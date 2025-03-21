The Best European Countries To Visit In 2025 For Culture, Charm And Food, According To Research
From bustling bazaars and medieval fortresses to modern art museums and sparkling Mediterranean waters, there's nothing quite like a European getaway. America may have the wide open road, but the Old World is where savvy travelers flock for culture, charm, and unforgettable food. And if excellence is what you're after, why settle for just any destination?
In 2025, let's get out of our own backyard and expand our horizons (and tastebuds). Don't just settle for the cheapest package deal your travel agent has to offer — tailor your 2025 getaway to be as cosmopolitan as you are. Whether you fantasize about sipping wine in a sun-drenched vineyard or indulging in cutting-edge gastronomy, this year is the perfect time to take your travel game up a notch.
We've done the research to pinpoint the hottest European countries for a 2025 vacation, whether due to emerging culinary scenes, major arts and culture events, or newfound global buzz. So whether you're after world-class museums, stunning landscapes, or the perfect plate of local cuisine, these trending destinations are guaranteed to satisfy your wanderlust.
Monaco
You might not have heard of it before, but Europe's second-smallest country is an underrated Mediterranean slice of coastal paradise. Bigger only than the Vatican City, the Principality of Monaco is hidden away on the French Riviera and is known as a billionaire's playground. With casinos galore and speed boats at the ready, you'll be able to channel your inner Bill Gates for the weekend while vacationing in this glistening grotto of a country.
Monaco appeared on the international radar in a big way in 1956 through the marriage of cinema star Grace Kelly to the then-future monarch, Rainier III, Prince of Monaco. Ever since Hitchcock's muse said "I do," Monaco has been associated with glamor and romance. It's on the up-and-up, too, with the country's tourism sector reporting a 17.6% increase in tourist numbers in 2023. Be one of the first in 2025 to explore this European hidden gem — book a trip to coincide with Formula 1's annual Monaco Grand Prix event or maybe just one to coincide with the lush summer weather, allowing you to lounge out in the shade of superyachts docked in Fontvieille. No matter your predilection, Monaco will serve up a new kind of vacation on a silver platter.
Latvia
Food lovers will rejoice in the Baltic nation of Latvia, which offers a spectacular blend of the old and the new. Wander through the Riga Central Market in the nation's capital, where you can taste kotletes, pīrāgi, and more, not to mention shop for fish fresh from the River Daugava. If fine dining is more your style, you'll be pleased to hear that the first MICHELIN Guide to Latvia was just launched in 2024.
Paired with the buzzing arts scene, this has earned Latvia the nickname "Rising Star of the Baltics." Expect riverside strolls, Art Nouveau spires, and Christmas markets exploding with Old World maximalism. There's a reason why this nation was voted the best Baltic destination by the European Best Destinations organization, with tourist numbers seeing a 14% uptick in 2024. Book your trip in time for the annual Riga Opera Festival or perhaps during the holiday season, when legendary Latvian gingerbread is added to the menu.
Croatia
Looking to discover new natural wonders? Croatia's Plitvice Lakes National Park looks like Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon combined. Plus, as environmental consciousness is on the rise in 2025, you'll be pleased to hear that this tiny country is known for having the cleanest water for swimming in all of Europe.
From the sparkling lakes in the aforementioned Plitvice Lakes National Park to the cerulean waters of the Adriatic Sea, Croatia is a nature lover's paradise. Blending sun-kissed Mediterranean culture with the rich folk traditions of Slavic culture, you can catch a swim in the morning, view an ancient fortress before lunch, and top it all off at one of the country's legendary nightlife spots.
The coastal city of Dubrovnik is home to the UNESCO-listed Stari Grad ("Old City"), boasting stone walls that date back to the 1500s, gothic palaces, and charming cobblestone squares. Nearby Cavtat is impressive in its own right, having been dubbed "New St. Tropez," signaling a rise in the quality of accommodation and the number of Americans flocking to its clean and colorful beaches.
Belgium
Rick Steves once declared that this underrated country is Europe's "best kept secret." Although Belgium has been living in its more powerful neighbors' shadows for a while, 2025 is predicted to be the year this melting pot steps into the limelight. Boasting an exotic mixture of English, French, and German cultures, Belgium is a riverside hub of beer, beauty, and battlefield history.
The standout? By far, it's the food culture. Get ready to loosen those belts because no trip to this tiny European nation would be complete without signature dishes like moules-frites (mussels and fries), Belgian waffles (of course), and creamy waterzooi. Several pints also must be ordered, as Belgian beer culture is unmatched, producing nearly 1,500 different types of brews.
While cities like Bruges, Brussels, and Antwerp are considered the nation's heavy hitters, Namur has recently been voted the "Best City Break in Europe 2025" by travelers. With a predominantly French-speaking population, glistening views of the Meuse and Sambre rivers, and a high number of free parks and green spaces, this hidden gem within a hidden gem could make for a truly out-of-the-box getaway this year.
Portugal
From palm trees to paella to pastéis de nata, Portugal has got it all. This Iberian hot spot is a must-visit in 2025, offering a coffee-rich blend of European history, seaside charm, and a culinary scene that is on the rise. From the busy market streets of Lisbon to the wine-rich valleys of the Douro, Portugal delivers culture at every turn. History buffs will especially be excited by the older city of Porto, where you can shop for souvenirs in the vibrant Ribeira (riverside) district and snap pics of the gold-gilded São Francisco Church known for its impressive baroque facade.
Looking for a beach break? Resort towns and tiny enclaves alike in the Algarve region offer stunning views of the Atlantic coast as well as some of the best seafood you'll ever eat, not to mention some seriously breathtaking beaches. Travelers are catching on, with the country's tourism sector reporting a 13.3% increase in overnight stays in 2024. Why not be one of the first in 2025 to see what all the fuss is about?
Greece
Seaside luxury never goes out of style. Need proof? You only need to look at Greece's travel numbers. The home of Zeus, Hercules, and countless mythic heroes logged a record-breaking year for international arrivals in 2024, finally exceeding pre-pandemic figures, and this momentum is expected to keep surging in 2025.
Take a bite of the blue-topped scenery and delicious baklava — everyone else is doing it! Whether you're wandering through the ruins of Athens, soaking up the sun on a whitewashed terrace in Santorini, or discovering the rugged beauty of Crete, Greece delivers a perfect blend of culture and relaxation. The country's unmatched historical landmarks — from the Acropolis to the Windmills of Mykonos — make it a dream for history buffs and romantics alike, transporting you back to the time when some of the world's earliest poets, Sappho and Homer, roamed the olive-dusted hills.
Surrounded by some of the bluest water you'll ever see, Greece is also a prime location to indulge in fresh seafood. Creamy feta, grilled souvlaki, and local wines pad out the rest of the menu, rivaling the best culinary scenes in Europe. With sustainable tourism initiatives on the rise and previously under-the-radar islands like Milos quickly gaining popularity online, Greece is only getting more exciting for travelers. So whether you're after ancient wonders, an easy suntan, or a plate of the best moussaka of your life, Greece in 2025 promises an unforgettable adventure.
Italy
It's one of the cradles of Western civilization, and in 2025, Italy is set to be one of the most irresistible destinations in all of Europe. With jaw-dropping landmarks and landscapes and a culinary scene so iconic, its recipes have been exported to almost every corner of the globe, il Bel Paese (the Beautiful Country) needs to be experienced first-hand.
Although it's just one boot-shaped nation, Italy is a choose-your-own-adventure kind of destination. Travelers have seemingly endless options; you can roam the ancient ruins of Rome, glide your way through Venice's canals, or sip wine in the more remote hills and vineyards of Tuscany. No matter where you go, though, every corner of Italy is sure to feel like a candy-colored postcard.
Art lovers will clutch their hearts, as Italy is home to countless world-class museums like the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice and the Uffizi Gallery in Florence. But let's be honest; the food alone is reason enough to visit. From piping-hot Neapolitan pizza and handmade pasta to creamy gelato and rich espresso, Italian flavors are the blueprint for foodie indulgence. Beyond its iconic spots, travelers in 2025 will also find new reasons to explore, with emerging wine regions and hidden gems like the Dolomites stepping into the spotlight. Whether you're looking for romance, adventure, or simply the perfect plate of carbonara, Italy remains an unrivaled destination that will never go out of style.
Norway
Adventure seekers and museum-goers will feel right at home in Norway. From the dramatic fjords to the cosmopolitan streets of Oslo, this Nordic nation is a feast for the senses. Chase the Northern Lights in the city of Tromsø or hike the breathtaking cliffs of Preikestolen.
More bookish? There's nowhere else in the world that boasts as much Viking history as Norway. Book your tickets to the Midgard Viking Centre in Horten, which includes a reconstruction of one of the grandest Viking halls on record, or walk the streets of Kaupang Viking town in Larvik. As for the arts, these frosty cities are home to some real cutting-edge Scandinavian design as well as world-class museums like The Munch Museum, an entire gallery devoted to painter Edvard Munch, creator of "The Scream."
While these cultural offerings have also been on the menu, interest in a Norwegian vacation has skyrocketed recently with the internet hopping on the "Noctourism" (nocturnal travel) trend. With the aurora borealis sparkling in the skies and long, Arctic winters making way for unique hygge events, Norway is the perfect destination to try out your own nocto-holiday.
Iceland
It's "the year of Iceland," says Jennifer Schwartz, a partner at travel company Authentic Explorations (speaking to The New York Times). In 2025, astute travelers are forgoing some of the more basic European destinations, like Paris or London, in favor of this icy Pandora's box of wildlife, culture, and icebergs. Iceland is Europe like you've never seen it before, unfurling out before you as a surreal blend of otherworldly landscapes, mystical Nordic culture, and an underrated food scene. Nicknamed the "Land of Fire and Ice," breathtaking waterfalls, steaming geysers, Northern Lights, and, of course, the iconic black sand beaches await you.
Iceland's gothic black coasts need to be seen to be believed; for an unmatched experience, head to the famous Reynisfjara beach. The capital city of Reykjavík is rife with top-starred restaurants that specialize in Nordic dishes. Try Íslenski Barinn, Matarkjallarinn, or KOL Restaurant for cultural-specific delicacies like horse jerky and lamb chops with lava salt butter.
Montenegro
Surround yourself with dramatic lakes and mountains at Kotor, one of Montenegro's highlights. Not only is Montenegro easy on the budget, but this Mediterranean jewel will pack a real punch on your 2025 travel itinerary. Though this Balkan nation has long been overshadowed by neighboring Croatia, experts project that Montenegro's annual tourist numbers will reach 3.4 million by 2028.
Get ahead of the curve and add this tiny mountainous locale to your travel rotation. Your Instagram followers will surely be treated with images of breathtaking landscapes, from the cobalt beaches of the Adriatic Sea to the epic peaks of Durmitor National Park. Travel back to the days of the Byzantine Empire, exploring the facades and markets dotted around the eternally underrated capital city of Podgorica.
Elsewhere, the city of Budva is also known for its glorious beaches and charming eateries, and the old royal capital of Cetinje is a treasure trove of elegant architecture and defiant traditions. Cetinje is also the perfect base for exploring the Njegoš Mausoleum, perched high in the mountains of Lovćen National Park. Throw in the charms of Ulcinj, Herceg Novi, Luštica Bay, and more, and you've got your new favorite country.
Ireland
With Irish stars like Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan having big moments in 2024, is it any surprise that the motherland is set for a successful 2025? There are not many travel experiences better than an adventure through the life-affirming emerald green landscapes of beautiful Éire. Who wouldn't want to spend their days wandering through dramatic cliffsides cozying up in a lively pub, and maybe even kissing the Blarney Stone for a little extra luck?
Ireland is a country where history and mythology blend seamlessly, whether you're exploring ancient castles, the fairy folk, or retracing the steps of literary greats like Oscar Wilde. Ireland's epic coastline, from the dramatic Cliffs of Moher to the windswept Wild Atlantic Way, offers the kind of vistas most people will only get the chance to experience via the big screen.
Bustling cities like Dublin and Galway buzz with music, banter, and some of the friendliest locals you'll ever meet. And the food? Forget any jokes you've heard about bland meals — modern Irish cuisine is having a serious moment, with over 20 MICHELIN star restaurants packed into this tiny island. Farm-fresh ingredients, world-class seafood, and a booming whiskey and craft beer scene make for pure foodie joy. Whether you're toasting with a pint of Guinness, breaking into a jig to some live folk music, or hiking through misty mountains, Ireland in 2025 promises a trip filled with charm and a whole lot of craic.
Switzerland
Europe is full of gorgeous destinations nestled along the Mediterranean with sun-drenched views, but snow-capped cities are fewer and further between. That's one of the reasons why Switzerland is set to be one of 2025's swoon-worthy vacation spots. To experience storybook villages, towering white peaks, and some of the best chocolate on the planet, book your tickets today for one of the many scenic Swiss locations.
For the sporty traveler, Zermatt is your best bet for a skiing adventure, but Lake Geneva offers some more tranquil European glamor. No matter which city you mark on your map, Cinderella-esque châteaux, rolling vineyards, and medieval cathedrals are just a few of the landmarks that await you. While tourist numbers took a nosedive during the COVID-19 era, they have been slowly climbing ever since, with the numbers expected to keep rising in 2025.
Hop on the trend and check out this unique and frosty Central European nation for yourself. A confectionary swirl of French, German, and Italian culture, Switzerland is the only place where you can reach Alpine heights one day and indulge in the most cheese and chocolate you can handle the next. Looking for an especially unique experience? Hop on a high-altitude train ride through the Alps for some unbeatable Christmas movie-like beauty no matter the time of year.
Turkey
East meets West in this colorful country. Turkey is a hot travel destination this year, and once you learn of its ancient ruins, natural wonders, and bustling bazaars, you won't be in the least bit surprised. As a transcontinental nation, only part of Turkey is considered to be a part of Europe, while a larger portion resides firmly in Asia.
With this said, there couldn't be a more unique way to experience Europe than by following its borders to their Easternmost limits. Imagine exploring Istanbul's grand mosques and museums by day, then cruising the Bosphorus waterway at sunset with a cup of traditional Turkish tea in hand. History buffs can step back in time at Ephesus, while adventure seekers can soar over the surreal rock formations of Cappadocia in a hot air balloon. Keep an eye out for the cinnamon and crimson-colored "fairy chimneys," spire-like rock formations that define the arid region.
There are 131 MICHELIN star restaurants across Turkey, meaning those who enjoy the finer things in life are sure to be in sensory bliss. Think bold spices, sizzling kebabs, and the sticky sweetness of syrupy baklava. The tourist numbers for 2024 saw a 9.8% increase from the previous year, and 2025 is expected to repeat the pattern, making this your year to finally make the leap to see this culturally rich nation.
Methodology
To determine the best European countries to visit in 2025 for culture, charm, and food, we analyzed expert travel rankings and conferred with reports by travel industry insiders to help predict the destinations that will be all over our social media feeds this year. Our selection process focused on four key factors: rising tourist numbers, rich cultural heritage, undeniable charm (think spice-filled markets and 16th-century cathedrals), and, of course, an outstanding culinary scene.
We examined everything from world-class museums and historic landmarks to picturesque streets, welcoming atmospheres, and local specialties that define each country's food culture. We also considered emerging travel trends, looking at destinations that are gaining international attention due to new cultural initiatives, sustainable tourism efforts, or fresh culinary hotspots. Additionally, we factored in the overall travel experience, prioritizing countries with cheaper price tags, accessible outings, and diverse hotspots that cater to all types of travelers.
In the end, we were able to curate a list of the nations most likely to provide top-tier culture, charm, and food in the months ahead — whether that means indulging in Michelin-starred meals, catching a historic train journey, or booking tickets to the opera.