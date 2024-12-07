The Most Luxurious Hotels In All Of Paris, According To A Veteran Traveller

There are over 1,600 hotels in Paris, a city of 2 million people that receives over 50 million arrivals every year. At the lower end, budget hotels compete with Airbnb bargains and discount guesthouses. Elsewhere, converted former palaces rub shoulders with historic chateaus, chic apartments, and rent-by-room townhouses.

Paris has always been a breeding ground for such decadence. There's no shortage of wow factor when booking a hotel in the City of Light. Famed for its architecture, interior décor, and culinary adventures, even the most modest budgets create possibilities that surprise and delight.

A hotel's prominence is linked to externalities, including location, scenery, exclusivity or inclusivity, service, and offerings. But fundamentally, they all fulfill specific guest needs. Some transcend Parisian chic, appealing to those seeking something extraordinary. Others have a historical setting, a place to immerse oneself in the ambiance of the past and unwind at a relaxed pace. For the highest standard, it's often a combination of both.