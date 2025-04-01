The Dazzling Massachusetts Lake With A Sizeable Sandy Beach, Tons Of Campgrounds, And Scenic Trails

Lounging on the sandy beach, paddling in the clear blue water, and camping under the stars. This isn't a tropical island — it's Massachusetts. Believe it or not, this lakeside paradise surrounded by hiking trails is just around an hour and twenty minutes by car from the hustle and bustle of Boston, making it the perfect getaway for city-dwellers who need a little more nature than Boston Commons, America's oldest public park, has to offer. This is Lake Dennison. Close to the New Hampshire Massachusetts border, is the perfect place to take a relaxing break and reconnect with nature — without having to rough it too much.

The Lake Dennison Recreation Area is a Massachusetts state park centered around the 85-acre lake. In the summer, people use the trails for running, the water for boating, and the beach for relaxing, but there's still plenty to do in the off-season. There are miles and miles of hiking trails to explore all year long, and if you love birdwatching, this is one of the best destinations you could hope for during spring and fall migrations. Even when the park is blanketed in snow, some still bundle up and venture here to ski, snowshoe, and just admire the beauty of the icy lake.