This Historic Louisiana City Is A Hub Of Architecture, Culture, And Family-Friendly Outdoor Fun

Over 200 years ago, a wealthy governor-baron of the Spanish territories in the New World granted a patch of land to a Dutch nobleman, the Baron de Bastrop, and the enchanting town of Bastrop, Louisiana, was born. The state is already well known for cozy cities brimming with historic charm, the colorful Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, not to mention an underrated town sometimes called "Petit Paris," but if you want to experience the beauty of Louisiana's iconic bayous and excellent southern comfort food, there's no place like Bastrop.

Established in 1846 as the seat of Morehouse parish, Bastrop is small yet interesting, with influences from Spanish, African, and French culture. It has a historic downtown area designated as a "Distinctive Destination" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, plus stunning homes in the plantation style of the 1800s. Newer buildings in the Arts and Crafts style of the 1920s can also be seen around town, like the Rose Theater, which was marked in the National Register of Historic Places.

Bastrop is a thriving community with small-town spirit, making it the perfect place for a cozy family getaway. Charming annual events and concerts are organized around the historic town center, and outdoor explorers will find that there are plenty of wildlife refuges in the area, offering activities like duck hunting, birdwatching, and, of course, fishing. And while it's a little further afield than Louisiana's scenic Bayou Country, sitting just south of the Arkansas border, Bastrop is nestled along the serpentine banks of the Bayou Bartholomew, the longest bayou not only in the United States but in the entire world, and a great place to go paddling on the waters.