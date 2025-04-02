SoCal's Legendary 'You Buy We Fry' Fish Market Is A Historic, Award-Winning Seafood Lover's Mecca

The story of how the San Pedro Fish Market came to be all started with Mackey Ungaro, and his 15-year-old son and nephew, Henry Ungaro and Tommy Amalfitano. Since then, the family-owned establishment has flourished for over four generations, garnering a few Guinness World Records and even a reality docuseries, "Kings of Fi$h." The "you buy, we fry" offering, which is what makes the market unique, means that customers get to pick fresh seafood from the market and the cooks will prepare it to their liking. In terms of offerings, the market's menu is pretty expansive. From a shrimp plate served a la plancha with veggies and garlic bread to sweet and spicy calamari, there are options for every palate. Signature seafood trays are a specialty, try the Harbor Tray which includes shrimp, lobster, salmon, calamari, and more for up to six people. We promise you won't be disappointed.

To take your tastebuds on a mouth-watering journey, check out the San Pedro Fish Market's harborside location at 706 South Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro. If you want a vibe that feels a little more like date night, the market boasts a couple of other locations, like its Long Beach location in the marina. Getting here is pretty easy, most visitors will fly into LAX and then drive 30 to 40 minutes south, but you can also fly into Long Beach Airport (aka America's coolest airport). After filling your tummy with seafood, hit the Pacific Coast Highway and drive the seaside to explore some of the most underrated beach towns in California. It's the perfect way to end an ocean-fueled day in the gorgeous Golden State.