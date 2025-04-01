A Secret Alaskan Glacier That's Deeper Than The Grand Canyon Is A Breathtaking Natural Playground
Alaska, the "Last Frontier," is a haven for adventurous souls. From the rugged interior to the wild shores, it is true wilderness that boasts a variety of mountain ranges, many containing truly epic glaciers. One of them, at the foot of Denali-now-Mount-McKinley — although locals and mountain climbers won't be calling North America's highest peak by its new official name any time soon — is Ruth Glacier, a climbers' delight and natural playground.
Scientists and explorers long expected that Ruth Glacier was hiding many secrets in its depths, and that has been confirmed. Carved in the trail of the massive glacier lies the one of the world's deepest gorges — yes, even deeper than the Grand Canyon —the Great Gorge of Ruth Glacier. Also known as just Ruth Gorge, it is entirely covered by said glacier, which looks like a snowy highway as it weaves for 40 miles (64 km) in the dramatic Denali range, including under the famous mountain itself, which translates to "the Great One" in the local Athabascan language.
Camouflaged by heavy snow cover and the immense glacier, the gorge does not appear to be very deep, despite the mountains soaring high above on either side. Yet renowned explorer Bradford Washburn suspected it had great depth, all the way back to his first flight above the glacier in 1937, as "this glacial mass was somehow squeezing through a granite-walled corridor just one mile wide" (via seattletimes.com). Thousands of years of accumulated snow and ice would have to carve a deep path through such a narrow canyon, Washburn was sure. Finally, thanks to scientific advancements and intrepid explorers, the true depth of Ruth Gorge has been revealed: nearly 1.7-miles deep (or 9,000 ft/2,743 m), with the Ruth Glacier itself measuring at around 3,770-feet (1,200-m) of ice.
Hidden under Ruth Glacier in Denali National Park
If you're heading to Denali to explore the highest peak in North America at this underrated, mountainous national park, you'll see Ruth Glacier, which lies three vertical miles below the peak. Named after ethnographer Frederick Cook's youngest daughter, Ruth Glacier is often crossed en route to the peak of Mount McKinley. Many also visit the 10-mile-long gorge for "the vertical rock and ice walls that line the Ruth Gorge," which provide "world-class mountaineering and climbing options" (via nps.gov).
It's hard to imagine the scale of the Great Gorge of Ruth Glacier, and just how deep into the earth the glacier's path has carved over hundreds of years. Some of the ice in Ruth Gorge is over a thousand years old, and it's impossible to imagine it ever disappearing. With our rapidly warming climate, worldwide glacial melt is, unfortunately, something scientists have considered. If Ruth Glacier ever does melt away, human eyes may finally see Ruth Gorge in full. It's hard to imagine this as a good thing, however, as it'll be a harsh reality: A planet so warm, we're faced with the disappearance of our precious glaciers.
How to reach the Great Gorge of Ruth Glacier
Although parts of Ruth Glacier are impassable year-round, like the famously spectacular (and deadly) Ruth Ice Fall, it's possible to visit the glacier throughout the year. The most common way to reach Ruth Glacier is to first fly into Anchorage, then take a transfer to Talkeetna. This charming hamlet, right at the base of North America's tallest mountain, is a cute little town full of adventure and the gateway to Denali National Park. From Talkeetna, you'll need to book air services after you check in at the ranger station, especially if you plan to step foot on Ruth Glacier. (Note: Extensive mountaineering experience is required, and so are extra supplies — just because you get dropped off on Ruth Gorge, doesn't mean you'll get picked up there — you may need to camp or hike out for pick up.)
While there are several spots on the glacier where landing is a distinct possibility, many visitors prefer a "flightseeing" tour to view the glacier, the gorge, and the breathtaking mountains from the sky only. A unique way to experience Ruth Glacier is from the Sheldon Chalet Mountain House. This remote, stunning cabin sits on the edge of the Don Sheldon Amphitheater, a geological feature of Ruth Glacier. Run by a local family, this tiny yet luxurious inn offers glacier tours and guided spelunking explorations into the depths of this natural attraction, all led by experienced local experts.
However you choose to visit, the Great Gorge of Ruth Glacier is guaranteed to blow your mind with its remote beauty and sheer vastness.