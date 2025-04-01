This Historic Louisiana City Is A Hub Of Architecture, Culture, And Family-Friendly Outdoor Fun
Over 200 years ago, a wealthy governor-baron of the Spanish territories in the New World granted a patch of land to a Dutch nobleman, the Baron de Bastrop, and the enchanting town of Bastrop, Louisiana, was born. The state is already well known for cozy cities brimming with historic charm, the colorful Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, not to mention an underrated town sometimes called "Petit Paris," but if you want to experience the beauty of Louisiana's iconic bayous and excellent southern comfort food, there's no place like Bastrop.
Established in 1846 as the seat of Morehouse parish, Bastrop is small yet interesting, with influences from Spanish, African, and French culture. It has a historic downtown area designated as a "Distinctive Destination" by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, plus stunning homes in the plantation style of the 1800s. Newer buildings in the Arts and Crafts style of the 1920s can also be seen around town, like the Rose Theater, which was marked in the National Register of Historic Places.
Bastrop is a thriving community with small-town spirit, making it the perfect place for a cozy family getaway. Charming annual events and concerts are organized around the historic town center, and outdoor explorers will find that there are plenty of wildlife refuges in the area, offering activities like duck hunting, birdwatching, and, of course, fishing. And while it's a little further afield than Louisiana's scenic Bayou Country, sitting just south of the Arkansas border, Bastrop is nestled along the serpentine banks of the Bayou Bartholomew, the longest bayou not only in the United States but in the entire world, and a great place to go paddling on the waters.
What to do in and around Bastrop
To enjoy the best of Bastrop with the whole family, try to plan a visit around Halloween — this is when the downtown area's annual Witch Way to Main Street event takes place. Funded by the shops and businesses around the town square, it's a trick-or-treat affair that's sure to thrill the kids. There's also the Snyder Museum & Art Center, a lovely brick house with exhibits on Bastrop's history and archaeological artifacts from pre-Columbian tribes who once populated the area.
However, for the best experience of the stunning natural landscapes in the area, visiting any time between May and September is highly recommended. Just 20 minutes away by car is the must-visit Chemin-A-Haut State Park (meaning "high road" in French), which overlooks the Bayou Bartholomew and is a haven of easy hiking trails through woodlands teeming with freshwater fish and ancient cypress trees. Families with children will appreciate the two playgrounds and wading pool in the vicinity, the latter of which is open throughout the summer months (but check the park's website for specific operating hours), and kayaks are also available to rent. You could even pack a picnic basket with you for the day as the park has numerous outdoor grill areas with tables. Also nearby is the Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge, a vast marshy area allowing visitors to hunt for ducks, squirrels, and even deer, with plenty of spots to fish for bass and bream.
After a long day out exploring nature, stop for some freshly cooked soul food at highly rated eateries like Granny's Family Restaurant, serving buffet-style comforts like fried chicken, cornbread, and pecan cobbler. Other top places to eat in town, according to Tripadvisor, are Juanito's Mexican Restaurant and PT's Eat-a-Bite, a diner serving country favorites like dumplings and green beans.
Tips for visiting Bastrop
If you're coming from far away, flying in to Bastrop is probably the best way to get there — Monroe Regional Airport, offering connections to Atlanta and Dallas, is about a 30-minute drive away from town. Make sure you don't confuse Bastrop, Louisiana, with Bastrop, Texas, when booking your flight. If you decide to road-trip there or rent a car during your visit, do be cautious of road rage in Louisiana.
For overnight stays, there are several low-budget motels and inns located within downtown Bastrop for easy access to restaurants and attractions, ranging between $50 and $100 a night. If you're flying into Monroe Airport, you may prefer to stay in popular chain hotels like Marriott or Hampton Inn, and then drive over to Bastrop and back. For a more unique stay, the Chemin-A-Haut State Park offers a range of accommodation options within the grounds such as campsites and waterfront cabins, and reservations can be made through the park's website or by calling. Whichever you choose, you'll be perfectly placed for a memorable getaway in an underrated Louisiana town full of culture and adventure.