These Are The Best Cities In America For A Family Vacation, According To Travelers

Anyone who's traveled in a group will be keenly aware that managing competing interests and different personalities can be quite a challenge. Traveling as a family with all the varying age groups can be even more difficult. If you're struggling to find a U.S. destination that suits all age groups (or are simply seeking some inspiration for your next vacation), we've got you covered.

We consulted family travelers, blogs, social media, reviews, and more, and rounded up some of the country's best family-friendly spots — from larger cities to nature-filled destinations — to help you plan your next family vacation. We have made sure to include what you can't miss in each spot and to only include destinations with lots to offer all age groups. Importantly, all of these delightful spots are doable on a budget. Without further ado, load up the car, pick out the snacks and games, and let's hit the road to some of America's most magical family-friendly destinations.