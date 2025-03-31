The Best Destinations For A Mississippi Gulf Coast Getaway Full Of Seafood And Dazzling Beaches
So, you're ready to plan your next vacation, and you have a few items on your must-haves list. You must be able to get great seafood, walk along the beach, visit world-class resorts and amenities, and not break the bank. Sound impossible? Well, it isn't if you visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
While Florida may get most of the sunbathers and New Orleans gets most of the partiers, Mississippi is the perfect location for couples and families that want all the fun of a beachside vacation but without the crowds or high prices. Plus, with multiple fantastic cities next to the water, you have plenty of options for lodging, dining, shopping, and more.
Whether you're planning the ultimate Gulf Coast road trip or you just want to settle into one spot for a long weekend, here are the four best destinations for a Mississippi getaway full of delicious seafood and fabulous beaches.
Pass Christian
Situated on the eastern side of Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian is one of the oldest spots on the coast, named by French-Canadian explorers in 1699. Even today, you can still get a sense of the French influence by how locals pronounce the name "Pass Chris-chen" instead of "Chris-tee-en." Although, if you really want to sound like a local, you'll refer to it as "The Pass."
If you're staying in town and want quick beach access, there are only two real options. Hotel Pass Christian and Hotel Whiskey. Both are boutique hotels, but Hotel Whiskey is close to multiple dining options, including its own Whiskey Prime, which serves Southern classics with a gourmet twist. Also, if you're looking for a quick and seamless experience, Hotel Whiskey handles check-in remotely, so there's no front desk or hotel keys to misplace. It's also within walking distance of the sand.
Beyond the beach, The Pass is a casual city with immaculate seafood. First, there's the original Shaggy's, which actually has multiple locations throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and each one is highly rated. If you want more Cajun-style seafood, you can head over to Bacchus on the Beach. If po-boys are more your style, Pirate's Cove has one of the best selections of po-boy sandwiches outside of New Orleans.
Gulfport
As the second-largest city in Mississippi, Gulfport has a lot going on. It's also just 15 minutes up the road from Pass Christian, so it's accessible even if you still stay in The Pass for your vacation. Gulfport is regarded as the "Riviera of the South," thanks to its resorts, balmy weather, and easy beach access. In fact, as you drive north along W Beach Blvd, you can simply pull over and walk to the sand, which is only a few steps away.
If you're going to stay in Gulfport, you have plenty of options for beachside resorts and hotels. One of the most opulent is the Island View Casino and Resort, which overlooks the water and offers an incredible neon silhouette at night. Otherwise, you can opt for chain hotels like Courtyard by Marriott or the Holiday Inn Express.
A big reason to add Gulfport to your Gulf Coast vacation is that it's full of attractions and fun activities. For example, you can check out the trendy coastal gem with vibrant street art, Fishbone Alley. Or, you can see aquatic animals up close at the Mississippi Aquarium or Ocean Adventures Marine Park. If you want an interactive, kid-friendly experience, you can check out TrainTastic or the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center. Finally, if you're visiting during the summer, you can get wet at Gulf Islands Water Park, or you can capture some awe-inspiring photos of the World's Largest Rocking Chair.
Biloxi
Moving right along W Beach Blvd is the next town over, Biloxi. During your trip, you can venture from the Riviera of the South to the Vegas of the South, famed for delicious seafood and world-class casinos. Part of what makes Biloxi such a unique spot along the coastline is that it's actually a peninsula. On one side is the Gulf of Mexico, and on the other is Mullet Lake.
The main draw of Biloxi is its diverse selection of casino resorts, which are perfect for hanging out or spending a few nights. On the Gulf side, you have spots like Treasure Bay (home of the crab buffet), the Hard Rock Casino, Beau Rivage, Harrah's, and the Golden Nugget. On the lake side are casinos like Boomtown, Imperial Palace (aka IP), and the Palace Casino. If you're not into gambling, you can visit Paradise Pier, which has a Ferris Wheel and various amusement rides, or you can hike to the top of the Biloxi Lighthouse.
As we mentioned, Biloxi is well-known for its incredible seafood, and since you're on vacation, there's no better reason to splurge. If you're looking for crab legs, there's no better place than Treasure Bay Casino and the Infinity Buffet. For Gulf seafood, there are options like McElroy's Harbor House, which overlooks the water, the historic Mary Mahoney's Old French House, or Catch 110, an upscale seafood restaurant with laid-back vibes.
Pascagoula
From Biloxi, Pascagoula is about a 30-minute drive along the coastline. Although Pascagoula doesn't have massive casino resorts, it's the perfect destination if you want a relaxing, chill vacation that still offers the perks and amenities of a mid-sized city. Pascagoula is also fantastic if you love nature, as it's surrounded by its own bay, river, marsh coastal preserve, and lake. The best places to experience these natural surroundings include Beach Park, River Park, Lighthouse Park, and Point Park. As you might suspect, Beach Park is the best bet for getting next to the Gulf, although there are some good spots at Point Park as well.
When it comes to hotels, most of them are located near Highway 90. You can choose from a variety of chain hotels, and there's even another Hotel Whiskey if you want a quick and easy digital check-in experience. But if you want something a bit more opulent, check out The Grand Magnolia Ballroom and Suites.
If you're saving Pascagoula for last on your Mississippi Gulf Coast trip, you might be somewhat sick of seafood at this point. Fortunately, there are plenty of other delicious options to keep you satisfied. There's Yamato Steakhouse for Japanese-style steak and sushi, Jacks by the Tracks for wings, live music, and also sushi, Uncle Joe's for gourmet pizza, or deMaiz for incredible Mexican favorites. If you're still hankering for fresh fish, though, you can find it at Bozo's Seafood Market or Brady's Steaks and Seafood.
How we chose these cities
Although the Mississippi Gulf Coast area is not huge, it does have a diverse selection of different cities and environments. We chose these four because they offer the best attractions, dining, and amenities you can find in the region.
We also chose these cities because they're all relatively close to each other, so you can potentially visit all of them in a single trip (even if you're traveling for just a weekend). No city is much more than half an hour from any other, and you can drive through them all in a single day without a challenge.
Overall, we believe these four cities not only represent the best that Coastal Mississippi has to offer, but also provide a fun and exciting way to explore the Gulf Coast without breaking the bank or running out of things to do. Whether you love the beach, seafood dining, shopping, gambling, or just relaxing in balmy weather, you can do it all in each of these places.