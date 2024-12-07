The Most Luxurious Hotels In All Of Paris, According To A Veteran Traveller
There are over 1,600 hotels in Paris, a city of 2 million people that receives over 50 million arrivals every year. At the lower end, budget hotels compete with Airbnb bargains and discount guesthouses. Elsewhere, converted former palaces rub shoulders with historic chateaus, chic apartments, and rent-by-room townhouses.
Paris has always been a breeding ground for such decadence. There's no shortage of wow factor when booking a hotel in the City of Light. Famed for its architecture, interior décor, and culinary adventures, even the most modest budgets create possibilities that surprise and delight.
A hotel's prominence is linked to externalities, including location, scenery, exclusivity or inclusivity, service, and offerings. But fundamentally, they all fulfill specific guest needs. Some transcend Parisian chic, appealing to those seeking something extraordinary. Others have a historical setting, a place to immerse oneself in the ambiance of the past and unwind at a relaxed pace. For the highest standard, it's often a combination of both.
Le Royal Monceau-Raffles Paris
The Royal Monceau Raffles Hotel is a short walk from the Champs-Élysées and close to the Arc de Triomphe. Its pristine rendered façade and ruby red awning mark it as a Jazz Age alumni at first glance. Since its opening in 1928, guests have marveled at the hotel's commitment to style, comfort, and grace.
The hotel sports 149 rooms, ranging from the spacious 388 square feet studio rooms to sprawling Presidential suites, which top out at 3,746 square feet. The latter will set you back as much as $20,000 a night and, over the years, has played host to guests including Walt Disney and Josephine Baker. A more modest room can be found for just over $1,000 per night. Still, the word "modest" is relative. The elegance and size of the studio rooms are a cut above what most people are used to, with oversized bathrooms, extra-large double beds, and a spacious lounge area as standard.
Guests will find plenty of dining options, including two gourmet restaurants, one of which is the Michelin-star Il Carpaccio, located in the tranquility of the building's courtyard. There's also a casual dining venue, two bars, an in-house movie theatre, and a world-class spa treatment center to enjoy. It all blends seamlessly. The epitome of je ne sais quoi, Le Royal Monceau's dedication to providing guests with an experience they'll never forget can hardly be overstated.
Le Bristol
Do you know how to avoid Paris Syndrome during your vacation? If you aren't aware, it's a dissonance tourists face when confronted with Parisian reality, resulting in disappointment and devastation. One way to overcome this phenomenon is to pick an iconic accommodation, and Le Bristol is certainly that and so much more. The hotel is close to Le Palais de Élysée and across the street from the Galeries Lafayette — the city's most iconic department store. It began life as a sumptuous 18th-century mansion, but it wasn't until 1925 that the building was repurposed as a guesthouse catering to a distinguished list of international clientele. It soon became a favorite haunt of celebrities: Kim Novak, Charlie Chaplin, and Rita Hayworth have all graced its halls.
The hotel's interior is a mixture of the grandeur of the past blended with all the comforts modernity can provide. Corridors of polished marble lined with citrus trees crisscross the building. Chandeliers hang from exquisitely decorated ceilings, while glass frontings bring bursts of natural light into sharp focus. The rooms and suites are spacious, airy, and finished with opulent drapes and deep-soak bathtubs. Seventh-floor penthouse behemoths with panoramic views, exquisite artwork, and antique finishings are also available for those with the bank balances to justify them. Even standard rooms at this hotel rarely drop below $2,000 a night.
Le Bar du Bristol is one of the finest in the world. Guests can also enjoy Michelin-star dining, a stunning spa facility, garden breakfasts, and even take a moment to pet the hotel cat. There's also a fleet of electric bikes for guests to use, and exploring Paris in such a way is highly recommended.
InterContinental Paris Le Grand
Napoleon III commissioned the construction of this hotel. He had envisioned the grandest guesthouse the world had ever seen — many would argue that was precisely what he got. The building's location at an intersection of some of Paris's most coveted boulevards served his intention well.
Sporting some 800 rooms and offering views of the world-famous Opera Garnier, the breathtaking lobby brings the opulence of 19th-century décor into sharp focus from the moment you step through the door. Lunch in the glass-domed winter garden is an experience all by itself. Guests can also enjoy the epitome of French cuisine at the legendary Café De la Paix, which has been a fixture of gastronomic excellence for over 150 years.
As you'd expect from such an enormous edifice, rooms come in all shapes and sizes, offering a distinct Parisian take on style and comfort. The self-titled cozy rooms clock in at around $600 a night, offering a courtyard view, spacious bathroom, and a queen-sized bed. Those looking to experience the best the establishment has to offer will have to dig a little deeper — a junior suite with a balcony overlooking the city generally costs over $1,000.
Cour des Vosges
If there is a contender for the most coveted zip code in Paris, then the Place de Vosges — the city's oldest planned square — surely hovers somewhere near the top. Victor Hugo called this place home for a time, although today, the square is home to cafés, restaurants, art galleries, and one rather special hotel. The Cour des Vosges sits at the northeast corner of the plaza, an unassuming (by the standards of the square) building of rendered arches and aged Flanders brick. The ostentatious chimneys and hipped gables mark it as a building of 17th-century vintage, but inside, you'll find a decidedly modern take on Parisian comfort.
Rooms and suites have exposed beams, brushed aluminum panels, and carved oak. Nestled between the arches, the Terrace restaurant offers traditional food you'll enjoy to your heart's content. (Learn how to dine in Paris like a local.) There's also a stunning pâtisserie for those interested in sampling some of the best desserts Paris has to offer. And, of course, all the features you'd expect from such a high-end establishment are available: concierge, spa, and 24/7 room service. There are only 12 rooms and suites to choose from, with off-season prices starting at $700 for a superior room and climbing to $1,500 for a suite.
Bulgari Hotel Paris
There are two Bulgari hotels in Paris, but the one on Avenue George V is more prestigious. It sits within the city's Golden Triangle, the historical heart of Haute Couture that remains a Mecca of fashion to this day. The guesthouse boasts some 76 rooms and suites, many of which offer uninterrupted views of the Eiffel Tower. The Bulgari leans into its strengths here — an architectural emphasis is on its glasses, especially in the suites offering panoramic views of the city. The iconic monument is within walking distance, giving you ample opportunity to pick the best time to visit the Eiffel Tower.
There is also a spa, fitness center, pool, and lounge where you can enjoy afternoon tea. Its 26-table restaurant is finished with natural wood floors, brushed brass panels, and elegant furniture. Of course, such attention to detail, emphasis on amenities, and historical cachet comes at a price. An executive room costs over $2,000 a night, depending on the season. On the other hand, a suite with an Eiffel Tower view will set you back well over 10 times that amount. Still, it does come with a full butler service.
The Peninsula Paris
Any hotel that comes replete with a fleet of vehicles, including a 1934 Rolls Royce Phantom II, deserves to be on a list of the most luxurious places to stay, and such is the case with The Peninsular Paris. This recently renovated, 200-room ode to the city of light sits close to the Jardin d'Acclimatation – Paris' oldest amusement park – and is a genuine wonder of the city. Operating since 1908, its recent redesign is nothing short of breathtaking.
The interior has polished marble, gold leaf trimmings, and exquisite wood paneling. Rooms are spacious and modern, with King beds as standard throughout. Prices begin at over $1,350 a night but expect to pay almost triple that for a rooftop garden suite. The latter offers an authentic Parisian residential experience, but its $20,000 price tag makes it one that only a few will experience.
Still, there are plenty of amenities on offer. The hotel houses a spa, pool, and fitness center, and to say the dining is world-class would be something of an understatement. Its L'Oiseau Blanc restaurant sports two Michelin stars. The quality of its food matches the panoramic view of the city and the Eiffel Tower as you dine. Two other restaurants – one a domed Art Deco affair focusing on Chinese cuisine and the other French and international — ensure that options abound for those staying for more than a couple of nights.
Hôtel de Crillon
Place de la Concorde is the largest square in Paris and home to a trifecta of fountains: des Fleuves, des Mers, and the Fontaine Wallace. Nestled in the northeast corner stands the Crillion, an 18th-century former palace that once belonged to the counts of Crillion. In 1909, it opened its doors to the public and quickly established itself as one of the finest guesthouses in Europe. The building's Neoclassical grandeur befits its austere location. Over the centuries, it has witnessed the execution of Louis XVI, the rise of Napoleon, and the coming of the Fifth Republic.
The hotel closed in 2013 to undergo a multi-million dollar refurbishment. The intention was to stay true to the character, history, and traditions of the building while adding a contemporary sheen to what was already unapologetic opulence. The hard work paid off. The simple elegance of the interiors combines art-focused spaces, sumptuous finishings, and the careful use of light to create one of the most stunning interiors in France. Even its most basic rooms drip with modern features, including custom art, marble bathrooms, and a generous 340 square feet. The suites vary in style; one in particular, the Suite Duc de Crillon, contains original woodwork and period furniture that evokes the historical grandeur of days past.
Prices vary by season, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a room for less than $1,700 a night. The cost of suites is less egregious than some hotels on this list, but even so, junior offerings start at around $2,500. Expect to pay at least double that for a larger suite with an Eiffel Tower balcony view.
Ritz, Paris
The Ritz has been a virtual synonym for luxury for well over a century. The hotel opened its doors in 1898 after Swiss businessman César Ritz purchased a 210-room mansion overlooking the historic heavyweight Place Vendôme. It quickly became as much an institution as a guesthouse, as synonymous with Paris as Chanel, the Eiffel Tower, or a macaron from Ladurée. The hotel still maintains its reputation for excellence. Its lobby is a thing of dappled marble pillars, polished panels of soft oak, and blue velvet armchairs. No fewer than three bars grace its halls, and there is a Micheline-starred restaurant to enjoy alongside all the usual amenities you'd expect from a high-end hotel.
The spa, boutiques, and reception space, however, take a back seat to the rooms themselves. Spacious and airy, each comes with a marble bathroom and balcony views as standard. The attention to detail here is off the scale, with soft furnishings, exquisite art, and the hotel's signature décor of warm beige and gold trim throughout. Rooms start at $2,500 a night, which will get you a comfortable 377 square feet. For the impressive 2,347 square feet of Suite Impériale, expect to pay an eye-watering $43,500. This ode to the opulence of Versailles is, as the name suggests, a place fit for royalty or whatever passes for the upper echelons of society in the modern world.
Cheval Blanc Paris
The Cheval Blanc sits on the banks of the Seine just across the Pont-Neuf, Paris' oldest standing bridge. Designed by celebrated French Architect Henri Sauvage, the building is an Art Deco masterpiece of sumptuous elegance, comfort, and style. Indeed, it is a landmark in and of itself. In 2024, the Cheval Blanc ranked No. 4 in the 50 Best Hotels Guide. The hotel has 72 rooms and suites that offer panoramic views of the city, including landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, and Théâtre du Châtelet. Rooms with such views hover perilously close to the $2,500 mark, depending on the season. A sprawling 3,775 square feet duplex suite with terrace dining and 24/7 majordomo service is available by request. The lack of pricing on display is a reminder that if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it.
This is not to say only the ultra-wealthy can enjoy all this hotel has to offer. There is a wellness center and an outdoor terrace that is the perfect hire for prestigious events. The Cheval Blanc is no slouch when it comes to gastronomic delights. Visitors can choose from a Michelin-star brasserie, a ritualized Japanese dining experience, or fine Italian dining. Ultimately, the hotel's location at the beating heart of the City of Light remains its most obvious draw. The Louvre is within walking distance, and the Catacombs of Paris are a little way across the bridge (check out Paris' most unusual destination worth visiting). Additionally, its proximity to the river brings new meaning to a midnight walk through Paris or a quiet lunch cruise through the city of light. Here's a tourist trap to avoid in Paris.
Hôtel Rochechouart
The Roaring Twenties were a time of urban renewal in Paris, an age of Jazz, fashion, and radical politics. Hotels began to spring up to cope with the influx of visitors searching for that elusive slice of Parisian art de vivre. In some instances, the guesthouses were oversized, garrulous affairs. In the case of Rochechouart, it was all about the boutique experience.
Situated in the Montmartre district, this 105-room lodging house first opened its doors in 1929, and many of its original deco features remain intact. Elevators are things of wrought iron and levers, marble stairs spiral their way up the building, and bars are of patterned wood set against alabaster finishing. The rooms are smaller here yet affordable as a result. A standard room costs as little as $170 a night, and even a family suite clocks in at just over $500.
For that, you'll get to enjoy one of the most elegant stays in the city without having to resort to a bank loan. There are two on-site restaurants: the Marguerite de Rochechouart specializes in brasserie-style dining, while the Citrons et Huîtres is a place of Brittany oysters, aperitif, and quick bites. Throw in a rooftop bar and basement dance hall, and you have something of a unique experience at hand, one well worth a return visit or two.
Four Seasons George V
The Four Seasons Hotel in Paris is another establishment with a reputation that precedes it. Unsurprisingly, it's an Art Deco landmark, and, like the Bulgari, its position within the Golden Triangle marks it as a guesthouse of distinction. Such a locale means Eiffel Tower views, luxury shopping at your doorstep, and, of course, access to some of the finest cuisine the city has to offer. Not that you'll need to leave the hotel to experience such gastronomic delights. The hotel has six Michelin stars spread across several restaurants, including the three-starred Le Cinq, offering French modern cuisine in luxurious surroundings.
Rooms are spacious, with the cheapest coming in at just under $2,200 for a variable 398 to 430 square feet. King-sized beds are standard, and there is an emphasis on elegant, understated designs that promote style with tangible substance. Duplex suites cost over $10,000 a night, and the Royal suite is another if-you-have-to-ask-you-cannot-afford-it affair. There is an eclectic range of spa treatments on offer, as well as an onsite boutique, courtyard dining experience, and no fewer than nine separate ballrooms. It all comes together to create the kind of magical stay that Four Seasons hotels are so well known for.
How we chose these hotels
Our familiarity with Paris means we know these hotels quite well. Although we have not stayed in all of them, we've dined in most, and for those we have not, we know them by reputation. Explore cross-referenced this knowledge with lists of the best hotels in Paris, checked prices on their respective websites, and paid close attention to reviews. This process helped create this necessary bespoke list. Other fine hotels exist, but there is little question about the quality of the establishment on display in this story.