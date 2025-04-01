The Dazzling Massachusetts Lake With A Sizeable Sandy Beach, Tons Of Campgrounds, And Scenic Trails
Lounging on the sandy beach, paddling in the clear blue water, and camping under the stars. This isn't a tropical island — it's Massachusetts. Believe it or not, this lakeside paradise surrounded by hiking trails is just around an hour and twenty minutes by car from the hustle and bustle of Boston, making it the perfect getaway for city-dwellers who need a little more nature than Boston Commons, America's oldest public park, has to offer. This is Lake Dennison. Close to the New Hampshire Massachusetts border, is the perfect place to take a relaxing break and reconnect with nature — without having to rough it too much.
The Lake Dennison Recreation Area is a Massachusetts state park centered around the 85-acre lake. In the summer, people use the trails for running, the water for boating, and the beach for relaxing, but there's still plenty to do in the off-season. There are miles and miles of hiking trails to explore all year long, and if you love birdwatching, this is one of the best destinations you could hope for during spring and fall migrations. Even when the park is blanketed in snow, some still bundle up and venture here to ski, snowshoe, and just admire the beauty of the icy lake.
Camping at Lake Dennison
If you're hoping to get to the beach and claim your spot before everybody else, pack everything you need for a quick and easy camping retreat and book ahead so that you might want to spend the night at one of the many campsites in the park. There are around 150 campsites to choose from, the vast majority of which are intended for just a few people, their dog, and an RV, trailer, or tent. Some of those campsites even have a view of the lake. You'll definitely see and hear other campers during your stay, but thanks to the trees they still feel pretty private. Although the recreation area is technically open all year, this isn't the place to try out your winter camping gear — camping is only allowed at the end of spring, summer, and the beginning of fall.
If you happen to live in Massachusetts, you can get a fantastic deal at Lake Dennison Campground. Because it's operated by the state, booking is around a third of the price for residents. You don't have to bring any proof of residence, they will just check your license plate when you come in — so be aware that you'll have to pay more if you have out of state plates.
Explore the hiking trails around Lake Dennison
Whether you like swimming or not, there is plenty to do if you decide to camp at Lake Dennison. There are plenty of gorgeous hiking trails in the area, but the very best for water views is the Lake Dennison Perimeter Loop. This easy stroll through nature will only take you about an hour if you hike straight through — though it's such a beautiful area that you may want to stop, relax, and enjoy the various recreation areas along the way. Afterwards, check out the Birch Hill Dam Loop. It's definitely still popular, but not quite as well known as the Lake Dennison Perimeter Loop, so you might be able to get some time to yourself on the trail. While it doesn't go around the lake, you'll get to enjoy the sound of little woodland streams as you go.
The lake is also very close to Otter River State Forest — around a minute if you're driving and less than a half an hour if you want to walk. There, you can enjoy short but pretty trails like the Wilder Mckenzie Nature Trail. This surprisingly diverse trail actually starts at the Lake Dennison day use area parking lot) and takes you through a few different landscapes. Also starting at Lake Dennison is the popular King Phillip Rock hike, which is popular with birders and history buffs alike.