Montenegro's Best-Kept Secret By The Sea Is A Quiet Town With Endless Beaches And Uncrowded Shores
Montenegro is one of those places where you can hardly move without encountering a hidden gem. Sure, the stunning lakes and mountain views of Kotor Bay are world-famous, and the stunning beauty of Sveti Stefan now graces thousands of Instagram accounts, but you don't have to go far to find less well-known spots in this country of under-the-radar beauty. In fact, even amidst the cruise ships and tourists that flock to visit Kotor Old Town and its stunning, fjord-like landscape, you can still escape the crowds to the quiet, fairytale town of Perast, just around the coast.
But even in this breathtaking, underrated European country, Ulcinj stands out (so to speak) as Montenegro's best-kept secret. Tucked away in the far south corner of the country, nestled up against the Albanian border, this ancient seaport brings a slightly more middle eastern twist to classic Montenegrin culture, combining to create a delightful laid-back, beautiful spot that is well worth a visit.
Although Ulcinj is hidden away in one of the least-visited parts of the country, getting there is a breeze thanks to Montenegro's small size and its well-maintained roads. It's around 45 miles and an hour and a half from the capital city, Podgorica, so arriving at Podgorica International Airport and renting a car is the best bet. Tivat International Airport near the Bay of Kotor is another great option, and the drive takes around two hours. You can even get here in just over two hours from Tirana in Albania, although this requires a border crossing which can make things more complicated. For travelers who don't want to rent a car, there are direct buses from Podgorica and from Tivat.
Ancient history and stunning beaches await in Ulcinj
Ulcinj has a charming blend of a variety of cultures. Like much of Montenegro, it has changed hands multiple times over the centuries, and the influence of Illyrians, Romans, Byzantines, Ottomans, and Venetians has left a clear mark on the architecture of the city. It is a wonderful combination of exquisite palazzos, soaring minarets, and medieval fortifications. While not as dramatic as Budva or the Old Town of Kotor, there's still plenty for history buffs to get their teeth into. The Museum of Local History is small but thoughtfully curated and is a great way to get to grips with the rich history of the town. From antique Roman and Greek artifacts to traditional Albanian costumes, it paints a wonderful picture of life over the centuries. It is also worth spending some time just strolling the winding, uneven cobbled streets or sitting with a coffee, and soaking up the authentic, historic feel that sometimes gets lost in more popular tourist destinations.
But the real attraction of Ulcinj is its fabulous beaches. This is probably the best beach town in Montenegro, with endless stretches of pristine sand barely touched by tourist crowds. The weather is superb for most of the spring, summer, and fall, and you can even sometimes get warm sun in winter! Long Beach is the highlight — eight miles of sugar-soft sand and calm, warm water that stays shallow for hundreds of meters, situated just out of town. Adventurous travelers will enjoy hiking along the coast from Small Beach (in the center of the city) to Long Beach, enjoying diving into the cool Adriatic from the many rocky outcrops along the way.
Ulcinj has a delightful fusion of culinary influences
Another huge benefit of Ulcinj's proximity to Albania and Greece is the quality of its food scene. Dining in Montenegro isn't always the most exciting experience, with an emphasis on pizza, pasta, and grilled meat the norm, particularly in more touristy areas. But in Ulcinj, the Middle Eastern, Arabic, and Albanian influences add an extra dimension to the culinary options, making it a more interesting place for your tastebuds. Don't be afraid to follow your nose to tiny kebab shops or hole-in-the-wall joints serving fresh Albanian burek.
A great place to start is the Ulcinjske moreplovaca, the main street that runs along the beachfront. Here you'll be able to find boat-fresh seafood by the bucketload, with octopus, squid, and delicious fried calamari the highlights. Pick a restaurant with a nice sea view and enjoy a taste of the Adriatic. Misko, at the far end of Long Beach, is also an excellent place for fish. For something a little more upmarket, Higo is a beautiful fine dining establishment hidden amidst pine trees on a rocky outcrop between Small Beach and Long Beach. The menu is inventive and the atmosphere is exceptional.