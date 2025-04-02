Tucked Away In Mallorca's Picturesque Cove Is One Of The World's Best Beaches With Majestic Cliffs
Spain's Balearic Islands lie east of the mainland in the Mediterranean Sea. They are split between a handful of smaller eastern and larger western islands. Some names might sound very familiar to you, like the iconic yet overrated party destination, Ibiza. Then there are the underrated, beautiful Spanish islands you probably haven't heard of, like Cabrera and maybe even Formentera.
But the largest of the Balearics, Mallorca, is as well-known as it is stunning. As of 2024, it was estimated that the island would welcome nearly 20 million visitors, a very robust number, especially when compared to the local population of around 965,000 people. Undoubtedly, many of these tourists are sun seekers looking to relax on one (or several) of the island's 262 beaches. One of the top spots that might be on their list? Caló des Moro (or Cala del Moro, with cala translating to cove in Spanish), is an idyllic cove situated on the southeast side of Mallorca that's enveloped by tree-lined cliffs and see-through turquoise waters. This locale is currently ranked No. 11 on the World's 50 Best Beaches list— and it lives up to the hype.
The journey to Caló des Moro
For those traveling to Caló des Moro via land, prepare for a somewhat arduous yet well-worth-it expedition. If your home base is in Palma, the island's capital as well as its friendliest city, your day would start with a 45-minute drive just past the town of Santanyí. Once you've arrived at a nearby parking lot, you'll have to follow one of two paths to get down to the cove. One path has better views but also includes a dirt path with steep inclines at points. (I took this route and found it to be more challenging than I was expecting in my flimsy flip-flops). Of course, if this sounds like too much hassle, why not visit by boat? Frankly, with the countless number of tourists flocking to Caló des Moro, this would be a far more peaceful way to take in the scenery. Consider a day tour from a nearby port like Sa Ràpita.
Another thing to note: Caló des Moro doesn't have any facilities like bathrooms or snack bars. Remember to pack a fair amount of water, both for your short hike and hours of sunbathing ahead. Also, be careful where you park. If a car park is full, you may be tempted to park on the street, but pay close attention to any yellow lines or signage on the street that may indicate your car might be politely removed while you're gone.
When you should visit Caló des Moro
As you might expect, summer is prime time to soak up Mallorca's golden rays. From June to September, you'll find mostly dry, sunny days and average highs hovering in the mid-80s. Any seasoned traveler who has visited Europe in the summer will tell you that avoiding crowds is next to impossible, especially at these idyllic beach destinations. Still, the draw of floating in azure waters and basking in unadulterated sunshine is often worth it.
Setting up shop at Caló des Moro is a little precarious, as there is a small swath of sand quite close to the water, leaving only one other place for you to drop your towels and relax — the top of surrounding (oftentimes jagged) rock formations. I visited in July and remember only being able to snag a very small sitting area a bit higher up, where I had to traverse my way down a bit to the sea. That being said, considering a trip in May or October, the island's still-balmy shoulder season, might be wise to ensure your slice of rock is that much bigger.