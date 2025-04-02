Avoid The French Riviera Crowds At This 'Secret Beach' Closer To Paris That Brims With Affordable Luxury
The French Riviera, with its sunny beaches and famous reputation, frequently attracts luxury travelers looking for a coastal getaway. But if you're looking for something a little easier to get to and a tad more secretive, you might want to look north toward Normandy at a place called Deauville. This quiet, luxurious beach town, often called the "Parisian Riviera" and named France's "secret beach" by Travel Off Path, has long been an elegant favorite for many Parisians. Since the town is not quite as well-known as the French Riviera, it has a smaller setting, and it is considerably farther away from the popular Mediterranean coast, it is more affordable in regards to lodging and dining for travelers who want the same luxurious vibe without reaching deep into their pockets.
While you can fly into Deauville Normandie Airport, it's likely easier (and more affordable) to fly into Paris. It's about two-and-a-half hours from Paris by car, and is considerably more reachable from the major city than the French Riviera on the other end of France. Deauville could be considered one of the best jaunts from Paris, and its proximity to the capital has, over time, created a strong bond between the two areas, bringing coastal vibes to Parisian sophistication. The town's look is also quite beautiful, as it has a mix of colorful, art deco buildings and rustic, old-world designs. It also has colorful, picturesque beach cabins that line the Les Planches boardwalk. The details of the building on the boardwalk create a visually captivating and photogenic setting.
Built in the mid 1800s, Deauville has turned into a stunning stretch of coastline, with top-tier hotels, a casino, and high-end shopping. The local beach, one of the main attractions, spans a little over one mile and has soft sand and plenty of room for lounging about. Deauville has been made known for its colorful umbrellas lining the shore, another difference that sets it apart from the mainstream beaches of the French Riviera.
Where to stay and eat around Deauville
If you're wanting luxury during your trip to Deauville similar to what you'd find at the most luxurious hotels in Paris, check out Hôtel Barrière Le Normandy Deauville, which was built in 1912 and features a grand entrance that is very close to the beach. The hotel features spa services, an indoor pool, the restaurant Belle Epoque, and cocktail bar Le Bar Du Normandy.
Its sister property, Le Royal Deauville, is another option that features top-tier amenities, rich history, celebrity sightings, and polo events right in the heart of Deauville. If you want to live your fairytale fantasy, you can stay at Les Manoirs des Portes de Deauville, which is a 17th-century manor only about 10 minutes by car from the Deauville city center. You'll find rustic, warm features with gardens, a pool, and tasty food and drink menus.
The food options in Deauville cater to all sorts of preferences from fresh seafood to traditional French cuisine. Just a short drive outside the town, you can step into the beautifully vine-adorned L'Auberge de L'Abbaye for fresh fish and seasonal dishes. You can also eat classic French dishes at Le Drakkar, which is known in the area to have high-quality menu items, from its Normandy Beef Prime Rib to locally sourced scallops.
Other attractions in the 'Parisian Riviera' area
Deauville goes beyond just its colorful and beautiful beach — it also has a variety of other activities to participate in. The town has long been known for horse racing, and you can catch a race at the Deauville-La Touques Racecourse. You can also check out local artwork at Les Franciscaines, which used to be a hospital and orphanage but has now been redesigned into a cultural center and gallery.
If you're wanting to simply stroll along the water, you can walk down the Deauville Marina to soak in the Normandy shore and the colorful houses, and let your eyes wander across the water. The Casino Barrière Deauville is also a place to while away the day with over 300 machines, several tables, and other betting games, as well as three restaurants and two bars. Since Deauville is a smaller town, you can also find meaningful cultural souvenirs, which are arguably some of the most important things to shop for while in Europe. Shoppers can find fairly high-end boutiques that complement the coastal theme, and posh sporting events. Just a heads up, though, the price tags of your shopping experience will be similar to that of the French Riviera since these are local boutiques.