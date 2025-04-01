This California City's Cannabis Trail Through Eclectic Neighborhoods Is An Elevated Tourist Experience

California has long been known for its wine-based tourist destinations, such as this Santa Cruz wine trail that features rolling hills, celebrated wines, and sun-drenched patios. However, the state has also established itself as a hotspot for cannabis lovers.

In 2022, Visit Oakland teamed up with local cannabis retailers and cannabis-friendly businesses to create the Oakland Cannabis Trail. This unique excursion allows visitors to explore a select set of Oakland's most eclectic neighborhoods, each filled with fascinating historical, cultural, and culinary happenings. Peter Gamez, the President and CEO of Visit Oakland, stated: "The Oakland Cannabis Trail is an extension of our commitment to stimulate our economy through smart marketing, visitation, destination development, and tourism infrastructure. We created a program to capitalize on the growing cannabis travel trend and enrich our visitor experience."

Oakland has always had an amazing variety of shops, restaurants, and arts to enjoy, but now that cannabis-related travel is a popular trend, it's no wonder this Bay Area city has taken advantage of the trend to showcase its local charm for an elevated tourist experience. Whether you're a cannabis aficionado or just dipping your toe into cannabis culture, the Oakland Cannabis Trail is the perfect stop on your Northern California itinerary. And if you're from out of town, you're in luck, as Oakland has one of the least crowded airports in America, and it is only about a 15-minute drive to the Cannabis Trail. Another option is to fly to San Francisco International Airport, located just across the Bay.