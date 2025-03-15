Santa Cruz's Dreamiest Wine Trail Features Rolling Hills, Celebrated Wines, And Sun-Drenched Patios

Many visitors to Santa Cruz County, one of California's lesser-known coastal destinations with stunning sights, shopping, and wine-tasting, never make it past the beaches or the artsy downtown. However, Santa Cruz's towns have so much to offer. From the strawberry fields and fragrant bakeries of Watsonville to the incredible Mexican restaurants in Freedom, Santa Cruz's south county is an under-the-radar gem. One tiny town is on the way to becoming a top destination for wine connoisseurs seeking an unpretentious, rural tasting experience.

Situated about a 20-minute drive from downtown Santa Cruz and an hour from San Jose, the town of Corralitos features a DIY wine trail that takes visitors to six family-run vineyards scattered throughout the hills. Vine and oak covered estates provide impressive views, from the towering Santa Cruz Mountains to the Monterey Bay. Although part of the Santa Cruz Mountains American Viticultural Area (AVA), Corralitos' microclimate that's sunny and dry during the day but chilly at night produces cool-climate varietals like pinot noir and chardonnay.

Yet, it's the warm hospitality and chance to talk with local vintners that make this wine trail stand out. Like many south county communities, Corralitos was once dominated by apple orchards. As you turn off Highway 1 and head into the Corralitos hills, you'll still see some rows of apple trees and corn. During the late summer months, sunflowers, zinnias, and vibrant cosmos decorate the ranch gardens, making it a great time to discover the Corralitos Wine Trail.