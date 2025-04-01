Avoid Zion's Crowds On This Rugged Adventure Through The Park's Hidden Gems And Greatest Hits

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Zion is among the most popular of the U.S. national parks, so it's not surprising that visitors looking to immerse themselves in the incredible landscape often plan the trip's timing to avoid the crowds — while still trying to see all the best it has to offer, of course. If you're up for a challenge, the best way to explore Zion National Park might be a particular series of trails, which, when hiked together, are known as the Trans-Zion Trek or the Zion Traverse. This journey is an impressive 51 miles and takes hikers on a diagonal path all the way across the park. If you do the entire trek, you'll get the chance to explore many different areas of Zion National Park, all within less than a week.

Your hikes will go from campsite to campsite, giving you plenty of opportunities to wake up early and see the sun rise over the red rocks. Depending on how fast you want your pace to be, you can technically complete the entire Zion Traverse with just three overnight stays at three different campsites. However, if you want to take your time and explore, then four or five nights may be more your speed. This route includes some of the most iconic parts of the park, but it's also possible to add other hikes onto your journey — including the hugely popular but deadly Angel's Landing hike. The best part of the Trans-Zion Trek? Peace, quiet, and little to no crowds.