The Best Places To Stay On Italy's Iconic Lake Como, According To Research
While Sicily has dramatic cliffsides, Rome has iconic historical settings, and the Amalfi Coast gets all the press (although it might be a tourist trap), the Italian destination that boasts the most photogenic locations in the world is undoubtedly Lake Como. With its gentle freshwater, cinematic alpine backdrops, and glamorous gelato-hued villas, you might want to look into topping up on your smartphone storage before embarking on a getaway to this breathtaking destination.
With beauty around every corner, it's no surprise that Lake Como has long been a hotspot for aristocrats, artists, and A-listers alike. From Italian composers and opera singers to Hollywood royalty like George and Amal Clooney, Lake Como knows how to take care of its moneyed guests — and you, as a tourist, can reap the benefits of this luxury-loving culture. From opulent five-star resorts to charming boutique hotels, this Mediterranean gem offers no shortage of stunning places to stay.
But with flocks of tourists rushing in every summer season, no one will blame you for being a bit overwhelmed by all the choices and different types of accommodations available to you in Como. That's where research comes in. By analyzing expert recommendations and guest reviews, we've been able to narrow down the best places to stay in Italy's most attractive region. The best part? We've ensured that each of these locations is on the banks of the lake itself, meaning that no matter your vacation vibe — going big or keeping it intimate — you'll still have direct access to some of Italy's most storied waters.
Passalacqua
In this scenic Italian city surrounded by the Alps, viewing points are everything, and the hotel Passalacqua is rife with sumptuous terraces and poolside photo spots. With 24 rooms, a sprawling open-air swimming pool, and manicured gardens, your Instagram followers will be well-fed during your stay at this historic Como hotel. As one starry-eyed former visitor puts it on Tripadvisor, "This gorgeous hotel oozes luxury and exclusivity. It is spectacular. Stunning design, every single detail. Your eyes relax because of the beauty."
Once the home of Italian music composer Vincenzo Bellini, the designers didn't have to try too hard to bring out the antique charm of Passalacqua. Between the Baroque-style architecture and centuries-old portraits still clinging to the uniquely faded wallpaper, this relatively small inn is perfect for those travelers who are looking for both style and substance. The beauty of Passalacqua? It's inherent in the property, not something that needed to be imported over or achieved with tricky interior design choices.
Authenticity shines through every corner of the hotel, and the whimsical color scheme doesn't hurt either. This thesis can best be seen in the menu served up by executive chef Alessandro Rinaldi at the in-house restaurant. Forget trendy fusion dishes, as Rinaldi prioritizes the exact kind of culinary experience most tourists flock to Lake Como in search of — tried and true Italian cuisine. With breakfast jams and veggie-based dishes made using ingredients grown right on the property, you'll be as sated and as Mediterranean as ever.
Mandarin Oriental
Lake Como is one of the hottest Mediterranean destinations in the summertime, and the city center can get as busy as Downtown Disney in the high season. Want to avoid the huge crowds? The Mandarin Oriental — just a 15-minute drive away from the tourist hub of Como — is remote enough to ensure a tranquil lakeside getaway while still close enough to the action that you can nip out in the evening for a dance under the moonlight and a cheeky Aperol spritz.
Plus, this grand hotel is dripping in Italian history. Dating back to the 1700s, one of these ornate villas was once the home of opera singer Giuditta Pasta (yes, that really was her real surname). The 18th-century soprano once performed her vocal warm-ups and lounged with her luxe pals in the very rooms that are now rented out to guests.
And with marble columns, grand hallways, glass chandeliers, and lemon-toned walls that resemble the chinoiserie style, a stay at the Mandarin Oriental will transport you back in time and make you feel as if you are a star of the Italian stage. Romantic terraces offer breathtaking views of the grassy Monte Boletto, Monte di Liscione, and the Alpi Orobie, while the spa, the on-site L'Aria restaurant, and some of the room guests away from the central villa are designed in a more contemporary style. One Tripadvisor commenter summed it up perfectly by saying, "Tradition and aesthetically impeccable design are combined here."
Villa Làrio
For the nature lovers and wild swimmers out there, the location of Villa Làrio will make this buttercup-hued hotel of special interest. While some of the more iconic images of Lake Como show the sparkling body of water fanned out across miles and miles of cliffside and grassy knolls, Villa Làrio is located in an area of Como where the lake is at its most narrow, creating the illusion that you've stumbled upon a smaller, more intimate version of Lake Como.
Minimalist designs help Villa Làrio achieve its old-school feel. With the central building dating all the way back to the 1800s, an original fireplace is the centerpiece of the Villa's interior, harkening back to the days of horse-drawn carriages on cobblestones and flirtation via hand-held fans. The romance continues in the sister annex, Villa Bianca, which floats 160 feet above Lake Como itself, offering spectacular aerial views of the alpine water below.
As opposed to the grander hotels in the area that operate with enormous reception teams trained in everything from restaurant recommendations to historical boat tours, Villa Làrio has taken a different approach. With nothing more than a single reception desk, the small scale of this accommodation is felt on every level. Guests can still take advantage of some amazing Lake Como excursions, including outdoor yoga sessions and Italian cooking classes, while still retaining the peace and quiet of a private villa. As one Tripadvisor user writes, "the tranquility is amazing."
Il Sereno
Modern and sleek with a cutting-edge facade, this hotel nestled on Lake Como's southeastern shore brings a dash of Tokyo-inspired architecture to the land of pasta and passion. While Italy's most famous lake is famous for its vintage villas and 1950s postcard aesthetic, Il Sereno broke the mold by going for darker colors, glass walls, and interiors crafted from natural materials like walnut, stone, and copper.
With the help of expert designer Patricia Urquiola, this adults-targeted hotel is like a sip of cold, fresh water in a sea of sparkling white wines. A stay at this contemporary hotel will imbue your Como visit with maturity and — as the name suggests — serenity. Leave the party villas and central rentals to the more extroverted tourists while you soak up the best of what this out-of-the-box stay has to offer.
You can expect more than a chocolate on your pillow when you stay at Il Sereno. Lake Como will be (literally) on your doorstep thanks to the beach access on the hotel grounds. The on-site spa also boasts everything you could wish for in a meditative retreat. From a whirlpool tub, sauna, steam room, and a heated infinity pool, Il Sereno backs up its hefty price tag tenfold. One glowing Tripadvisor user writes, "Even during the peak holiday season when the hotel was fully booked, it never felt crowded. The rooms were spectacular, the food was perfect, and the service was so exceptional that it felt like home."
Villa Mojana
Renting a car is a must for this colorful hotel, tucked high up on a hillside along the southeastern shore of Lake Como. The location of Villa Mojana is so secluded that public transportation is hard to find. While there is a bus stop at the bottom of the hill, services only run once an hour. One Tripadvisor user warns, "People without cars may struggle slightly," but the upside is that this boutique hotel is ideal for those who are looking for some repose.
Wild gardens make for the most relaxing morning walks, with espresso in hand and breathtaking alpine views all yours. Villa Mojana's infinity pool is also a favorite among guests with its jacuzzi jets and striking views of the beautiful — albeit colder — waters of Lake Como itself. From the meditative environment to the luxurious amenities, such as wine tastings, yoga classes, hydrotherapy, and massages in the privacy of your own room, Villa Mojana is all about taking it slow.
As for the costs? One former guest sums it up best by writing on Tripadvisor, "In Lake Como, most places to stay are dingy, old hotels or gorgeous Grand Hotels that will cost a small fortune. Villa Mojana offers the best of both worlds." For a fraction of the cost of some of the more famous hotels in Lake Como, you can enjoy the same close, personal attention from staff and intimate experiences. Dinginess is nowhere to be seen at this contemporary, cozy stay.
Relais Villa Vittoria
The best lake destination for proposals and weddings, Relais Villa Vittoria is one of the most romantic spots this resort area has to offer. The building is not hard to spot, as its peony pink facade stands out amongst the summer greenery. First constructed in 1850, the spot that is now Relais Villa Vittoria used to be a silk mill before it was the luxe home of a private Italian resident.
Vintage meets 21st-century glamor here, with original wooden ceiling beams and stone floors paired beautifully with vanilla-hued walls and floor-to-ceiling window curtains to create a setting that is like something out of a Gothic novel. Sip some red wine with your mysterious suitor on one of Relais Villa Vittoria's iconic balconies. With only 12 rooms, each one offers amazing views of the hills, waters, and gardens: Everything that is quintessentially Como.
If you want to take a piece of Lake Como home after your vacation, stunning photos on the hotel's gorgeous grounds are the way to go. There's a reason Relais Villa Vittoria is known for hosting weddings and proposals, and that's because the aesthetic can't be beaten. One Tripadvisor user wrote, "We hosted our 30-person wedding here last month and the more we reflect, the more it feels like we were living in a dream. The service, the food, and the property were all fabulous! Relais has this historic charm to it that makes you feel like you are living in a storybook."
MUSA Lago Di Como
There are no keys at this state-of-the-art Como resort. All you have to do is tap in the digital code to your room, and the doors will automatically open. This is just one of the many features of MUSA Lago Di Como that helps further its ultra-sleek, contemporary feel. Located on the western shore of Lake Como and with views of Isola Comacina, the sole island on the lake, this watery retreat is sure to boost your cool factor.
While other hotels are known for their unique architecture or spa treatments, MUSA Lago Di Como is all about food. Expect only the best of the best at the in-house fine dining establishment Roteo, where grilled veal with bone marrow pairs perfectly with local Italian beer and spaghettone mingles with Timut pepper for a sensational feast.
One very pleased Tripadvisor user reflected on their stay, writing, "Breakfast is served in a room with full glass doors overlooking the lake. You feel as if you are on a boat. The food comes from the Michelin star kitchen. The truffle toast is a must." Another commenter praised the staff's attention to culinary detail, describing the hotel as "Small enough that staff gets to know guests by name — remembering breakfast and coffee preferences — which is an appealing touch that enhanced our stay." So if glossy, saucy, and a bit poshy is what you're looking for, then you might want to start looking into MUSA Lago Di Como's availability pronto.
Villa Flori
An under-the-radar vibrant lake destination, this location is the flower-dotted hotel of your dreams. Known for its panoramic windows and complimentary bikes that allow visitors to explore the historic city center of Como, Villa Flori offers a holistic adventure in one of Italy's most iconic destinations that goes beyond swimming and pasta.
It's a nonstop garden party at this fragrant escape. Catch some shade under the weeping leaves of the Japanese pagoda tree or perhaps the southern magnolia planted on the premises. Or, for something a bit more immersive, sign up for one of the on-site floral design workshops. Plus, dogs are welcome at the hotel at no additional cost, meaning your pooches are welcome to join in on the fun. Is there anything more picturesque than biking down the Como promenade with your pet nestled in the bicycle basket?
Dating back to the 1800s, Villa Flori has housed a string of old-money Italian families, adding a bit of historical glamor to your visit as well. Built at the behest of Marquis Raimonid as a wedding present to his daughter, this hotel has romance down to its very roots. With the ambiance taken care of, you and your loved ones can enjoy all that Lake Como has to offer. One Tripadvisor user writes that Villa Flori has a "magical air," and that "the service was amazing from the time we checked in to the time we checked out."
Grand Hotel Tremezzo
If you're a fan of Wes Anderson's confectionary classic "The Grand Budapest Hotel," then this ornate, stylistic hotel on the shores of Lake Como is the stay for you. With its butter-bright yellow facade, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo looks like it was wheeled right out of the workshop of some of Anderson's most gifted set designers.
But the truth is that the Grand Hotel has been in operation since 1910, when its first owners — the Gandola family — embarked on a journey to transform the property into one of Bellagios's finest luxury hotels. And succeed, they did. Today, though operated by a different family, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo is a hotbed of glitz and glamor, attracting travelers who are interested in the aesthetic of their stay as well as the amenities.
Not to say the Grand Hotel is lacking in amenities, though; from the iconic floating pool, on-site Italian Hammam (a.k.a steam bath) and spa, seafood restaurant, guided water limo tours, and more, this truly grand escape is perfect for Lake Como lovers who are looking for a pampered experience. One reviewer on Tripadvisor states, "This hotel understands that true luxury is about feeling completely at ease," while another reviewer writes, "The property struck that perfect balance between being a destination itself while serving as an ideal base for exploration." It seems this isn't just a place to rest your head, but that the Grand Hotel Tremezzo offers its guests the full la dolce vita experience.
La Darsena Boutique Hotel & Restaurant
Enjoy the luxe feel of Lake Como without the crowds at this tiny restaurant and hotel combo. La Darsena Boutique Hotel & Restaurant is located within boat distance to some of the most notable cobblestone villages in the Como area, including Bellagio, Varenna, and Menaggio. Yet, no one will blame you if you'd rather stay hotel-bound at this sangria-hued lodge.
This small but cozy hotel has multiple rooms with a view, a restaurant on-site that serves traditional cuisine, and a private dock where guests can take a dip in the sparkling Como waters. Tucked away from the hubbub of central Como, yet not too far as to make exploration impossible, a stay at La Darsena ensures quality style for a budget price. One Tripadvisor user stated, "The location of this hotel is fabulous! It's not overly touristy, there's a ferry very close, and there's a walking path to Lenno that goes along the water and up through the hills."
From long walks along the grassy mounds of northern Italy to candlelit nights over a meal that could have been baked by Nonna herself, it's simplicity and safety that you're buying when you book a room at La Darsena. Another former guest wrote on Tripadvisor, "The warm welcome and hospitality of the family members that run La Darsena Hotel and Restaurant was amazing!" So, if the giant villas that grace your Instagram feed spark more intimidation than inspiration, why not patronize a more down-to-earth establishment?
Methodology
To determine the best places to stay on Italy's famous Lake Como, we looked high and low — from savvy travel bloggers to hospitality guides from the experts at international publications. Our focus was on identifying accommodations that offer exceptional service from the moment you walk in the door to the second you turn in your room key. Stunning views didn't hurt, nor did unique experiences and plenty of amenities, from pasta-making courses to boat tours on the lake.
For the photographers and Instagrammers out there, we made sure to include places that boast some architectural diversity. From frescoes that harken back to the time of the aristocrats to sleek and modern infinity pools, this list promises to point you in the direction of stays where you can experience artistry and craftsmanship along with natural beauty.
Suiting different budgets was also a must. Whether you're after a grand lakeside villa steeped in history, a boutique hotel with personalized charm, or a modern retreat with sleek design, we made sure to cover a range of stays for every traveler. We also considered location, ensuring that our selections provide easy access to the region's must-see villages, cultural attractions, and, of course, the shimmering waters of Lake Como itself. By combining traveler testimonies, expert reviews, and firsthand research, we have curated a comprehensive guide to the top stays in this iconic destination, ensuring that your visit — wherever you set down your bags — will be just as breathtaking as the scenery of Italy's crown jewel lake itself.