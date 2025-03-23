These Are The Best Cities In America For A Family Vacation, According To Travelers
Anyone who's traveled in a group will be keenly aware that managing competing interests and different personalities can be quite a challenge. Traveling as a family with all the varying age groups can be even more difficult. If you're struggling to find a U.S. destination that suits all age groups (or are simply seeking some inspiration for your next vacation), we've got you covered.
We consulted family travelers, blogs, social media, reviews, and more, and rounded up some of the country's best family-friendly spots — from larger cities to nature-filled destinations — to help you plan your next family vacation. We have made sure to include what you can't miss in each spot and to only include destinations with lots to offer all age groups. Importantly, all of these delightful spots are doable on a budget. Without further ado, load up the car, pick out the snacks and games, and let's hit the road to some of America's most magical family-friendly destinations.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia is full of fun family-friendly excursions and fantastic things to do, from exploring the fabulous Reading Terminal Market (sampling a roast pork and beef combo sandwich from Tommy DiNic's is a Philly staple) to wandering around the city's historic core. Here, you can find charming cobblestone streets, and lots of historic sightseeing, such as Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, Rocky Steps, and the Betsy Ross House, a preserved 18th-century home where legend says that the first American flag was supposedly sewn.
"Philadelphia really surprised me with how much it was packed with history, fun and loads of Philly flavour!" said family travel blogger Family of 4 Adventures. "It was great to teach our kids about American history and be able to learn alongside them." Families with young children will love visiting the nation's oldest zoo, the Philadelphia Zoo, as well as the interactive Please Touch Museum. The Franklin Institute, which is home to a larger-than-life heart you can walk through, a planetarium, and an immersive brain exhibit, will also delight kids of all ages.
Atlanta, Georgia
Families will find that Atlanta is packed with fun activities, from the Georgia Aquarium, the largest aquarium in the United States, and the World of Coca-Cola, which has products from around the world available for tasting, along with interesting exhibits and more. "My 5-year-old was in seventh heaven," said family blogger A Mom Explores. "It is an experience she still talks about months later."
Other fascinating excursions include the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and if your child is a fan of dinosaurs, don't miss the Fernbank Museum of Natural History. If you're planning to make it to a number of destinations during your trip, you may want to consider an Atlanta CityPASS. Priced at $79 for children under 13 and $99 for everyone else, it offers admission to five of Atlanta's top destinations, ultimately saving up to 49%. When you're ready for some time outdoors, head to Centennial Olympic Park, where you can find playgrounds and the Fountain of Rings water fountains.
Chicago, Illinois
Not only is Chicago home to some of the country's best food (don't miss trying some of Chicago's classic dishes like deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hotdogs), but the Windy City will please everyone from the energetic toddlers to the angsty teenagers in your group. Families on a budget are also in luck since Chicago is filled with free things to do.
From the iconic Millennium Park (snapping a family photo at the "Cloud Gate" sculpture aka "The Bean" is a must) to practically endless world-class museums, it's truly remarkable how many free spots Chicago has to offer. What other city has a free zoo? Art and culture aficionados shouldn't skip the National Museum Of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture and the National Museum Of Mexican Art, which houses one of the country's largest Mexican art collections dating from ancient times to today. For an especially memorable experience that won't hurt your wallet, you can even go on a free, personalized neighborhood tour, for those looking to learn about Chicago straight from a local.
Seattle, Washington
With a walkable Downtown including over 800 restaurants and bars in this area alone, Seattle is a breeze to navigate as a family. There's no shortage of memorable sites to visit either, like the Space Needle, perhaps Seattle's most recognizable destination. You'll also want to make sure to stop at Pike Place Market, which has been around since 1907. Yes, it's touristy, but it's also a must if you've never been, as well as a stop at the nearby (somewhat gross) Gum Wall. "We have been there many times, and find something new each time. We love getting seafood for dinner, the beautiful flower bouquets, unique gifts, and the kids love the candy shop," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
The Museum of Popular Culture is another great stop for kids (and adults) of all ages, which has unique permanent exhibits covering everything from Nirvana to hip-hop to science fiction and horror films. This is another destination where a CityPASS will come in handy if you're planning to knock a number of top attractions off your list. $129 for adults and $99 for children under 13, it offers admission to the Space Needle, the aquarium, and three other sites, with more affordable passes available for shorter stays.
New York City, New York
As the inspiration for countless songs, the backdrop of endless television shows and movies, and a bucket list destination for many, why not make the City that Never Sleeps your next family vacation? While New York certainly isn't known as the most affordable city, it's still more than possible to make it a budget-friendly vacation, perfect for a family trip. As a hub for arts and culture, you can find free theater, dance, and comedy events, and museums like the Bronx Museum of the Arts, the Hispanic Society Museum, The Jewish Museum, and the fashion-focused Museum at FIT, are all free to visit.
Plus, NYC has plenty of free museum days to affordably visit other beloved cultural institutions like the Metropolitan Museum Of Art, MoMA or the Guggenheim. Apart from museum-hopping, kids and adults will enjoy iconic destinations like the Statue of Liberty, the history-filled Ellis Island, and the scenic Central Park. Younger children are sure to love spots like the legendary toy store FAO Schwarz, and Dylan's Candy Bar, a candy store like no other. Here, you can find over 7,000 types of candies from around the world, all colorfully and uniquely displayed. Just don't expect to walk out empty-handed.
San Diego, California
If you're looking for a destination in the U.S. with near-perfect weather and lots of time outdoors, then you can't do better than San Diego. If you're looking for some beach time, "the La Jolla Shores is a great beach for families," according to one Redditor in r/askSanDiego. "The water is calm relative to other beaches, there is a playground, decent bathrooms, and little shops you can walk to nearby." Just bear in mind that although the weather is fairly temperate year-round, if you're visiting during the wintertime, it will be a bit too cold for relaxing on the beach.
Throughout the city, there are plenty of fantastic spots to explore, from the incredible cliffside Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve to seeing sea lions and seals at La Jolla Cove. Families also won't want to skip spots like the San Diego Zoo, which is widely recognized as one of the best zoos in the world, as well as the ever-popular LEGOLAND California. One of the most beautiful and thrilling seaside amusement parks can also be found in Belmont Park, a kitschy historic destination with legendary rides like the Giant Dipper, which has been around since 1925.
Sedona, Arizona
If unparalleled nature sounds up your alley, then this Southwestern destination is for you. With 400 miles of trails, there are plenty of options for any hiking level or age group, but for an easy option with gorgeous views, check out Bell Rock Pathway. "Our family of five had an awesome day on this trail. We are novice hikers and have a 15,13 and 11 year old," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Overall it was a perfect experience for our group with many photo opts."
Slide Rock State Park is another must-see, especially when it's warm out, for its 80-foot natural rock water slide. But beyond its colorful red rock formations, expect to find lots of art and culture, wellness activities, historic sites, family-friendly restaurants, and for the adults, you can even find some impressive wineries in the area, such as in the nearby town Cottonwood, right in the heart of Arizona's Wine Country.
Orlando, Florida
No round-up of the best family vacation destinations would be complete without a mention of the one and only Orlando. First and foremost, as the home to Disney World, it's a destination probably already on most parents' radars, but as it turns out, there's plenty to do just beyond Disney World. For instance, you'll also find exciting kid-centric spots like LEGOLAND Florida and Universal Studios.
If the thought of all these price tags adding up is enough to make you want to quickly scroll away to the next destination on this list, don't worry, Orlando has a number of more budget-friendly destinations, too. Gatorland is one of the city's most iconic tourist attractions, with 110 acres and thousands of alligators and crocodiles, with tickets ranging from $25 to $35.Admission to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens also ranges from $16.95 to $21.95 if purchased online during the off-season. Orlando even offers some amazing nature experiences, too, with natural springs just a short way away. Entry starts at just $3 a vehicle.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
This underrated New Mexico city has tons to offer families, from outdoor experiences to museums. It's also affordable to visit, and visitors will find that there are plenty of free or low-cost activities that will keep the whole family entertained. One of its most fascinating destinations is the free-to-visit Petroglyph National Monument, an open-air museum featuring over 20,000 ancient carvings of people, animals, and other designs. Museum lovers can also visit an anthropology museum, a meteorite museum, and an art museum, all for free.
Albuquerque is also an amazing place for anyone hoping to learn about Native American traditions and culture. You can visit the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, which has museum exhibits, artists selling their handicrafts, and on weekends, dance performances. Admission is just $8 to $12. Those hoping to spend time outdoors definitely won't be disappointed, with lots of beautiful scenery best enjoyed at the many nature walks, hiking, and biking trails, right at your fingertips.
Los Angeles, California
From beautiful and iconic beaches like Venice and Santa Monica to diverse museums, and a vibrant food scene, this West Coast city is iconic for a reason. Although not the most affordable destination on this list, it boasts an impressive range of exciting free or budget-friendly things to do, like the legendary Griffith Observatory, which offers an amazing view of L.A. while hosting many fascinating space-related exhibits. Kids will especially love spots like the interactive California Science Center, the dinosaur-filled Natural History Museum, and La Brea Tar Pits, an active paleontological research site, while movie lovers of all ages can't skip a studio tour or the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
If you're looking for a magical addition to your trip, a visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, in Universal Studios, will be unforgettable. "It's definitely one of the big must-dos when it comes to what to do in Los Angeles with kids," said family travel blog Bridges and Balloons. And while not technically in Los Angeles, we'd be remiss not to mention the ultimate family destination, Disneyland, which is located a short way away in Anaheim.
Washington D.C.
If you're looking for a museum and history-filled vacation, then Washington D.C. needs to be on your radar. The Smithsonian Institution, one of the best activities for a D.C. vacation, could fill up your entire trip, with its 17 D.C.-based museums. There's a museum to satisfy every type of interest, including the African American History and Culture Museum, the Air and Space Museum, The Portrait Gallery, and the Natural History Museum, plus a zoo. And perhaps best of all, they're all free to visit, making it a perfect choice for a family trip.
Although not free, the International Spy Museum is another beloved destination that kids (and adults) will love. Here, each guest will receive a unique identity and special mission to complete. The museum is best for kids ages nine and up, but it's doable with younger children. Planet World is another unique option and is an interactive museum all about language and storytelling. Of course, the city also has many spots to visit, including Mount Vernon, George Washington's former home, and iconic American destinations like the Lincoln Memorial.
Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
This city in south-central Wisconsin is practically a mecca of theme parks and family-friendly entertainment. "If you are looking for a fun family trip, Wisconsin Dells is a family playground with SO many things to do," said blogger The Chicago Good Life. Known as the waterpark capital of the world, it's notably home to the largest outdoor water park, Noah's Ark. The country's largest indoor/outdoor combination waterpark, The Wilderness Resort, can also be found here, not to mention the state's largest indoor waterpark, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. For adventurous travelers, its amusement park options are also plentiful, with ziplining, a trampoline park, go-karting, and a ropes course, just to name a few choices you'll have here.
But that's not all — it's also a great camping destination, with 19 different campgrounds and nearly 3,200 campsites, plus lots of hiking trails and opportunities for outdoor activities like kayaking. You can also go horseback riding, visit a wildlife park, or stop by a big cat rescue. In short, you won't get bored here.
Moab, Utah
For one-of-a-kind scenery in the Southwest, Moab, Utah deserves a spot on your family's bucket list. Arches National Park, home to over 2,000 natural stone arches, is an absolute must, with hikes suitable for any age group and level of difficulty. For a short hike with beautiful views, check out Balanced Rock Trail, which is only a 0.3-mile round trip. Canyonlands National Park is also easily accessible from Moab and offers surreal canyon views. The Island in the Sky trails are this park's highlight, with a number of trail options ranging from easy to difficult. Entry to Canyonlands and Arches national parks is $30 per vehicle, which is good for seven days.
Apart from hiking, "Moab Giants is an absolute must!" said travel blogger Globetrotting Ginger. With a backdrop of Moab's distinct red rocks, see over 100 life-size dinosaurs, plus enjoy a playground, a small dinosaur museum, and even a 5D aquarium. "This park was so, so fun for our little dinosaur-loving toddler and it was really cool for us parents too."
Cape May, New Jersey
For a fun-filled family-friendly beach destination on the East Coast, it doesn't get much better than Cape May. With scenic, clean beaches, lots to see within walking distance and gorgeous Victorian-style homes, Cape May is idyllic, charming, and the perfect destination for all age groups. Partake in unforgettable activities like dolphin and whale watching, stroll down the iconic boardwalk filled with ice cream parlors, shops, and arcades, and explore the pedestrian-only shopping square. And despite being a small town, there's even a zoo, where you can see lions, leopards, giraffes, and more. And don't skip a stop at the Cape May Lighthouse, either. From the top, you can get a fantastic view.
"Cape May was my childhood summer vacation spot, so I can 100% vouch for it being kid friendly," said family travel blog Compass Roam. "Years later, I ventured back with my husband and daughter, and wondered, 'Can it really be as good as I remembered?' OH YEAH! It was like I never left."
New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans isn't always seen as a kid-friendly destination, but that couldn't be farther from the truth. Beyond bar-hopping and Mardi Gras, there's a whole world to discover in New Orleans, from its museums, unique neighborhoods, rich history, and interesting culture. "Before I came to New Orleans with my husband and 3-year old daughter, I thought of it as a party destination," confirmed travel blogger Hopscotch the Globe. "But, New Orleans is also a GREAT choice for a family vacation when you have small kids."
Explore the picturesque, historic French Quarter either on your own or with the kid-friendly tour operator French Quartour Kids, which hosts pirate treasure hunts, ghost hunts, history tours, and more, for all ages. The National WWII Museum has plenty of hands-on exhibits, and the Audubon Zoo is also worth a stop. Families also shouldn't skip a ride on the St. Charles Streetcar. An all-day pass through the scenic Garden District and Uptown costs just $3. And whatever you do, don't forget to try a beignet during your trip — the powdery donut is a NOLA staple, and Cafe du Monde is the most iconic spot to grab one.
Methodology
When compiling this family-friendly guide, we made sure to select cities that have entertainment for children, as well as adults. Not only that, but each recommendation includes a variety of types of activities, as well as entertainment doable on a budget, since we know that traveling as a family can often come at a high cost.
We also took great care to include a variety of destinations, ranging from large cities to nature-focused destinations, as well as cities around the country. Family travel blogs, tourism board sites, Reddit threads, and Tripadvisor reviews were also consulted throughout the writing process, to ensure that we are providing accurate information and the best possible recommendations.