few of the area's non-floral-focused outdoor attractions.