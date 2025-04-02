One Of The World's Largest Swimming Pools Is A Giant And Dreamy South American Gem In A World-Class Resort

Suit up, adventure lovers — it's time to take a dive in a pool so big, it feels like an ocean. Located in Algarrobo along the central coast of Chile, this jaw-dropping place once held the world record for being the largest swimming pool on Earth. It's a man-made wonder that you simply have to see, or better yet swim in, to believe. Featuring state-of-the-art filtration and sustainable technology, this massive 3,000-foot-long beachfront pool cost a whopping $2 billion to complete. Resembling a tropical lagoon, its crystal-clear waters are used for all kinds of aquatic activities, including scuba diving, sailing, and paddling. Situated on the grounds of the luxury resort San Alfonso del Mar, the pool is just one of many premium amenities enjoyed by guests. You could easily spend your entire vacation indulging in all the spoils offered at the resort, but if you're up for an adventure, there's no shortage of incredible things to see and do in the area.

Chile is a breathtaking country with extraordinary biodiversity, and is undoubtedly one of the top bucket-list destinations for a vacation to South America. The central coast puts Chile's natural beauty on full display, and Algarrobo is the ultimate gateway to all of this region's beautiful sights. Located just under 70 miles west of Santiago, Algarrobo is easily accessible by car, taxi, bus, or private shuttle. Algarrobo is a walkable city and enjoys convenient transit access to other nearby hot spots like Valparaíso and Viña del Mar. Let's dive into everything you need to know about this colossal swimming pool and the must-visit destinations surrounding it.