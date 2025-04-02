Tucked Away In Mallorca's Picturesque Cove Is One Of The World's Best Beaches With Majestic Cliffs

Spain's Balearic Islands lie east of the mainland in the Mediterranean Sea. They are split between a handful of smaller eastern and larger western islands. Some names might sound very familiar to you, like the iconic yet overrated party destination, Ibiza. Then there are the underrated, beautiful Spanish islands you probably haven't heard of, like Cabrera and maybe even Formentera.

But the largest of the Balearics, Mallorca, is as well-known as it is stunning. As of 2024, it was estimated that the island would welcome nearly 20 million visitors, a very robust number, especially when compared to the local population of around 965,000 people. Undoubtedly, many of these tourists are sun seekers looking to relax on one (or several) of the island's 262 beaches. One of the top spots that might be on their list? Caló des Moro (or Cala del Moro, with cala translating to cove in Spanish), is an idyllic cove situated on the southeast side of Mallorca that's enveloped by tree-lined cliffs and see-through turquoise waters. This locale is currently ranked No. 11 on the World's 50 Best Beaches list— and it lives up to the hype.