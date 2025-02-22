The Best Places To Stay On Italy's Iconic Lake Como, According To Research

While Sicily has dramatic cliffsides, Rome has iconic historical settings, and the Amalfi Coast gets all the press (although it might be a tourist trap), the Italian destination that boasts the most photogenic locations in the world is undoubtedly Lake Como. With its gentle freshwater, cinematic alpine backdrops, and glamorous gelato-hued villas, you might want to look into topping up on your smartphone storage before embarking on a getaway to this breathtaking destination.

With beauty around every corner, it's no surprise that Lake Como has long been a hotspot for aristocrats, artists, and A-listers alike. From Italian composers and opera singers to Hollywood royalty like George and Amal Clooney, Lake Como knows how to take care of its moneyed guests — and you, as a tourist, can reap the benefits of this luxury-loving culture. From opulent five-star resorts to charming boutique hotels, this Mediterranean gem offers no shortage of stunning places to stay.

But with flocks of tourists rushing in every summer season, no one will blame you for being a bit overwhelmed by all the choices and different types of accommodations available to you in Como. That's where research comes in. By analyzing expert recommendations and guest reviews, we've been able to narrow down the best places to stay in Italy's most attractive region. The best part? We've ensured that each of these locations is on the banks of the lake itself, meaning that no matter your vacation vibe — going big or keeping it intimate — you'll still have direct access to some of Italy's most storied waters.