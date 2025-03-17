Arizona's Chic Route 66 Hotel Near A Grand Canyon Entrance Has Scenic Helicopter Tours And Western Charm
Route 66 and the Grand Canyon are two great iconic American destinations that meet in Williams, Arizona. Just an hour's drive from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Williams is one of the most fun and unique towns to visit near a national park and charms visitors with its classic, small-town feel. That makes it a natural fit for Trailborn, the chic new hotel catering to outdoor adventurers. Trailborn aims to be a refined base camp, providing mid-price accommodations and excursions that make the most of America's natural treasures.
The Trailborn Grand Canyon hotel is conveniently located right off Route 66 in Williams, giving it an authentic Western feel. The hotel offers guided hikes into the canyon by day and astrophotography and stargazing by night. You can also take an Agave cocktail class, if you prefer. The hotel also advertises family-friendly scavenger hunts and games to keep the little ones as happy as the adults. It's all part of the Trailborn spirit to make each hotel unique to its location. "Authenticity and designing for the location is one of the critical pieces of creating the right brand here," explained Mike Weiss, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Trailborn on the Defining Hospitality podcast, "If we came in and dropped the same box in every one of these locations, it just wouldn't be the type of experience these guests are looking for."
Trailborn is a boutique basecamp for Grand Canyon adventures
Like many of its locations, the Trailborn Grand Canyon was once an older property that is now completely renovated and retrofitted for the modern customer. Think less motel and motor lodge and more chic boutique for the adventurer. Its location at the edge of a forested park means visitors are steps away from hiking trails. It's also next door to the retro Canyon Coaster Adventure Park, a nostalgic fun ride for all ages, and a short distance from Bearizona, the state's unique wildlife park.
Add to that Trailborn's commitment to local design aesthetics and this hotel makes for the perfect base camp for your visit to Grand Canyon National Park. Velvet headboards and leather-stitched lamps are nods to the hotel's Western locale but finishing touches like step-in showers complete the rooms with modern conveniences. Working with the award-winning design firm, Lake Flato, the hotel features a sleek, wood-paneled saloon (where the agave cocktail magic happens), an outdoor pool, and a hot tub with an adjacent fireplace lounge. The hotel is also revamping a local institution on the site, Miss Kitty's Southwestern Steakhouse, which was once a beloved spot and will open again as a refurbished bar and grill. What sets Trailborn Grand Canyon apart, however, are the experiences the hotel tailor-makes for guests. Trailborn's "Field Guide" provides guests with suggested itineraries and local recommendations.
Canyon guides for hikes, rides, and helicopter tours
The big draw, of course, is the hotel's proximity to the Grand Canyon's South Rim. This is important because the South Rim provides the easiest access to the Grand Canyon with spectacular views. For an extra fee, the hotel organizes day trips, guided hikes, and even a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon. Helicopter tours last around 45 minutes and take travelers over Kaibab National Forest before reaching the Grand Canyon, where you will get sweeping views of this world wonder and the Colorado River that carved it out over millions of years. The hotel also recommends hopping on the Grand Canyon Railway, the daily locomotive that takes visitors between the South Rim village and the town of Williams. The train depot is just a short drive or 20-minute walk from the hotel.
The Trailborn Grand Canyon has only just opened but the reviews so far are good. One reviewer on Tripadvisor even stated, "It did not disappoint. Beautiful property, very clean and comfortable. Super dog friendly. The staff went above and beyond to make sure our stay was perfect. We will definitely be coming back." The best times to visit the Grand Canyon are spring and fall but Williams' convenience as a home base also makes it possible to visit year-round, even when the canyon is dusted with snow. If you don't mind the cold, winter is a surprisingly good time to visit for uniquely beautiful Grand Canyon views and photos. This is especially true because the Grand Canyon Railway does a 90-minute Polar Express themed train ride to the canyon complete with Santa and his reindeer.