This California City's Cannabis Trail Through Eclectic Neighborhoods Is An Elevated Tourist Experience
California has long been known for its wine-based tourist destinations, such as this Santa Cruz wine trail that features rolling hills, celebrated wines, and sun-drenched patios. However, the state has also established itself as a hotspot for cannabis lovers.
In 2022, Visit Oakland teamed up with local cannabis retailers and cannabis-friendly businesses to create the Oakland Cannabis Trail. This unique excursion allows visitors to explore a select set of Oakland's most eclectic neighborhoods, each filled with fascinating historical, cultural, and culinary happenings. Peter Gamez, the President and CEO of Visit Oakland, stated: "The Oakland Cannabis Trail is an extension of our commitment to stimulate our economy through smart marketing, visitation, destination development, and tourism infrastructure. We created a program to capitalize on the growing cannabis travel trend and enrich our visitor experience."
Oakland has always had an amazing variety of shops, restaurants, and arts to enjoy, but now that cannabis-related travel is a popular trend, it's no wonder this Bay Area city has taken advantage of the trend to showcase its local charm for an elevated tourist experience. Whether you're a cannabis aficionado or just dipping your toe into cannabis culture, the Oakland Cannabis Trail is the perfect stop on your Northern California itinerary. And if you're from out of town, you're in luck, as Oakland has one of the least crowded airports in America, and it is only about a 15-minute drive to the Cannabis Trail. Another option is to fly to San Francisco International Airport, located just across the Bay.
Shopping & dining on the Oakland Cannabis Trail
As expected, the Oakland Cannabis Trail is going to have no shortage of top-quality cannabis dispensaries. A great place to start is Harborside, which was founded by Steve Deangelo and Dress Wedding in 2006, making it one of the oldest cannabis purveyors ever. There's also the Root'd Dispensary, whose helpful staff will ensure you get exactly what you're looking for, along with its accompanying lounge, which hosts events and private parties in a laid-back environment.
And if you get the munchies during your time on the Oakland Cannabis Trail, there are plenty of places to pick up some killer grub — after all, Oakland is the new buzzed-about foodie capital of America. You can't go wrong with Aburaya Japanese Fried Chicken, which also serves up vegan and gluten-free dishes. Gather some friends and kick back at Portal Beer Garden & Restaurant to enjoy some top-tier burgers, appetizers, and craft beers on their dog-friendly patio. Or class it up at Town Fare and their take on Southern cuisine with an Oakland twist.
Arts & entertainment on the Oakland Cannabis Trail
In addition to the copious amounts of shopping and dining spots along the Oakland Cannabis Trail, don't forget that the famed Bay Area city has more than its share of arts and entertainment to enjoy. The E14 Gallery proudly showcases the work of local Oakland artists, while Mercury 20 is the perfect place to view cutting-edge pieces from contemporary creators.
For live entertainment, the Oakland Cannabis Trail is home to not one but two iconic venues: the Fox Theater and the Paramount Theatre. Both venues have a long history that spans nearly a century and are still going strong by hosting a wide variety of events, including concerts, comedy shows, and more.
There's so much more to explore on the Oakland Cannabis Trail. But if that's still not enough for you, in 2024, Visit Oakland joined forces with Visit Mendocino County and Humboldt County Visitors Bureau to create an even bigger cannabis-themed adventure in which participants can explore California's deep history with cannabis across three neighboring counties, touring farms and visiting iconic landmarks.