Nepal's Charming 'City Of Artisans' Is An Exquisite Showcase Of Architecture And Handicrafts

Patan's origins trace back to the 3rd century B.C., but it thrived during the rule of the Malla dynasty — celebrated for its elaborate architecture — as a royal capital. One of the most striking remnants of this era is the Krishna Mandir temple, built by King Siddhi Narasingh Malla. This 3-tiered masterpiece features domed pavilions (chhatris), delicate stone carvings depicting Hindu epics, and finely sculpted statues of gods — an architectural highlight that showcases Nepal's fusion of religion and artistry.

Much of Patan is structured around courtyards, interconnected by winding alleyways. At the city's heart lies Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site that once served as a Malla-era palace complex. Within the square, you'll find the stunning Sundari Chowk courtyard, where a sunken bath is adorned with over 72 stone carvings of Hindu deities. A short walk away, Keshav Narayan Chowk houses the Patan Museum, home to over 1,000 artifacts that tell the story of Nepal's Buddhist and Hindu history.

Beyond the square, Mahabouddha Temple is an unmissable sight. Built in the 14th century, this Buddhist sanctuary is covered in thousands of terracotta Buddha engravings. Another breathtaking Buddhist landmark is Kwa Baha, or the Golden Temple, which is among the ranks of the world's most surreal religious wonders. Inside this active monastery, you'll find an eclectic mix of influences: Arched gateways inset with Buddhas, European-style columns, a multi-tiered tower, and intricate metal work across shrines that shimmer under the flickering butter lamps. This is not just a historic site but a living place of worship, where monks and devotees gather for daily ceremonies.