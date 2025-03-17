Arizona's Chic Route 66 Hotel Near A Grand Canyon Entrance Has Scenic Helicopter Tours And Western Charm

Route 66 and the Grand Canyon are two great iconic American destinations that meet in Williams, Arizona. Just an hour's drive from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, Williams is one of the most fun and unique towns to visit near a national park and charms visitors with its classic, small-town feel. That makes it a natural fit for Trailborn, the chic new hotel catering to outdoor adventurers. Trailborn aims to be a refined base camp, providing mid-price accommodations and excursions that make the most of America's natural treasures.

The Trailborn Grand Canyon hotel is conveniently located right off Route 66 in Williams, giving it an authentic Western feel. The hotel offers guided hikes into the canyon by day and astrophotography and stargazing by night. You can also take an Agave cocktail class, if you prefer. The hotel also advertises family-friendly scavenger hunts and games to keep the little ones as happy as the adults. It's all part of the Trailborn spirit to make each hotel unique to its location. "Authenticity and designing for the location is one of the critical pieces of creating the right brand here," explained Mike Weiss, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Trailborn on the Defining Hospitality podcast, "If we came in and dropped the same box in every one of these locations, it just wouldn't be the type of experience these guests are looking for."