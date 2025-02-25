30 Surreal Religious Wonders You Won't Believe Exist

Religion plays an important part in understanding and appreciating different cultures, especially for travelers who set out to gain a deeper understanding of the world. We may be familiar with places of worship we see every day, but some unbelievable holy sites around the globe defy belief. A simple church, mosque, or synagogue does the job, but sometimes, the miraculous requires the spectacular.

We're talking about Buddhist temples perched perilously on the top of mountains, Christian churches carved out of stone, and underground cathedrals shrouded in mystery. Before you head out on your next adventure, take a moment to make a little wiggle room on your itinerary. No matter your faith, these surreal wonders should be on your bucket list.