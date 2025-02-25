30 Surreal Religious Wonders You Won't Believe Exist
Religion plays an important part in understanding and appreciating different cultures, especially for travelers who set out to gain a deeper understanding of the world. We may be familiar with places of worship we see every day, but some unbelievable holy sites around the globe defy belief. A simple church, mosque, or synagogue does the job, but sometimes, the miraculous requires the spectacular.
We're talking about Buddhist temples perched perilously on the top of mountains, Christian churches carved out of stone, and underground cathedrals shrouded in mystery. Before you head out on your next adventure, take a moment to make a little wiggle room on your itinerary. No matter your faith, these surreal wonders should be on your bucket list.
Abuna Yemata Guh, Ethiopia
Abuna Yemata Guh is a Christian church in a very unexpected place. Built into the rock of a towering cliff in a remote location in Ethiopia, the striking building isn't easy to access. This partly explains why Abuna Yemata Guh is so well-preserved.
Visitors must climb a sandstone cliff in Tigray, navigating some perilously high drops that aren't for the faint of heart, and that is an understatement. Once inside, travelers can enjoy a truly unique place of worship and peruse the sacred scrolls kept within.
Sumela Monastery, Turkey
Turkey is home to some of the world's most breathtaking destinations, but Sumela might be top of the table. Nestled high on the slope of the Pontic Mountains in Anatolia, this former Greek Orthodox monastery dates back to the 4th century.
Legend has it that the Virgin Mary visited Athenian priests and sent them on a journey here, where they subsequently built the monastery. The holy site has expanded as the centuries passed, with a church and multiple other chapels welcoming worshippers. Today, it's open to tourists as a museum.
Fanjingshan Temples, China
The Fanjingshan Temples sit atop the striking Fanjing Mountain, which towers above the surrounding area a staggering 8,430 feet above sea level. With a location so unique and breathtaking, it's hardly any wonder these Buddhist temples are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The original temples on the formation were erected during the Ming Dynasty, but have since been sensitively rebuilt. Those brave enough to reach the location can stroll across the arched bridge connecting the two temples. However, it's a long walk to the top that includes thousands and thousands of steps.
The Ancient Greek temple of Apollo, Greece
Don't get caught up dreaming about the best Greek islands to visit during the summer — there are some real treasures on the mainland that deserve just as much attention. While it requires a little bit of imagination, the Temple of Apollo in Delphi was once the most important place in Ancient Greek culture.
Several Greek myths claim that Apollo (the god of the sun and light, and more) visited here, either with priests or to collect an important object. A temple was built to honor the deity in the 8th century B.C., and the ruins still attract visitors to this day.
Wazir Khan Mosque, Pakistan
The Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, is an architectural masterpiece. Made from Kakar lime and red sandstone, the mosque dates to A.D.1634, and while the outside is beautiful, the interior is full of colorful frescoes and ornate tiling. Inside and out, this place is awe-inspiring.
The mosque is open from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and the surrounding buildings are also worth visiting. The Calligrapher's Bazar is an on-site market selling numerous offerings, including some truly sumptuous spices.
Kipinas Monastery, Greece
Another mountain monastery, the Holy Kipinias Monastery has a fascinating history. Nestled in the Tzoumerka mountains, it was constructed by monks after leaving a nearby monastery following a falling out. As they scoured the area for a place to set up their situation, they discovered a cave that reached far back into the mountain face. Where better?
Keen to protect themselves from banditry, the monks built a removable bridge that cut the monastery off from the rest of the world. A suspended bridge still exists at the site.
Golden Temple of Laojun Mountain, China
The Golden Temple of Laojun Mountain is situated on top of a perilous mountain that sits over 7,100 feet above sea level. As you might assume of such a spectacular setting, visiting the temple dedicated to Laozi — the founder of Taoism — isn't smooth sailing.
The mountain can be reached by road from Luoyang (one of the oldest cities in China), and visitors are then faced with a daunting climb to its summit. Thankfully, there are also tram cars that can take you to the temples if you can't face the walk.
The Western Wall, Israel
The Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City is one of the most famous religious sites in the world. Otherwise known as the Wailing Wall, Jewish pilgrims and tourists flock here to pray at the last remaining wall of Jerusalem's First and Second Temples, often writing their prayers onto pieces of paper and inserting them into cracks in the wall.
Jerusalem is easily accessible by rail from Tel Aviv, and the entire area is jam-packed with important religious sites. At the time of writing (February 2025), travel to Israel isn't recommended due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Keep this one for future travels.
The Dark Church of Göreme, Turkey
While the Dark Church of Göreme may sound disconcerting, there is plenty of light to be devoured. This is one of the most spectacular places of worship in the world. The 11th-century church (Karanlık Kilise in Turkish) is situated in the Göreme Open Air Museum (just a few miles south of Cappadocia's famous hot air balloons), so don't let the balloons steal all the attention.
Despite the name, it's a world of color inside, with striking hues covering the walls and the ceiling. Though the original internal layout of the Christian monastic site was lost, it's still a must-visit in Turkey. Hot air balloons in the morning, spectacular churches in the afternoon; who says no?
Via Dolorosa, Israel
Jerusalem is an essential place for many different religions. While it could be argued that the entire Old City is a must-visit religious site, Via Dolorosa (the Way of The Sorrows) is particularly important.
The Bible states that Jesus Christ walked this way to his crucifixion, wearing the cross on his back and the infamous crown of thorns on his head. When it is once again safe to visit this part of the world, the Way of the Sorrows is another significant addition to the list.
Mount Kailash, Tibet
Many religions praise nature, and with views like this, it's not hard to see why. Located in Tibet's Ngari Prefecture, Mount Kailash is an important site in Buddhism, Hinduism, Jainism, and Bon. The mountain has a different significance in each religion, with Buddhists believing that the summit is where the deity Buddha Demchok lives.
If it looks like a great place for your next rock-climbing trip, think again. China strictly prohibits the climbing of the mountain due to its significance.
River Ganges, India
India is packed with hidden gems (and some seriously picturesque islands), but don't dismiss its more well-traveled areas. The River Ganges is one of the most important rivers in the world, snaking its way through the Himalayas and to the Bay of Bengal.
The river is sacred to Hindus, who believe its water has transformative properties, such as cleansing any misgivings. People also leave offerings in the water to the Mother Goddess Ganga. The River Ganges is one of the most visited pilgrim sites in the world.
The Snake Pagoda, Myanmar
The Snake Pagoda in Myanmar is located near Mandalay, the country's second-largest city. Unlike some other, older Buddhist temples in the region, this particular place of worship wasn't founded until 1974 — and there's a twist. A monk visited the pagoda and discovered two snakes wrapped around a statue of Buddha. The monk removed them, but the snakes came back, stronger in number.
Many started to believe this was no coincidence, and that the snakes were the souls of deceased monks. Today, thousands of Buddhists make the pilgrimage to the spot, which is full of strangely friendly serpents.
Bodhi Tree, Bodh Gaya, India
One of the most precious places in Buddhism is a simple fig tree in Bodhgaya, India. This tree has a long and storied history. Buddha is said to have sat underneath the leaves of the original tree when he found enlightenment.
Being a real tree, it couldn't last forever. It died, but saplings remained. This tree — known as the Bodhi Tree — was grown from a cutting of one of them.
Kashi, India
As you might expect from one of the most important nations on the planet, India has a wonderful and storied past. For history and culture lovers, Kashi (also known as Varanasi) is a holy place for Hindus, as they believe anyone who dies there will reach samsara, a form of eternal happiness.
Kashi is also home to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, a place of worship dedicated to Lord Shiva that is prized by many. It is a must-visit in what travel expert Rick Steves considers his favorite country in the world.
Mount Sinai, Egypt
Located in Egypt, Mount Sinai holds a special place in Jewish, Islamic, and Chrisian history. It was here that God showed himself to Moses and gave him the Ten Commandments, a significant moment in the development of today's major religions.
Due to Mount Sinai's importance in three of the world's most prominent religions, many people travel there each year. The walk to the summit is long, with the entire trail spanning 6.5 miles, but the spiritual fulfilment is unparalleled.
Uluru, Australia
If you've ever traveled to Australia, you'll know of Uluru (formerly called Ayers Rock). The flat-topped wonder towers 1,142 feet high and is 550 million years old (at least), pre-dating dinosaurs by a long shot. It's stunning to look at, but it's also hailed as a place of spiritual significance.
The Anangu people believe that Uluru was shaped by their ancestors during a period they call the Dreaming, when the land was created. The spiritual significance is huge, adding to the obvious aesthetic qualities of Australia's most famous natural monument.
Cenote Sagrado, Chichén Itzá, Mexico
One of the best pyramids in Mexico is in Chichén Itzá, and while the lasting examples of Mayan architecture are wonderful, there's another nearby spot that also deserves attention. The Cenote Sagrado (Sacred Cenote) is a sinkhole that the Mayans used as part of their religious practices. Cenotes are known for swimming, but there is more to this one than meets the eye.
It is believed that many human sacrifices (including children) were made here. This significant (and haunting) slice of history was made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998, and is another reason why Chichén Itzá is one of Mexico's most magical destinations.
Lake Titicaca, Bolivia and Peru
High in the Andes, Lake Titicaca straddles the border between Peru and Bolivia and is the largest lake of its kind in South America. Ancient cultures believed that the awe-inspiring lake was the birthplace of the Incan sun god, Inti, who rose from the depths to illuminate the world.
It isn't just ancient cultures that prized the lake. Today, the indigenous Aymara people revere it, believing that it is where the spirits of their ancestors live. It is believed that Lake Titicaca is so sacred that it will play an important part in the future of the planet, and we see no reason to disagree.
Las Lajas Sanctuary, Colombia
Many places of worship in rural areas are gorgeous, but this is on another level. Located above the Guáitara River in Colombia, Las Lajas Sanctuary is spectacular in all the right ways. Construction on this wonderfully ornate church began in 1916 and wasn't completed until 1949.
Considering its dramatic location, it's hardly surprising that visitors come in their droves. There are also several myths that suggest the Virgin Mary has appeared here on occasion. If a major religious figure is going to appear anywhere, this is exactly the sort of location.
Golden Temple, India
The Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, is a sight to behold. This extraordinary feat of craftsmanship is an important holy site for Sikhs, with many embarking on pilgrimages here throughout the year. The temple is at the heart of a larger complex consisting of many structures but sits alone on a serene body of water.
The original building was built in 1604, but the temple was destroyed several times over the years. Also known as the Harmandir Sāhib (the House of God), this is the most important temple in Sikhism. It is also stunningly beautiful.
Awashima Shrine, Japan
Situated in Wakayama (Japan) is a holy site unlike the rest. Awashima looks like many other shrines at first glance, but the structures and grounds are full of dolls, which are left as an offering to the god of medicine. Many are left by women who need help.
It may seem slightly eerie at first, but its importance to the community and visitors can't be denied. On March 3, the Shinto ritual of Hina Nagashi takes place annually, where dolls carrying wishes (many related to fertility) are floated in wooden boats and pushed into the ocean.
Lalibela, Ethiopia
The churches of Lalibela are situated in the mountains of North Ethiopia and date back to the 12th century. They were created because King Lalibela wanted to create a safe place for Christian people to worship. There are several churches here, but these aren't your ordinary brick-and-mortar constructions.
These churches were carved out of the living rock, and the area is considered an active Orthodox Christian holy site. In 2021, rebels took hold of Lalibela amid the country's civil unrest, and while things are settled at the time of writing, it is also wise to pay close attention.
Salt Cathedral of Zipaquirá, Colombia
Churches on cliffs and caves are one thing, but what about a cathedral carved from an underground salt mine? This incredible place of worship is buried 590 feet underground in Zipaquirá, a spot 26 miles north of Bogotá. Its construction required the removal of 250,000 tons of rock salt, making way for these otherworldly naves.
It's not hard to see why this striking architectural wonder was named the First Wonder of Colombia in 2007. The cathedral is full of ornate holy sculptures, which can be fully appreciated on the 60-minute guided tour.
Cave of Hira, Saudi Arabia
On any day, visitors to the Cave of Hira in the mountain of Jabal al-Nour, Saudi Arabia, will be met with crowds. Also known as the "Hill of Illumination," this mountainous location is an important place for Muslims, who believe that the Prophet Muhammed had his first revelation here.
While the cave is just a short drive from the Old City of Mecca, the 20-meter climb to the top is arduous. It is also a no-go spot for non-Muslims; only Muslims are allowed access to Mecca in the first place.
Saint Hill Manor, England
Saint Hill Manor in Sussex is another in the long line of beautiful English mansions, but it's no ordinary grand home. Several homes have sat here, but the current building was erected in 1792. The property history took an unexpected turn when L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, purchased the house and 60 acres of land in 1959.
It was the global headquarters for the religion until 1967. The church still owns the property today, and it's thought that Tom Cruise rode out some of the pandemic here in 2020.
Lumbini Grove, Nepal
In the south of Nepal lies Lumbini, a picturesque area sacred to Buddhists. It's taught in Buddhism that Queen Maya Devi stood here when she gave birth to her son, Prince Siddartha, who would later become Buddha. Partly due to this significance, over 1.1 million people visited Lumbini in 2024 alone.
Hindus also travel here to pay homage to Buddha, who is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu in their practice. These different elements make Lumbini one of the planet's most spiritually vibrant pilgrimage spots.
Huashan Teahouse, China
If you've ever wanted a cup of tea in a former monastery on top of a holy mountain, China's Huashan Teahouse should be on your bucket list. Situated on Mount Hua to the west of Xi'an, this Taoist destination can only be reached by those fit enough to climb the 6,652-foot-tall mountain.
The views are predictably stunning. For pilgrims, this is a spiritual journey where they can seek advice from the monks who live at the peak. We'd wager that a cup of tea doesn't get any better than this.
The Satanic Temple, United States of America
Perhaps there's no better place for The Satanic Temple than Salem, Massachusetts. Located at 64 Bridge Street, the temple is an art gallery exhibiting different collections throughout the year. As well as browsing the art, visitors can hold weddings or vow renewals on-site at the aptly named "Little Black Chapel," or simply sign up for a walking tour of Salem and all its wonders.
Interestingly, the property was once a funeral home before it became the headquarters for The Satanic Church. That seems macabre, but also apt.
The Blue Mosque, Turkey
The Blue Mosque (officially the Sultan Ahmed Mosque) is a striking jewel in the crown of Istanbul. This wonderfully ornate building is a work of art from the outside, the interior is just as grand. Constructed in the Ottoman era, it owes its much-loved nickname to the gorgeous blue artwork painted on its walls and ceilings.
Against the backdrop of modern Istanbul, the Blue Mosque sparkles as much today as it did when it was built in the 17th century. Unsurprisingly, the place is packed out during the daily prayers, so make a note of those times before visiting.