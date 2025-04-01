One Of Death Valley's Few Year-Round Waterfalls Is A Secret Oasis Brimming With Ferns And Frogs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of Death Valley, California, images of harsh, arid landscapes and weather-eroded canyons often come to mind. However, this desolate piece of the Mojave Desert is also home to a lush oasis that brings life to the region's barren lands. Hidden in the isolated western part of Death Valley National Park lies Darwin Falls, one of the only year-round waterfalls in the region.

It's hard to imagine that a waterfall could play any role in the unforgiving badlands environment. Yet, as you follow the 7-mile out-and-back route to the falls, the gently trickling creek and tufts of foliage hint at this oasis to come. Once you make your way through the final stretch, scrambling between narrow canyon walls and over large rocks, Darwin Falls appears in all its glory. Fed by a natural spring, the 20-foot waterfall tumbles into a shallow pool in a boulder-lined canyon. Dragonflies zoom overhead, while frogs find shade beneath the cattails, ferns, and trees that depend on the spring for water.

Although the trail is mostly unmarked and unshaded, the path follows a washed-out road and then a canyon, so it's hard to get lost. To be on the safe side, though, download a trail app and enable its offline mode before starting your adventure. There is no cell reception, but iPhone's SOS alert does function in this area. Anticipate spending between 2.5 to 5 hours hiking and notify someone of your plans in case you have an accident.