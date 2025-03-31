Hidden In The Italian Alps Is An Eerie Horror Movie Set At This Once-Thriving Abandoned Hotel

Atop a pretty mountain peak at the edge of the Italian Alps lies an unexpected sight: an abandoned hotel that has seen better days. The Grand Hotel Campo dei Fiori sits on Monte Tre Croci at an elevation of nearly 4,000 feet in Varese, a picturesque city nestled in alpine foothills and filled with natural beauty. It's just over an hour from Milan, one of Italy's most popular cities known for its mouth-watering food. And from its perch up high, this eerie former vacation spot overlooks the surrounding forests and city down below.

The 200-room Grand Hotel Campo dei Fiori was constructed between 1908 and 1910, during the height of Varese's tourism boom, and opened in 1912. To reach the mountaintop estate, visitors would take a 20-minute funicular ride, which offered them stunning panoramic views. Designed in the Art Nouveau style by famed Italian architect Giuseppe Sommaruga, this luxury hotel was meant to be a retreat for the wealthy — a chance for them to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Guests came to hobnob with the elite, listen to live music, dance the night away, and enjoy the mountain vistas.

However, all good things come to an end. The impact of the two World Wars on tourism was felt strongly in the area, and over time, business waned. In 1968, the hotel shuttered its doors permanently. The building then sat for decades in disrepair — part of the ceiling had collapsed, the furniture became covered in dust, and the elegant motifs started to fade. But this once-thriving spot that previously attracted Italian socialites is more than just an old hotel that fell upon hard times. It's also the set of the 2017 horror film, "Suspiria," which breathed new life into this forgotten, crumbling building hidden in the mountains.