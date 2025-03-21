The Best European Countries To Visit In 2025 For Culture, Charm And Food, According To Research

From bustling bazaars and medieval fortresses to modern art museums and sparkling Mediterranean waters, there's nothing quite like a European getaway. America may have the wide open road, but the Old World is where savvy travelers flock for culture, charm, and unforgettable food. And if excellence is what you're after, why settle for just any destination?

In 2025, let's get out of our own backyard and expand our horizons (and tastebuds). Don't just settle for the cheapest package deal your travel agent has to offer — tailor your 2025 getaway to be as cosmopolitan as you are. Whether you fantasize about sipping wine in a sun-drenched vineyard or indulging in cutting-edge gastronomy, this year is the perfect time to take your travel game up a notch.

We've done the research to pinpoint the hottest European countries for a 2025 vacation, whether due to emerging culinary scenes, major arts and culture events, or newfound global buzz. So whether you're after world-class museums, stunning landscapes, or the perfect plate of local cuisine, these trending destinations are guaranteed to satisfy your wanderlust.