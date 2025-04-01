The Continental US' Southernmost Point Is A Popular Key West Photo Op Spot With Serene Ocean Views

A trip to Key West typically includes palm trees, clear ocean waters, and, of course, a couple of Instagram-worthy photos with an epic beach background. Since the archipelago is a one-hour flight or a four-hour car ride south of Miami, this means your South Florida adventure can begin in one of America's best cities for nightlife and end at one of the most photographed places in the U.S., the Southernmost Point Buoy, named after the southernmost point on the continental U.S.

The red, white, navy blue, and yellow concrete buoy became a Key West staple in 1983 when it replaced the wooden signs that kept getting stolen from the location. Talk about turning lemons into lemonade ... or, shall we say, thieves into influencers? The 12-foot-tall buoy is now an epic landmark where you can take a photo in Key West. While Tripadvisor reviewers claim there are long lines to snap a picture, many say it's worth the wait. It was also considered a 2024 Travelers' Choice on the travel site. A good rule of thumb may be to get there early, during sunrise, or late, around sunset. No matter when you decide to go, it's a bucket-list moment worth including in your itinerary.