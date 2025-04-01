Montenegro's Best-Kept Secret By The Sea Is A Quiet Town With Endless Beaches And Uncrowded Shores

Montenegro is one of those places where you can hardly move without encountering a hidden gem. Sure, the stunning lakes and mountain views of Kotor Bay are world-famous, and the stunning beauty of Sveti Stefan now graces thousands of Instagram accounts, but you don't have to go far to find less well-known spots in this country of under-the-radar beauty. In fact, even amidst the cruise ships and tourists that flock to visit Kotor Old Town and its stunning, fjord-like landscape, you can still escape the crowds to the quiet, fairytale town of Perast, just around the coast.

But even in this breathtaking, underrated European country, Ulcinj stands out (so to speak) as Montenegro's best-kept secret. Tucked away in the far south corner of the country, nestled up against the Albanian border, this ancient seaport brings a slightly more middle eastern twist to classic Montenegrin culture, combining to create a delightful laid-back, beautiful spot that is well worth a visit.

Although Ulcinj is hidden away in one of the least-visited parts of the country, getting there is a breeze thanks to Montenegro's small size and its well-maintained roads. It's around 45 miles and an hour and a half from the capital city, Podgorica, so arriving at Podgorica International Airport and renting a car is the best bet. Tivat International Airport near the Bay of Kotor is another great option, and the drive takes around two hours. You can even get here in just over two hours from Tirana in Albania, although this requires a border crossing which can make things more complicated. For travelers who don't want to rent a car, there are direct buses from Podgorica and from Tivat.