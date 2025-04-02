One Of The World's Largest Swimming Pools Is A Giant And Dreamy South American Gem In A World-Class Resort
Suit up, adventure lovers — it's time to take a dive in a pool so big, it feels like an ocean. Located in Algarrobo along the central coast of Chile, this jaw-dropping place once held the world record for being the largest swimming pool on Earth. It's a man-made wonder that you simply have to see, or better yet swim in, to believe. Featuring state-of-the-art filtration and sustainable technology, this massive 3,000-foot-long beachfront pool cost a whopping $2 billion to complete. Resembling a tropical lagoon, its crystal-clear waters are used for all kinds of aquatic activities, including scuba diving, sailing, and paddling. Situated on the grounds of the luxury resort San Alfonso del Mar, the pool is just one of many premium amenities enjoyed by guests. You could easily spend your entire vacation indulging in all the spoils offered at the resort, but if you're up for an adventure, there's no shortage of incredible things to see and do in the area.
Chile is a breathtaking country with extraordinary biodiversity, and is undoubtedly one of the top bucket-list destinations for a vacation to South America. The central coast puts Chile's natural beauty on full display, and Algarrobo is the ultimate gateway to all of this region's beautiful sights. Located just under 70 miles west of Santiago, Algarrobo is easily accessible by car, taxi, bus, or private shuttle. Algarrobo is a walkable city and enjoys convenient transit access to other nearby hot spots like Valparaíso and Viña del Mar. Let's dive into everything you need to know about this colossal swimming pool and the must-visit destinations surrounding it.
Take a swim in one of the world's largest pools
This ocean-like saltwater pool is a breathtaking feat of craftsmanship. It spans over half a mile in length, with a surface area of nearly 20 acres. It also holds 66 million gallons of water, and despite this, it boasts minimal water and energy consumption. The pool runs on sustainable technology that minimizes energy use while keeping the water in crystal-clear condition. The builders of the record-breaking swimming pool, Crystal Lagoons, say that "this technology requires only 2% of what conventional pool filtration systems use." In the summer, the calm aquamarine waters stay at a pleasant temperature that is significantly warmer than the neighboring chilly Pacific. The pool also provides the perfect conditions for fun water sports like sailing and kayaking. The resort even offers scuba diving lessons and the chance to soar down a giant water slide.
While the pool is undoubtedly the standout feature at San Alfonso del Mar, the resort spares no expense on top-tier luxury amenities for its guests, including multiple soccer fields, volleyball and tennis courts, golf facilities, paragliding adventures, and a fitness center with sweeping views. The beach club is another main attraction, featuring a spa, jacuzzis, saunas, a scenic restaurant, an open-air amphitheater, a terrace, and all kinds of entertainment for families, kids, and couples alike. Furthermore, the resort's SubAqua Café has the largest aquarium in Chile and is home to 60 local species. Also, you'll never miss out on a spectacular sunset as the five-star resort is built in a pyramid-style design for unmatched views of the ocean and Algarrobo Beach.
Must-visit attractions near San Alfonso del Mar
While the resort is a destination in and of itself, there are so many beautiful spots worth exploring along Chile's central coast. Foodies will not be able to resist the incredible restaurant scene in town, where fresh ceviche and mouthwatering Chilean cuisine are served in abundance. Algarrobo is also home to fantastic beaches, including Playa Canelillo, known for its beautiful turquoise waters, white sand, and lush pine forests. The breezy conditions in Algarrobo are ideal for kite and windsurfing, enjoyed by beginners and pros alike. Just a 30-minute drive down the coast is the dreamy artistic town of Isla Negra, where the late Nobel Prize-winning poet Pablo Neruda once lived. Chile also happens to be one of the world's best destinations to view penguins; among the most famous viewing spots in the country is an island near Algarrobo called Islote Pájaros Niños, where Humboldt and Magellanic penguins are known to roam. Guided excursions are available from Algarrobo to see these adorable creatures at close range.
A short drive north of Algarrobo is the UNESCO World Heritage City of Valparaíso, an underrated seaside city that is like Barcelona without the crowds. It's known for its multicolored homes, hilly landscape, bohemian flair, and vibrant art community. The narrow streets and staircases are an adventure to navigate, with extraordinary views and gems to discover around every corner. Be sure to visit Cerro Concepción, a bustling neighborhood in Valparaíso steeped in fascinating history. Ride the vintage Queen Victoria elevator to see the city from a different point of view. Bordering Valparaíso is Viña del Mar, a stunning destination known as Chile's "Garden City," complete with breathtaking architecture, sandy beaches, and museums.