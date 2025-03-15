The Most Common American 'Italian' Dishes You Really Shouldn't Try To Order In Italy

It's far from a secret that Italians are known for their amazing food. With a deep-seated food culture and rich culinary traditions, Italy is no short of a paradise for foodies. While tourists should expect their meals to be delicious, with regional variety and local ingredients, they should not expect their meals to be, well, American. Although this may seem obvious, as it turns out, many of the foods we are used to seeing in Italian restaurants and homes across the United States are not exactly traditional. Many of the classics that we know and love came about at the end of the 19th century and into the 20th century when a wave of Italian immigration to the U.S. led to many Italian food items evolving to utilize more accessible ingredients and appeal to Americanized palates.

We've rounded up some of the dishes you should avoid ordering, so you don't risk embarrassing yourself or being disappointed. When possible, we've included alternatives you can order instead. This way, you can satisfy any potential craving or find a familiar favorite, just in its more authentic Italian form. And while you're there, if you run into any restaurants serving up any of these items (or even just with a multilingual menu) — you'll want to turn around immediately. With so much amazing food throughout the country, you don't want to waste your time at an overrated tourist trap.