Santa Cruz's Dreamiest Wine Trail Features Rolling Hills, Celebrated Wines, And Sun-Drenched Patios
Many visitors to Santa Cruz County, one of California's lesser-known coastal destinations with stunning sights, shopping, and wine-tasting, never make it past the beaches or the artsy downtown. However, Santa Cruz's towns have so much to offer. From the strawberry fields and fragrant bakeries of Watsonville to the incredible Mexican restaurants in Freedom, Santa Cruz's south county is an under-the-radar gem. One tiny town is on the way to becoming a top destination for wine connoisseurs seeking an unpretentious, rural tasting experience.
Situated about a 20-minute drive from downtown Santa Cruz and an hour from San Jose, the town of Corralitos features a DIY wine trail that takes visitors to six family-run vineyards scattered throughout the hills. Vine and oak covered estates provide impressive views, from the towering Santa Cruz Mountains to the Monterey Bay. Although part of the Santa Cruz Mountains American Viticultural Area (AVA), Corralitos' microclimate that's sunny and dry during the day but chilly at night produces cool-climate varietals like pinot noir and chardonnay.
Yet, it's the warm hospitality and chance to talk with local vintners that make this wine trail stand out. Like many south county communities, Corralitos was once dominated by apple orchards. As you turn off Highway 1 and head into the Corralitos hills, you'll still see some rows of apple trees and corn. During the late summer months, sunflowers, zinnias, and vibrant cosmos decorate the ranch gardens, making it a great time to discover the Corralitos Wine Trail.
Discover boutique, family-run wineries in Corralitos
Unlike the underrated wine town of Healdsburg that feels like the Tuscan countryside, Corralitos' vineyards offer a laid-back Californian atmosphere. Up a winding road into the redwood-covered Santa Cruz mountains, Windy Oaks Winery has produced world-class pinot noirs since 1999. Not only is the wine beautifully balanced, but the views of Monterey Bay are more spectacular than any other winery in the area.
Next, sip a chardonnay on Alfaro Family Vineyard's expansive deck, or pair your wine tasting with a locally-sourced cheese board at Nicholson Vineyards. The Nicholson family has lived in California for 11 generations and boasts an estate with olive oil tastings, heritage oak trees, and fragrant rose trellises. For live music and food trucks, visit El Vaquero Winery. The event calendar constantly changes, but Friday and Saturday are usually filled with events where you can enjoy a local bottle of wine while listening to some tunes.
For a tasting in a funky, industrial barn, head to Lester Estate Wines. The tasting room features taxidermy woodland creatures and artifacts from the owner's collection, while the shady deck is the perfect place to relax in a rocking chair. Mosey down Pleasant Valley Road to Storrs Winery and Vineyards for chardonnays and pinot noirs crafted by a couple with a deep appreciation for the land. Built on a former quarry site, this winery implements natural pest control, including boxes to encourage bats to move in and eat bugs. Visitors can also reserve the bocce ball courts or picnic tables beneath the eucalyptus trees.
Things to know before starting the Corralitos Wine Trail
The Corralitos Wine Trail is still very much a locals-only secret. In fact, you won't find most of these wines at traditional retailers. Instead, their products spread through word of mouth and the enthusiastic recommendations of dedicated wine club members. If you fall in love with a particular vineyard, consider joining the wine club not only for the discounts, but for the members-only events. For instance, Windy Oaks Winery hosts an annual summer picnic celebrating the Feast of San Fermin that's a highly anticipated event among Santa Cruz's food and beverage crowd.
Because the Corralitos Wine Trail is still under-the-radar, you won't find multi-vineyard tours with shuttles and guides. The best way to experience the area is by renting a car and assigning a designated driver. The nearest large airport is San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC), about an hour away. Alternatively, turn your Corralitos getaway into an adventure by hopping back on Highway 1 and exploring California's striking coast on a beach- and city-filled road trip.
Before you go, stop at Corralitos Market and Sausage Co. These house-made sausages are locally famous and can be found at restaurants throughout the county, but there's something unbeatable about the market's simple sausage sandwiches. Take a picture at the historic Lito's Community Cafe and Market or fill up on diner fare with a Cali twist at the Cadillac Cafe.