Avoid The French Riviera Crowds At This 'Secret Beach' Closer To Paris That Brims With Affordable Luxury

The French Riviera, with its sunny beaches and famous reputation, frequently attracts luxury travelers looking for a coastal getaway. But if you're looking for something a little easier to get to and a tad more secretive, you might want to look north toward Normandy at a place called Deauville. This quiet, luxurious beach town, often called the "Parisian Riviera" and named France's "secret beach" by Travel Off Path, has long been an elegant favorite for many Parisians. Since the town is not quite as well-known as the French Riviera, it has a smaller setting, and it is considerably farther away from the popular Mediterranean coast, it is more affordable in regards to lodging and dining for travelers who want the same luxurious vibe without reaching deep into their pockets.

While you can fly into Deauville Normandie Airport, it's likely easier (and more affordable) to fly into Paris. It's about two-and-a-half hours from Paris by car, and is considerably more reachable from the major city than the French Riviera on the other end of France. Deauville could be considered one of the best jaunts from Paris, and its proximity to the capital has, over time, created a strong bond between the two areas, bringing coastal vibes to Parisian sophistication. The town's look is also quite beautiful, as it has a mix of colorful, art deco buildings and rustic, old-world designs. It also has colorful, picturesque beach cabins that line the Les Planches boardwalk. The details of the building on the boardwalk create a visually captivating and photogenic setting.

Built in the mid 1800s, Deauville has turned into a stunning stretch of coastline, with top-tier hotels, a casino, and high-end shopping. The local beach, one of the main attractions, spans a little over one mile and has soft sand and plenty of room for lounging about. Deauville has been made known for its colorful umbrellas lining the shore, another difference that sets it apart from the mainstream beaches of the French Riviera.