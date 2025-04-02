The Endlessly Vibrant Neighborhood In Los Angeles That Is A Bibliophile's Dream Come True
If you have yet to venture into Downtown Los Angeles, you're missing out — it's one of the best things to do in all of Southern California. Teeming with museums and opulent architecture, this endlessly vibrant destination is one of LA's most walkable neighborhoods. If you're a history buff or art enthusiast, without question, Downtown Los Angeles is for you. This also holds true for book lovers. From an epic public library to literary-themed eateries, Downtown Los Angeles has places bibliophiles could only dream of. If you want to embark on a page-turning adventure in this part of town, start in the Financial District, home to the Los Angeles Central Library.
Completed in 1926 and open daily, literary greats like Octavia E. Butler and Charles Bukowski were known to be fixtures here. You don't need a library card to explore this magnificent Art Deco structure. Step inside to be entranced by its stately beauty and intricate art-filled interior. A highlight is the elaborate ceiling rotunda located in the Goodhue Building. Do you want even more insight into the Central Library's design? Free one-hour guided tours are frequently offered. Head to the Central Library's website to view their tour schedule and plan your visit.
Of course, you can always grab a book and look for a comfortable corner to read. With eight floors, this should be a relatively easy task. While you're there, check out The Library Store. The shelves are stocked with Los Angeles and literary-themed gifts, including tote bags, bookmarks, socks, and stationery. If you need fresh air, head outside to take a stroll in the scenic Maguire Gardens.
Wine and dine at these bookish establishments in Downtown Los Angeles, California
If your stomach is rumbling at the end of your time at the Central Library, you don't have to venture far for a good meal. Steps away is Settecento. Located in the Maguire Gardens, this Italian eatery serves an assortment of pasta and pizza dishes. Although users on Yelp and Google are impressed by the high-quality cuisine, they also universally praise Settecento's style and design, undoubtedly inspired by the Central Library. As one individual on Yelp explained, "The inside decor is spectacular, especially if you're a musician and/or bibliophile: violins hanging from the ceiling and pylons made of books."
If the weather is agreeable (as it often is in Los Angeles), enjoy your meal outside for lovely views of the city and Central Library. Reservations for Settecento can be made on their website. If you're only craving a light bite or a drink, happy hour is offered daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the time of this writing. Note that the Central Library and Settecento share a parking lot. If you're not in the mood for Italian or are perhaps in need of a nightcap, there's another option.
A short walk away from the Central Library and Settecento is Library Bar. It features a cozy study-like setting complete with bookshelves and tufted leather sofas. Here, you can indulge in literary-inspired cocktails like the vodka-based adventures of blackberry finn and a tequila mockingbird. As for food, you'll find fries, sliders, and burgers, along with other munchies on the menu. Take into account that the kitchen does close before the bar itself shuts down for the night. Happy Hour is available Monday to Friday. Settecento and Library Bar are open daily.
Lose yourself in the aisles of The Last Bookstore in Downtown Los Angeles, California
Essential to any Downtown Los Angeles itinerary is The Last Bookstore, the ultimate destination for any bookworm. It's located in the Historic Core, about a 10-minute walk from the Central Library. With two stories of new and used books, you can easily spend hours here searching for your next read. Speaking to Los Angeles Downtown News, Josh Spencer, founder and owner of The Last Bookstore, stated, "We have a unique selection of books, in terms of the depth and breadth of what we offer, that you're not going to find anywhere else in LA."
Moreover, The Last Bookstore sells records and has an arts and rare book annex with an eclectic mix of collectibles. However, there's yet even more to explore. Did you know that The Last Bookstore was once a bank? Dating back to 1914, remnants of this past can be seen throughout the building. This includes the horror vault on the second floor, where you'll discover an array of spine-chilling novels. Likewise, the second floor (aka the labyrinth) features a few art galleries, as well as an Instagram-famous book tunnel, the picture-perfect spot for capturing your time at this Los Angeles landmark.
The Last Bookstore is open daily. Depending on the size of your bag, you might have to check it in upon entering. Keep in mind that Downtown Los Angeles is readily accessible via public transportation. If driving, paid parking lots are plentiful. Make sure to bring cash, as many lots do not accept cards. Are you coming from out of town and looking to stay in the neighborhood? Read about the historic hotel in Downtown LA that's a lush oasis.